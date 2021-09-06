Bruce and Dana Freyer have been writing day and night like they’re running out of time.That’s because they are.The more time that passes, the less chance of success they will have.
When the situation in Afghanistan took a turn for the worse as the Taliban took over control while the United States was keeping its promise to pull out by Aug. 31, the 43-year Scarsdale residents who moved to Armonk in March 2020 were doing everything within their power to help their former colleagues, employees and friends in the country evacuate as refugees.
The Freyers were filling out applications and writing letters to vouch for the various types of visas for which the refugees would be eligible. Even after the U.S. left Afghanistan one day early this past Monday, Aug. 30, Bruce and Dana have not given up the fight, even against surmounting odds.
“The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is absolutely devastating,” Dana said. “There are 35 million people in Afghanistan right now — the numbers that have gotten out are a mere handful. They have no food, they have no water, they have no clothes and they have no access to money. I would say millions of them are in that situation. They are internally displaced. They’ve had to flee their homes. Many of them are in hiding.
“The international community … have to up their response. It is a matter of life and death and unfortunately the global community and the U.N. and the U.S. are not doing what needs to be done to address the humanitarian needs of these people.”
Dana said the U.S., which did evacuate more than 122,000 people, was unprepared, but didn’t have to be, as the Biden Administration knew months in advance the withdrawal was on the horizon after extending former President Donald Trump’s initial May 1 target date. The processing of the various types of visa applications has been slow and the backlog continues to mount. Dana sees it as a broken promise to the refugees.
“We have to continue the evacuation of people, particularly women, who are at extreme risk, women who have had high profiles in Afghanistan, women who were parliamentarians and had senior positions in government and journalists and teachers,” Dana said. “They are under extreme threat, as are girls all over the country. For these vulnerable populations we cannot take our eye off the ball and enable people to leave.”
The Freyers’ love and admiration for Afghanistan and her people goes back to the late 1960s when Dana was assistant to Abdul Rahman Pazhwak, the Afghani ambassador to the United Nations from 1965-68, including the two years he was president of the U.N. General Assembly. After Dana completed law school and Bruce, a rabbi, completed a commitment to a congregation, they took 1972 off from their professional lives to tour Afghanistan and other parts of Europe and Asia and finally to see the country they had learned so much about, but had never been to.
“I had a passion and basically fell in love with the Afghan people during my three years working for the Afghan mission to the U.N. and so we decided to take off a year in 1972,” Dana said. “We bought a Volkswagen Beetle in Wolfsburg, Germany and we drove to Afghanistan.”
They have been connected to Afghanistan through the ups and downs for five decades since. But the country that was once lush with vegetation has been destroyed by invaders who set the country back culturally and economically.
“We decided to visit this country that we were so enamored with and had learned so much about,” Dana said. “We met people all along the way. We had a lot of contacts through the ambassador and the other diplomats with whom I had worked. We met with a lot of high level people, but we mostly drove around the country visiting all of the major sites and villages [and] communities, meeting people. We were tourists.”
Their yearlong trip was cut short at eight months when they went back to the U.S. to have a baby, but the Freyers drove every accessible road in Afghanistan during a time of peace and prosperity.
“Women were doctors and lawyers and teachers and professionals,” Dana said. “It was prior to the rise of fundamentalism in Iran. It’s a beautiful country and it further cemented our love for and ties to the country.”
In 1979, with the Soviet Union invading Afghanistan following the Iranian revolution, many of the Freyers’ friends and colleagues came to the U.S. as refugees.
“We shared their pain and we helped them resettle,” Dana said. “For all those years of Civil War when the Taliban were in control of the country we kept asking each other how we could help the people of Afghanistan.”
That opportunity didn’t come to fruition until after the United States drove the Taliban out of power following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S.
“Over the years we came to recognize that the driving economic force of Afghanistan was agriculture,” Bruce said. “We had visited in 1972 and we tried to help and assist our Afghan friends after the Taliban incursion in the mid-’90s, which proved to be impossible, so right after 9/11 we recognized a window of opportunity.”
From 2002 to 2004, the Freyers — Bruce was retired, while Dana practiced law through 2009 — working initially with two Afghani-Americans and later with a task force and a board of directors, explored setting up a not-for-profit nongovernmental organization (NGO) to help Afghani farmers rebuild the formerly lush land.
“These families, most of whom had fled the civil wars and the Taliban control of the country, were now returning to their destroyed homes to a country that had nothing — no banking system, no legal system, no schools, few homes — but their means of livelihood were their small farms, mainly fruit and nut orchards,” Dana said. “Our mission was to help them rebuild their fruit and nut orchards and plant trees to foster better water management. We went from village to village doing this.”
In 16 provinces, about 30,000 farmers benefited and thrived from the work the Freyers helped set in motion. The council of elders, or Shura, at many villages had to approve the work, and they even allowed the 30% of women farmers to receive help as long as the Freyers provided knowledgeable female trainers to work with the women.
“As a result we built up a large staff of amazing Afghan women from many different provinces who ran the women’s programs for us,” Dana said.
The NGO launched in 2004 and ran for a decade until it was no longer sustainable due to security concerns and funding drying up, but the impact was felt beyond those years. From 2004 to 2014, the Freyers visited Afghanistan at least 50 times to connect with the 300 employees who in turn helped aid tens of thousands of farmers plant close to 5 million poplar trees.
“We launched our first project in the Shomali Plains in an area called Guldara, which was where the Taliban met the Northern Alliance and were pushed back,” Bruce said. “That became a very scorched earth area and that’s where we started with farmers who needed help reestablishing their farms and orchards.”
After the NGO shut down, the Freyers remained in touch with their friends in Afghanistan, most of whom stayed in agriculture and continued to make progress in their field. They hope that continues going forward, though the uncertainty looms with the Taliban back in power, and they vowed to help however they can.
“As the situation began to deteriorate about six months ago, several of them who later worked for U.S. government agencies began to apply for SIVs (special immigrant visas),” Bruce said. “A couple did achieve that and made it out, but over the last four or five weeks we have been flooded with requests from former employees to make applications for them for the now P2 visa designation. They can’t apply for SIV visas because our organization was not a direct conduit of USAID funds. We were a subcontractor of many of the major contractors, but not a direct implementer of USAID funds.”
The letters written and forms filled out over the past weeks and months kept the Freyers busy day and night, knowing that what they were hoping to achieve was virtually “impossible.”
“The present process that the government has put into effect, and I’ll include both the SIV and the P1 and P2 designated visa processes, are so onerous that it makes it almost impossible for anybody to get out,” Bruce said. “And now that the U.S. has withdrawn itself, I’m afraid to say that unless these people walk across no man’s land into Pakistan, or somehow have the right documentation to pass through a legal entry point into Pakistan or perhaps northern Uzbekistan and Tajikistan or even Iran, their likelihood of getting out is pretty much closed.”
There are more questions than answers, such as whether or not the United States will attempt to get more refugees out and if they do, whether or not the plan will be successful. Will there be negotiations with the Taliban? How will the Taliban react to more of the best and brightest leaving their homeland?
“The people that would be leaving would represent a major brain drain on Afghanistan, and the Taliban have absolutely no abilities and no talent and no expertise in running a government — they are simply fanatical Islamists,” Bruce said. “I can’t imagine they are going to let ... people who could be of benefit to running a government leave. I do not have very much faith in trusting the words of the Taliban. On the other hand, the Taliban are and should be well aware of the fact that economically the country is at zero and unless they achieve international financial aid, the country will not exist. The question is what are they willing to do to achieve that aid? That is a big unknown.”
Seeing much of the progress the country made over the last 20 years while free of Taliban control get destroyed is “total anguish” for Bruce, who got choked up talking about it.
“It’s hard for me, I can tell you,” he said. “It’s very hard for my wife because the Afghanis that we worked with are industrious people who really are appreciative of everything we have done for them. They constantly expressed that. So to find them now being hunted down by the Taliban for having worked for a U.S. NGO is truly heartbreaking.
“What’s even more heartbreaking is that the policies for getting them out of the country by our government have been so misconstrued and so abominably irresponsible that it makes it very difficult for us.
“I am sitting here filling out application after application sending it to the State Department with little hope that it might even be read because I don’t even think our government is staffed and prepared for the amount of applications it will receive. I happen to think probably at the present moment there could be upwards of a hundred thousand applications sitting in the State Department. We get an electronic reply that it’s been received, but God knows what’s going to happen to it.”
Dana said the past month has been filled with “grief and sadness.”
“Since before the Taliban moved into Kabul, we have been working basically full time to help people get evacuated and fill out the papers for visas to possibly come here,” she said. “We know people who have been successful getting out, but there are many more who have not been successful.”
She added, “The farms have been thriving, so it was a very sustainable approach to development that ... hopefully continues to provide a source of income for families today. With the current situation it’s hard to say what is actually happening on the ground.”
Over the last 50 years, the Freyers have dedicated a lot of energy to educating others on the true nature of the Afghani population, to take away many of the misconceptions and stereotypes. Back in 1972 many of their friends couldn’t even locate Afghanistan on a map. Unfortunately the country got put on the map for all the wrong reasons.
“It’s a very long and proud history, but it’s fraught with all kinds of difficulties and unless all of this is laid on the plate and explained, a visualization of a picture can lead to an impression and an interpretation that is totally false,” Bruce said. “It’s a difficult obstacle to overcome, but it can be. Those communities across the U.S. that have welcomed Afghan refugees prior to this time know what I am talking about. They have opened their arms to them and the people that have befriended these refugee families know what I’m talking about.”
Resettlement groups in Westchester and beyond have been on overdrive as of late. They eagerly await government-approved organizations like Catholic Charities and HIAS to contact them saying they have refugees coming their way.
“It’s a major transition,” Bruce said. “I see how eager they are to try to grasp this new life knowing they are never going to be able to return to their native homeland. That’s gotta be powerful.”
For many it is. “I must say that Americans throughout the country are rising to meet that need and it’s very encouraging, but the need is huge,” Dana said. “There are many outlets available for people to support that process.”
And even when it seems like it’s too late, it’s never too late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.