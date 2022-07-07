It’s hard to walk in other people’s shoes and see the world through other people’s eyes. Scarsdale High School sophomore Danielle Barro managed to do both.
For her 100 Ways photo essay for her Digital Photography II class with teacher Dina Hofstetter, Barro photographed 100 Scarsdale residents, ages 1-100, one for each age. She called it “Scarsdale Through the Ages” (https://www.scarsdalethroughtheages.com).
Hofstetter has never seen anything like it from one of her students. “Over the years I’ve had some really beautiful projects, but the themes are usually much more simple than this,” she said.
Barro said she wanted to do a “meaningful” project. Hofstetter said she “knocked it out of the park” with her “poignant and personal time capsule of Scarsdale in 2022.” Her initial goal was to show different ages, but when she began collecting her list of subjects she began having conversations and connecting with them.
“At first I was going to do everyone smiling,” she said. “Then I realized that doesn’t necessarily show the person, their personality. That’s why I decided to go with more than just a portrait, but really show the person in their space in their lives.”
Barro wasn’t putting together a collection of headshots or portraits — she wanted to capture something about the person she was photographing, something that showed their passion or personality. Among the group she had a beekeeper, a dancer, a martial artist, a female firefighter and dog lovers.
“Besides just the photo, I really enjoyed getting to know everyone I met along the way and it really gave me a chance to meet so many new people of different ages and cultures,” Barro said. “In addition to age diversity, I wanted to get a better sense of the cultural diversity in Scarsdale. I definitely made it a point when selecting people to not only find all the ages, but to have different nationalities, races and cultures as well to really show the diversity in the town.”
The saying, “Age is just a number,” became a reality for Barro.
“One of the most amazing people I met was 99,” she said. “He had just recovered from COVID-19 and he drives and he’s very independent. He looked like a movie star. He’s incredible. It was really shocking. I figured people in their 90s aren’t going to really be able to talk to me and it was going to be more challenging to have a conversation, but he answered the door and I thought he was the son of the 99-year-old — and he’s like, ‘So where do you want me?’ Really, age just is a number.”
The semester-long project had several check-in points where a certain number of photos were due. Most of Hofstetter’s initial feedback to Barro revolved around angles and the variety of wide, medium and close-up shots. Seeing Barro’s project evolve was breathtaking for Hofstetter.
“To choose to do a project like this during a pandemic, even though we’re supposedly coming out of it, seemed just another layer of complexity. You’re reaching out to more people instead of quarantining and staying away from people. I was just really sort of dumbfounded how much of an emotional connection she was making in the photos, especially with the youngest subjects and the oldest subjects. I think there was something about the 1 to 20s and the 80s to 100 that was extremely poignant to me.”
What stood out to Hofstetter was which subjects made eye contact with the camera, noting it was more likely the 1-20s and 80s-100 who were “maybe in need of more contact.”
“I found it really interesting from an anthropological and psychological perspective as well as a photographic perspective,” she said.
The final product was “an incredible achievement” to Hofstetter, who said, “When everything was completed I felt sort of overcome, a little teary, because she followed through on it and had done such a wonderful job.”
Hofstetter’s initial reaction to Barro’s presentation was, “Don’t hurt yourself,” not questioning Barro’s desire and passion to get the project done, but having the time with a rigorous course load.
“It was definitely very, very challenging,” Barro said. “It took a very long time. Doing the actual photos was actually a lot easier than finding people and scheduling them. I got most people through Facebook or word of mouth. They found out about the project and told their friends, but it was definitely very difficult. I had to ask people specifically, ‘Do you know anyone [fill in the blank] age?’ People were so helpful, which was amazing.”
Even Barro marveled at the final product.
“When I took a photo all I saw was that one photo,” she said. “I would edit it and put it in my project website and that was it. I really didn’t have an order to them. They weren’t a series yet. They were individual photos until I made my website and I saw it all come together. It was very satisfying because it was definitely a stressful project, and I was scared I wouldn’t finish in time. Seeing it really come together was really amazing.”
Barro has been passionate about art since she was 2 years old and got hooked on photography as a middle schooler. “That’s my main hobby,” she said. “I do it whenever I can. I really just love it.”
Barro took Digital Photography I as a freshman and continued this year with the second course. There is an Advanced Photography course Barro can take this coming year or next.
For the 2020-21 school year Hofstetter had to adjust her Digital Photography I curriculum as students could not be in the photo lab and were unable to share digital SLR cameras. Instead, she shifted to teaching them how to use their cellphones to take and edit photos with the SnapFeed app. Hofstetter still taught “a great introduction to different genres of photography,” such as still life, portraits, abstractions and double exposures.
“It completely changed the way I will forever teach digital photography, because this year I did it that way again with my Photo I kids — I started out with cell phone projects and then transitioned to the digital SLR cameras,” Hofstetter said. “In their end-of-year reflections all of the kids told me how much they really enjoyed knowing what to do with their cellphone cameras now because they always have them and they have the editing capabilities right there as well. It’s been a really interesting re-envisioning of the course due to COVID.”
This year the students in Digital Photography II got their first real introduction to digital SLR cameras, in addition to many other projects and techniques prior to beginning the 100 Ways project.
Barro’s project has inspired her teacher to get her students to set their sights higher for their projects going forward.
“Certainly I teach some exceptional kids and [that] makes me reevaluate the project,” Hofstetter said. “Maybe I need to encourage kids to be more ambitious with it. There aren’t too many sophomores who are that focused and determined to see through a project like that.”
