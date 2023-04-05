LS-Art-weeping-series.jpg
The artwork of Christy Walsh

Viewing the latest art exhibition mounted at Scarsdale Public Library might leave you thinking deeply about the meaning of life across the ages. If it does, that’s the intent of Christy Walsh, a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores what it means to be human — and how much, or how little, we have changed since ancient times.

Walsh created the works in “Schemes Ripening in the Midday Sun” in her home studio in Greenacres, where she has lived with her family for the past 12 years. She said the paintings are inspired by stories from Greek mythology as described in the poetry of George Seferis (1900-71) whose works “examine the ways in which Ancient Greek history, mythology and theater intertwine with modern Greek landscapes and lives.”

LS-artist-christy-walsh-BW.jpg

Artist Christy Walsh

