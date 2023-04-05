Viewing the latest art exhibition mounted at Scarsdale Public Library might leave you thinking deeply about the meaning of life across the ages. If it does, that’s the intent of Christy Walsh, a multidisciplinary artist whose work explores what it means to be human — and how much, or how little, we have changed since ancient times.
Walsh created the works in “Schemes Ripening in the Midday Sun” in her home studio in Greenacres, where she has lived with her family for the past 12 years. She said the paintings are inspired by stories from Greek mythology as described in the poetry of George Seferis (1900-71) whose works “examine the ways in which Ancient Greek history, mythology and theater intertwine with modern Greek landscapes and lives.”
Using Seferis’ collections Mythistorema and Gymnopaedia as starting points, and working with a variety of media and collaborators, Walsh has worked to capture some of these inspiring sagas in various media, from drawings, photographs and video to live dance performance. A grant from ArtsWestchester helped to support her multimedia creations.
Walsh’s visual art pieces are built around passages from Seferis’ poetry and use imagery from the Greek landscape and architecture. Her choreography, featuring five dancers during the exhibition’s opening reception this weekend, shifts between portrayals of mythological characters, a chorus, the wind, the sea and the mountains.
Walsh is something of a Renaissance woman, accomplished as a dancer, singer, actor as well as visual artist. She started performing as a child in her grandmother’s musical theater company in Norfolk, Virginia, then went on to study dance, which led to a career with regional companies and independent choreographers — all while studying photography and art, and graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her works for the stage have been presented in the United States and in Greece; her artworks have been included in shows in the United States and her award-winning films have been screened in more than 15 countries. (She continues to hone her skills through adult classes in New York City and in Scardsdale at Central Park Dance and the Dance School at the JCC of Mid-Westchester.)
Taking a lead from her husband who is Greek, Walsh began reading Seferis’ poems, as well as “returning to original books and plays,” and much of her artistic inspiration emerged from those Greek stories, which “start with an amazing creation in mythology and continue through Homer’s famous accounts of the Trojan War which inspired many works of plastic and performing arts,” Walsh noted. “Greek mythology is really about everything. The stories are always timely because they deal with the fundamental truths of human nature.”
As she started working to capture some of those inspiring sagas in dance, video and photography, Walsh realized that her photographs had increasingly resembled drawings, so she decided to return to drawing, which she had been passionate about as a high school student but had turned her focus to photography and dance for many years instead. Today, she relishes the challenge of doing something that has multiple parts, with “the drawings and the dancing and the video and trying to bring it all together in one room.”
The drawings in her current series emerged from experiments with layers of pastels, charcoal and pencil on paper with designs and striations that mimic those found on Greek statuary and painted objects. They follow two main themes: “Tears” and “Stones,” with the addition of some studies of poems. “Tears” depicts weeping characters who have fallen on evil times and have much to mourn. “Stones” allude to the various stones that play critical roles in some of the stories. All of the pictures are 18-by-24 inches.
While Seferis’ writing took place much later than the Greek tragedies, Walsh notes that he “borrows from those ideas and those myths and his work reflects how much they’re grounded in the culture — not just Greek culture but all of our cultures.”
“Growing up in the West, [we] know these stories from school — like the Oedipus Complex … It’s part of our thinking [and] deeply part of our way of thinking … The poetry in it speaks to a lot of the existential crises that all modern eras go through,” Walsh said, sharing an example to illustrate her point:
And a soul
if it is to know itself
must look
into its own soul:
the stranger and enemy, we’ve seen him in the mirror.
—Argonauts, from Mythistorema,by George Seferis
Walsh said she tries to include examples of the poetry with her shows, so that “whoever’s looking at the art understands more or less where it comes from.” She also shares the poems with her dancers to provide them with a sense of the stories and the mood.
Before starting down the path of Ancient Greece, Walsh spent several years researching Ancient Rome, which informed most of her work from 2000 through 2017, when she finished producing a full-length dance film. “I’d started to research early choreographic studies for my Greek projects in 2011, so there was some overlap, but I’m pretty consistently making work influenced by these areas of study,” she said. “Indeed, I studied philosophy, and every course starts with Aristotle!”
But the themes of Ancient Greece “keep calling back to me,” she said. Walsh hopes people who view her art will relate to those themes and perhaps “feel better about life … feel inspired or edified or curious about the correlations between modern life and ancient life and why these things continue to be interesting to us.”
The artist’s paintings will be available for sale at the exhibition, which runs April 2-30. Visit her website at http://christywalsh.net/.
