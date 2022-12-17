Ted Bunch photo

Ted Bunch speaks to an audience at Scardsdale High School Dec. 7 about the impact of harmful norms surrounding masculinity.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams

It’s time to think outside the Man Box. This was the primary takeaway from the lecture, “Boys to Men: Reshaping Manhood” presented by Ted Bunch, the chief development officer of “A Call to Men,” an organization dedicated to preventing violence against women. Bunch coined the term Man Box 20 years ago “to illustrate the collective socialization of men.”

So, what are the contents of this Man Box? The Man Box consists of the male expectations to be strong, powerful, successful, dominant and emotionless. Inside the Man Box, women are viewed as less valuable than men and are often objectified. According to research, men and boys who adhere to Man Box culture are more likely to commit violence against girls and women.

