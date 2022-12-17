It’s time to think outside the Man Box. This was the primary takeaway from the lecture, “Boys to Men: Reshaping Manhood” presented by Ted Bunch, the chief development officer of “A Call to Men,” an organization dedicated to preventing violence against women. Bunch coined the term Man Box 20 years ago “to illustrate the collective socialization of men.”
So, what are the contents of this Man Box? The Man Box consists of the male expectations to be strong, powerful, successful, dominant and emotionless. Inside the Man Box, women are viewed as less valuable than men and are often objectified. According to research, men and boys who adhere to Man Box culture are more likely to commit violence against girls and women.
Bunch’s presentation at Scarsdale High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7, was facilitated by Scarsdale Safe Coalition, a division of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service. Citing recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the negative impact of “harmful norms surrounding masculinity,” the coalition arranged the program as part of its commitment to challenging these norms and implementing measures to prevent gender-based violence.
The event was funded by a grant from the New York State Legislature secured by Assembly Member Amy Paulin, an advocate for women’s safety and gender equality. Michelle Sterling, a Scarsdale resident and Paulin’s chief of staff, spoke of the important legislation Paulin has passed to help the victims of gender violence. Yet, Sterling also highlighted the limitations of legislation, as the ultimate goal should be to prevent these behaviors in the first place, which is the heart of Bunch’s mission.
Dedicated to spreading awareness of the danger of patriarchal thinking, Bunch and his organization provide training for men, boys and larger audiences, setting them on the path to healthy, respectful manhood — an essential step to preventing violence and establishing an equitable society. In Scarsdale last week, Bunch underscored the dangers of perpetuating the stifling Man Box and offered solutions to help men break through and challenge social and cultural norms.
“This is not an indictment on manhood, it’s actually an invitation for us to look at things a little differently,” said Bunch. “It is not about calling people out, but about calling people in.”
Man Box traits, such as male dominance and aggression, can have tragic consequences for women. Bunch noted that three women a day are killed in the U.S. and, out of these murders, 75% take place when a woman says she is leaving or when she decides to leave an abusive situation.
Due to these horrifying statistics, a majority of Bunch’s presentation focused on the importance of respecting and valuing women. Although the overwhelming majority of men do not harbor bad intentions, they are influenced by harmful societal norms, Bunch said. Even men who are respectful to women in their own lives often remain silent about other men’s abuse toward women. According to Bunch, these are the men we should be focusing on, as their silence is “the foundation of patriarchy.”
Bunch said he thinks that the silence stems from social norms and cultural norms that “operate in our collective socialization.”
“It’s not embedded in our DNA. It’s embedded in our socialization,” he said. “So it’s not who we are. It’s what we know.”
Men have a responsibility to change their behavior and thinking. To do so, Bunch analyzed comments that have become commonplace in our society. For instance, it may seem innocuous for a father to say “you throw like a girl” to his 6-year-old son struggling to learn how to throw a football, or for a father to tell his 9-year-old son to take care of his mom while he is away on a business trip because “he is the man of the house.” However, Bunch pointed out comments like those suggest women and girls are somehow less capable or valuable. Men must challenge harmful phrases such as those in order to prevent the generational perpetuation of the message that women are less capable.
Remaining within the Man Box is not a foregone conclusion, as Bunch believes it is possible to step outside this box through education and training. In developing a curriculum for his training sessions, Bunch and his colleagues surveyed a diverse group of young men throughout the country. Before the training began, high school boys were asked to define the word “consent” and only 19% were able to accurately define it. After training on consent, the young men were surveyed once again and this time 75% were able to correctly define consent. This is a testament to the value of education in the context of sexual assault.
Demonstrating Man Box “characteristics” also can be harmful to men as they often learn to suppress their emotions, which has a significant impact on their physical and mental health. From a young age, boys are often discouraged from crying or seeking help. As a result, men often have limited emotional language and are uncomfortable about talking about their feelings.
“All of us have a platform to influence people in our lives,” said Bunch. Fortunately, prominent men, such as Michael Phelps and LeBron James, have publicly embraced the importance of mental health and being in touch with one’s emotions. Their voices will have a profound impact on young men who look up to them, according to Bunch. In a stark contrast to common notions of masculinity, these messages communicate the idea that “vulnerability is a strength.”
Bunch ended his presentation with a piece of self-reflection: “Healthy manhood makes me happier and healthier.” His goal is for other men to follow his lead and step outside the Man Box, so men and women alike will reap the benefits.
