Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 48F. E winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 48F. E winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.