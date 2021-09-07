Everyone has seen the tragedy unfold in the news, but few have actually been there to understand what is really happening in Afghanistan. For one Scarsdale native it is highly personal after living in Kabul while working at the highest levels for the U.S. government over the last decade.
Annie Pforzheimer, a Scarsdale High School graduate, Class of 1982, has served twice in Kabul; most recently she was living there from 2017 until March of 2019, when she was the acting deputy assistant secretary of state for Afghanistan.
“It’s really awful on every level and I’m a little speechless, kind of dismantling the structure and hope that we were trying to build,” Pforzheimer told the Inquirer. “There’s a great deal of fear that the Taliban in fact tried to create because they go door to door looking for people who might have worked for the government. Also the shame I feel that our government didn’t think enough about what we would leave behind. We kind of prioritized our own political timeframe thinking Americans want to be done with this, but this isn’t a war where we were the only participants. It’s painful.”
Watching it unfold now, Pforzheimer said she is horrified thinking about the results and the effect on the Afghan people, and she doesn’t feel it had to end this way.
“I don’t think we were under imminent threat to pull our troops out the way we did. I don’t agree with it. We basically made ourselves more of a target. The idea that we should leave by a certain date, that’s not how you negotiate, period.”
“The American people got presented with these very false choices of all or nothing. I believe some really bad decisions were made by all of the [U.S.] presidents who worked on this, but one of the worst decisions at this point was to tell Americans we had to do it like this, or we would go back to full-scale war. I think that’s what led people to approve a decision that honestly has led to America being less safe.”
In addition to the safety of the people left behind in Afghanistan, Pforzheimer is concerned with the repercussions this could have for American foreign policy around the globe and in the future.
“As of right now, what can be done is back to the basics. We’ve gone from our attempt to have a government that kind of observed human rights and tried to make a better life for the people back to just struggling to find a way to deliver food to starving people. They rewound the clock. And they did it in a way that opens the door to atrocities. The evacuation is over and we didn’t even get out the people who directly worked with us and now we’re abandoning them, which means around the world if people are told come work for the United States, they have a reason to say no.”
Pforzheimer points out how her education in Scarsdale led her to question the all-or-nothing approach that has led to the current situation unfolding in Kabul. She still recalls fondly the teachers who influenced her to pursue a career in government service.
“There were plenty of people who made the argument it wasn’t all or nothing. I was trained in reasoning by the best at Scarsdale High School — teachers like Werner Feig and Eric Rothschild. They taught us how to take facts and argue, and I have used that every day in my government career. And I just think they would have said, like I say, that you can’t just present these ideas that it’s one ridiculous extreme or another. They would have said it’s rarely that. You have to show the nuances and find the choices in between.”
From Scarsdale High School Pforzheimer went on to Harvard University and she has just recently retired after a 30-year career in Foreign Service. During that career she lived either in Washington, D.C., or in places around the globe, working government jobs throughout Central and South America and Asia. Her most recent overseas home was in Kabul.
Having lived and worked in Kabul at two separate times, Pforzheimer was able to see the changes taking place, and fully understands the horror unfolding now. She first worked in Afghanistan in 2009 for two years before going back again in 2017.
“I was there twice and so I got a chance to see how it changed. When I first served there, it had a lot more international people running everything, including the military and the war effort,” she recalled. “When I came back seven years later, there were many more Afghans who were in charge in the government, the private sector and the military, so I think what people don’t hear enough about is that it wasn’t static. It didn’t stay the same for the entire time that the U.S. had troops there. There was a progression towards the Afghans being in charge of what happened in their own country.”
From her two experiences living in the country, Pforzheimer was able to learn a lot more about the people and their culture than the average American sees in the media.
For obvious security reasons she spent most of her time working in Kabul, but she did meet many local Afghans. With a population of 35 million people there are many who do not fit the religious extremist Taliban fighter image often portrayed here in the U.S. to represent Afghanistan.
“It wasn’t easy or safe to travel around the country, but I really enjoyed the conversations I had with the Afghans I met. They have a wonderful sense of humor. It’s a very courteous culture that has a long tradition of hospitality, and the food is amazing. I worked mainly in communications with people who were senior government officials, the media, or running nonprofits, but I dealt with regular Afghans in other ways.
“We did videoconferences with about 30 libraries, so I used to talk by Zoom with young people in different parts of the country about diplomacy, which they found fascinating. I got a real sense of how people around the country were very traditional in some respects, like how they dressed, but they were also very much aware of the world, maybe even more than U.S. kids because they had to be. They were very interested in international events and what was happening outside Afghanistan.”
Pforzheimer said she realizes that all the work she and others have done is in jeopardy now that the government has collapsed and the Taliban is in control.
It is just one more difficult situation for the Afghan people to live through in a lifetime of war and civil unrest.
“They’re going on five decades of warfare. An Afghan in their 50s has lived under a monarchy, a socialist republic, a communist dictatorship, a civil war, a theocracy, a democracy, and now they’re about to go back to a theocracy,” explained Pforzheimer. “Both times I was there, we really felt like we were trying to give Afghans this opportunity that they had been denied for a long time. Education is really big. There’s sort of this idea that the U.S. came in and put these values on them, but that’s not true, these parents really want their kids to be educated. They actually believed in what we were talking about with respect to their own rights. They opened up universities and 170 radio stations. They were really aiming themselves to connect with the rest of the world. They’ve always been isolated and now they were connected and now they will lose that. It’s horrible.”
In contrast to her childhood in Scarsdale — growing up attending Fox Meadow Elementary and then Scarsdale Middle School and Scarsdale High School — Pforzheimer admits that life in Kabul or anywhere in Afghanistan is vastly different and not just in terms of education.
“On every level, the comforts that we have and take for granted, the availability of opportunities, the way we can walk into a store and find it stocked with everything. And safety, when you walk into a crowd, I’m pretty sure there is no American who grew up in Scarsdale who looks around and wonders if somebody is wearing a suicide vest. Afghans don’t easily go into crowds. They’ve had bombs in mosques where they worship and in schools. There is nothing off limits.”
Pforzheimer admits it is a grim picture. She admits there are not many options left to improve the situation.
However, she also points out how we can’t just abandon the country and why it is important for the U.S. to stay involved.
“At this moment it isn’t really about hope. We can’t make the situation all that different right now because the tools at our disposal are very few, so everybody has to adapt,” she said. “I think we still need to care about what happens in Afghanistan. We need to care for moral reasons and strategic reasons. It’s a country in a geographically important location that borders on Iran, China, Pakistan and the southern sphere of Russian influence. There are a number of terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, that continue to abide there and it’s the center of a very important energy corridor from Asia to Pakistan and India.”
With that in mind, she says there are steps that citizens can take to do what they can to help with the situation in Afghanistan. That includes working with international agencies to help with the refugees, the fortunate ones who were able to evacuate, as well as asking the U.S. government to do what it can to continue to help, especially for all those who were willing to help the U.S. while Americans were there.
“The first order of business is to tell Congress that even with our troops out there are still reasons for the U.S. to help protect the 35 million people who are not going to be evacuated. That is a message Congress needs to hear, that we’re not cold-heartedly turning the page and forgetting all those people,” Pforzheimer said, adding “For the Afghans who are coming, there are some very good refugee organizations such as HIAS [originally known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society] who are very active with the Afghan refugees.”
For her part, even though she is now retired, Pforzheimer said she would continue to do what she can to help out in Afghanistan and other places she has called home around the world.
As she explains, it is simply a matter of the values she was taught first and foremost by her parents Carl and Betty Pforzheimer, as well as all the teachers and neighbors who influenced her while growing up in Scarsdale.
“What I took away from growing up in Scarsdale, besides learning how to argue my case and use facts to make my point, was that there was a strong moral sense of people who engage with the world because they see themselves as having privilege and want to give back,” she said. “That always makes me proud. And I think that I tried to embody that by working in the public sector and working on human rights throughout my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.