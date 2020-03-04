From Serbia to Scarsdale, Zubori thrives on new platform

War and tennis.
Those were the pivotal pieces that shaped Ana Marija Zubori’s life growing up in Serbia during the 1990s.
When it comes to Serbian tennis, Zubori speaks with great pride from Monica Seles and her nine Grand Slams — she and Zubori were both born in the same town, Novi Sad, about 14 years apart — to retired No. 1 Ana Ivanovic to current men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Ivanovic and Djokovic are Zubori’s peers, all born in 1987.
“I think I was lucky to be part of that generation — luck and unlucky at the same time — because I had this fortune to grow up and play tournaments with some future No. 1s in the world, Novak and Ana,” Zubori said. “Unfortunately that was during the most difficult years that my country was going through because it was the break of Yugoslavia and the bombings of Serbia. My earliest memories were those.”
Zubori, now 33 years old and the winter platform — or paddle — tennis pro at Fox Meadow Tennis Club in Scarsdale and living in Connecticut, recalls the years from ages 6 to12 as being the worst part of the war. What amazes her to this day is that her parents made sure to have her focus on tennis during such tumultuous and uncertain times.
“I don’t know what my parents were thinking making me play the most expensive sport there is, but there was a small group of us and I think growing up during those years made us probably tougher and made us respect more what we had,” Zubori said. “We did all right with whatever we did after.”
Over the last two decades, Zubori moved to France at age 12 to play tennis and complete high school; moved to the United States to play tennis and get a college degree at University of South Carolina; became a professional teaching pro for both tennis and paddle; and, after reluctantly trying the sports, she is now one of the top paddle players in the country.
This season, Zubori and third-year partner Martina Ondrejkova won the Chicago Charities Women’s Open and the Boston Open Women’s, took second in the Long Island Invitational Women’s and the Short Hills Invitational Women’s Open and most recently third in the Philadelphia Open Women’s.
Zubori and Ondrejkova were ranked No. 1 last month, but, following their semifinals loss in Philly, are No. 2 heading into American Platform Tennis Association Nationals this weekend from March 5 to 8 at Country Club of Darien in Connecticut, and surrounding clubs.
Last year the duo finished third at nationals and this time around they are hoping to regain the No. 1 ranking and win the national title. Ondrejkova won with Gabriela Niculescu in 2016, her lone title, the last time nationals was hosted by Darien.
“Ideally you want the icing on top of the cake by winning the nationals,” Zubori said. “That’s a big deal, but it’s not something we have to have. It would be nice, but I also think I’m trying not to put too much pressure by saying that.”
Paddle is an emotional game. Ondrejkova is the calming force, while Zubori said, “I hope no one ever puts a microphone on me.” It’s the difference in their level of exuberance that makes it a “happy marriage.”
“Overall we have the same values and that’s mutual respect, trusting your partner and knowing that even when it doesn’t look good — and there were matches when we were down so badly and came back and won — you have that confidence, but also knowing that when you’re up and you lose you move on,” Zubori said. “At the end of the day it’s paddle. It’s fun. It’s not like our life depends on it.”
Different from a strenuous battle of wills on the tennis court, Zubori sees paddle as “playing chess on a small tennis court.” Strategy revolving around her golden three of discipline, shot selection and consistency gives the victor the edge.
“Since I have a totally different game than Martina I would say that’s why we’re a good match because you don’t want to have two players with too much offense and no defense, too much defense and no offense or too flashy or not calm enough,” Zubori said.
On and off the court, smiles and laughter are omnipresent for Zubori.
“It’s all about having fun,” she said. “I think everyone loves my trick shots besides my partner, Martina… I try to take it when I know I’ll make it, otherwise it doesn’t look good. If I was going to start playing this game I knew at least I was going to have looks.”
Zubori tests her shots out on Flight 1 Fox Meadow members and once she feels comfortable with her ability to consistently deliver, “Then I feel OK doing it in front of the cameras,” she said.
Gretchen Reuter, one of the top FMTC players, will drop everything if Zubori calls her to serve as the opposition in a match. She goes not only for the intense competition, but the humor and the trick shots.
“Her specialty is the behind the back and through the legs,” Reuter said. “She does it so casually. It’s like second nature. She’s so quick with her hands.”
The screens — paddle is played on a caged court with the screens in play — were the biggest thing for Zubori to adapt to and she remained stubborn enough from her tennis days that there was no way she wasn’t going to figure it out and excel. “You play tournaments and you lose more than you want until you get good enough and you start winning more,” she said.
Ondrejkova is Zubori’s second main partner. Zubori got her true competitive start with Marina Ruiz de Gauna.
“We were kind of starting together,” Zubori said. “Marina was my first partner and we were both on the same page, new to the game, trying to figure it out. Once I got Martina, who was already a national champion, she was with this reputation of being extremely nice and one of the best players, if not the best player.
“It was a little bit stressful for me because now I’m this young up-and-coming player who played once in the quarterfinals of nationals and now I have this amazing partner. Honestly I think I’m the luckiest one because not only do I think she’s by far the nicest person, she’s also very supportive, gives me freedom on the court and I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”
Making the switch from tennis to paddle has yet another unlikely story attached to it. You see Zubori spent years refusing to acknowledge any racket sport that wasn’t tennis.
“I already thought tennis was harsh on my body with all the hours and years on the tennis court,” Zubori said. “People were trying to bring me on the paddle court and I kind of refused.”
Until one morning during the 2015-16 season when Bob Jacobs called her at 6 a.m. His mixed paddle partner was injured and he needed a replacement — stat. She couldn’t say no to her “American dad.”
“I didn’t know anything about it, never played before,” Zubori said. “He was like, ‘This is a paddle racket. The ball can go to screen. Just do whatever you can.’
“We had so much fun and I ended up being OK because I had racket skills. It was a lot of fun and I met a lot of people. I promised I’d give it a another try and here I am today.”
Zubori got over the shock of playing in the snow and cold that day, but that was all made easier by the camaraderie between partners and opponents that took place off the court.
“Paddle is a lot better compared to tennis in terms of we’re all competitive,” Zubori said. “There’s very big respect among players. Sometimes in tennis if you watch what’s happening in USTA and professional tournaments it’s almost walking over dead bodies, like, ‘I’m going to destroy you.’ Here it’s more, ‘OK, once we’re on the court we’ll give our best, but there’s still mutual respect and it’s bigger than the game.’”
From France to the U.S.
Just around the end of the war in Serbia, Zubori was sent to France to live with her older sister — 16 years her senior — to play tennis and continue her education in the early ’90s. “I don’t know why they waited for that long, but maybe they waited for me to be a little more grown up than sending a very young child,” she said.
At age 12, Zubori began competing under French colors, never under the flag of her native Serbia. “Unfortunate things in life actually make you earn some amazing things,” Zubori said. “I got a really good education in France. I was able to travel the world; I was able to learn French, a different culture. Bread is not bad. And cheese.”
Not being with her parents during her formative years was the biggest challenge for Zubori, but she was so busy with her studies and her training that it made it tougher for her to be homesick. In fact, that, in addition to the death of her father, a former professional handball player, who was extremely “vested” in his daughter’s tennis career, led her to come to the United States for college at age 19 instead of turning pro like her peers.
“I kind of felt lost and afraid being a girl and trying to break into the professional world,” Zubori said. “My juniors results I think were good — I won the nationals — but it was just a safe option of taking the scholarship and going to school. I never regretted that because now I have the education and a great experience playing for a very fun school in the SEC Conference, which I think is big. I never regretted that. I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Heading to University of South Carolina in 2006 was only Zubori’s second time in the United States, having been there for a tournament in Florida for about 10 days. She brought a stellar résumé to South Carolina: Zubori was the under-14 and under-16 French national champion, ranked top 50 in juniors by the ITF in 2004 and played in the juniors draws of the French Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon.
After getting over the initial culture shock of being in South Carolina, Zubori was all business on and off the court. “I think it’s built in me that whatever you do you have to do your best and be the best possible,” she said. “I think that’s just part of me being a tennis player and the way I was raised.”
One major opportunity Zubori took full advantage of at South Carolina, where she majored in international studies, was being part of a team.
“Finally here was a chance for me to be part of a team where I’m not competing just for myself — it’s not just me traveling around the world fighting for my name,” she said. “This was something bigger and I was finally so happy to be part of it. There were other sports teams and that family atmosphere pushed me to go through and I had a pretty successful college career, got a pretty good education and it gave me options after I graduated to do different things.”
According to the University of South Carolina website, Zubori “ended her career at Carolina as one of the most decorated players in school history.” Among her feats, Zubori won 31 singles matches as a freshman and a junior, she was All-SEC First Team, graduated third in combined singles and doubles wins with 191 and was part of the first team from the school to make the NCAA Division I quarterfinals.
Zubori had been training others in tennis since the early 2000s and when she graduated in 2010 she got a green card in order to start her professional life in the U.S. She got her start teaching tennis in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Her most recent gigs are as the FMTC pro in the winter and as a tour director for Tauck Tours in the warmer months.
“I’m fortunate enough to do two things I really love and I have a settled place to be in the winter and then be all over the world in the summer,” Zubori said.
Arriving in Scarsdale
After spending 25 years on tennis courts, Zubori’s teaching shifted from tennis and a little paddle to strictly paddle. She’s finishing up her third season at Fox Meadow Tennis Club this month.
Platform tennis was founded in Edgemont in 1928 by James Cogswell and Fessenden Blanchard. Nearby FMTC, which was founded in 1883, added paddle courts in 1931.
“It’s kind of like a mythic paddle club,” Zubori said. “And you can feel the family atmosphere here.”
After her first foray into paddle with Jacobs, Zubori paired with Marina Ruiz de Gauna. Her first women’s match, well before coming to FMTC, was against Robin Aisenman of FMTC. Zubori was so green that she had to borrow a demo paddle.
“So we started playing and I heard about her and her partner,” Aisenman said. “We heard her partner was worse, but she’s a tennis player, so usually a good paddle player can be a good tennis player who has never played the game. Within the first few games we took advantage of her not knowing and then she figured it out pretty much on the spot.”
From there it was all Zubori-Ruiz de Gauna. “She adapted,” Aisenman said. “Then we go in and we talk and she’s the age of my kids. And we had to play them again the same day. We tried more things, but she got better.”
Helen Goldstein Ferebee, a 25-year Scarsdale resident, called Zubori her “favorite pro.”
“She’s very insightful about your game and what you’re doing and what you can do to improve your game,” Ferebee said. “She sees things very clearly right away. And then she’s brutally honest, but that’s OK.”
Ferebee will never forget spending Wednesday evenings on the court with Zubori two years ago. Ferebee thought she had a good lob and asked Zubori if she agreed. Spoiler alert: Zubori did not agree.
“She took something that was good, but not really good, and she was able to identify it right away and help take it to the next level,” Ferebee said. “That’s what you want a coach to do for you.”
Even at 63, Ferebee is looking to up her game.
“I think Helen is such an achiever — A-list on everything — that if she does not have that A-plus, she’s going to go on a court on a dark Wednesday night when it’s snowing and raining and she’ll show up and work on it until she gets that,” Zubori said.
It’s part of Ferebee’s nature as a lawyer. She works hard and enjoys working toward goals. Ferebee played tennis, racquetball and squash in her younger years, but didn’t pick up paddle until she joined FMTC about a decade ago. It was a new sport from scratch, something she could focus on with her children being older, creating a new window of free time for herself.
“This sport is almost more fun than really anything I’ve done ever, and I’ve played a lot of sports and I’ve done a lot of things,” Ferebee said.
Zubori’s advice for new paddle players is to stick with it for a year. If they do that, they can get past the conditions, the learning curve and the frustration. It’s not an easy sport with the angles and the decisions you have to make on the fly.
Ferebee has seen her friends cut down their indoor tennis games gradually over the years to where many are just focused on paddle in the winter.
“It’s physical and it’s a workout and you have to run around and it is exhausting, but that’s not a game-changer,” Zubori said. “It’s actually your paddle IQ that makes you good. Paddle IQ is something you learn.”
That means that unlike tennis, the older you get the better suited you are for the sport as the physical space and the opportunity to take advantage of the cage actually makes it more suitable for older folks.
“When you know where that ball is going you don’t have to move that much,” Ferebee said. “It’s all about the shot you gave them and where it’s going back to and how to position yourself.”
As compared to tennis, when Zubori lost to Maria Sharapova at age 14 or 15 it was being “totally powered,” not the skill that lost her the match. Paddle is the great equalizer and often strategically it doesn’t make sense to overpower an opponent.
That’s what Zubori is preaching to her students.
“She’s impacted the club because she gives another dimension,” Geralyn Della Cava said. “When there’s more pros there’s more techniques, different skills and she plays at the professional level. She brings to the club things they’re doing on court in their matches, different strategies that have helped.”
At Fox Meadow, Zubori works with players of all ages.
“My favorite are the little kids,” she said. “They’re so cute, but some of them are actually very good. I think we have a few that are going to be the future of the game. I don’t want to put too much pressure on them, but I teach them a little differently. It’s not only fun games for games, but there’s structure how to get better. They are my favorite lessons because you can see they improve so fast.
“Sometimes the 5-year-old leaves the court and the 85-year-old comes in.”
Zubori still picks up a tennis racket in the summer on her days off while traveling, but it’s no longer the eight-hour days grinding it out on the court.
“It’s still my first love and this is like my second marriage,” she said. “I’m more into my current marriage, but I still have some feelings, of course, for tennis. I actually received so much, thanks to tennis in my life, that there will always be a special place for tennis.”
From war and tennis, to peace and paddle.
