Who says America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride has to be around Lake Tahoe? And who says you have to travel hundreds of miles to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society?
The answer: no one.
That’s why Harry and Rachel Moseley of Scarsdale decided to make their own ride in Westchester County to continue their longstanding efforts to fight the “blood cancers” like leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sunday, June 6, the Moseleys and a small group of fellow biking enthusiasts from the tri-state area departed from their house for a 25-mile ride north to the Bedford/Pound Ridge area, a stop for lunch and then rode back. The 50-mile round trip — some did a shorter ride or started at a different point — wasn’t the 100-mile Tahoe ride with 1,000 others, but it was better than the alternatives of canceling the ride or doing it “virtually” as a duo. And most importantly, critical funds were raised.
“We said we were going to do the American’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride in Westchester,” Harry said. “This is our inaugural event, very unofficial. Westchester as a county is very pretty. You can take a drive and miss it all, but when you’re on your bike you can take all these little roads and all these interesting places you don’t normally go to in the car. We live in a very beautiful part of the world.”
The shift in venue didn’t change the level of excitement the local riders felt not just in riding, but in raising money for a worthy cause, or the camaraderie involved in the event. “It’s all about the team spirit that helps you pull through,” Rachel said. “That’s how I did the 100-mile ride last time.”
Harry invited Dr. Lou DeGennaro, the president and CEO of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), which is headquartered in Rye Brook, after having been in White Plains for many years, to speak and give the Mission Moment prior to sending the riders off. “I haven’t seen this many Team in Training jerseys together in one place in over a year,” a grateful DeGennaro said.
Team in Training was started in 1988 to help get riders started and aid them in their fundraising efforts. Since that time, over $1.5 billion has been raised for LLS.
“This activity is part of a nationwide campaign under the umbrella of a fundraising campaign called Team In Training,” DeGennaro said. “It has run in different venues for over 30 years. This kind of self-forming activity has been happening for the better part of 30 years.”
Historically riders and donors meet up for a big ride, but the pandemic has shown that people can adapt. “This is just a remarkable extension of what we’ve done in the past and it allows more people to participate,” DeGennaro said. “It’s a bit of a new model for us, but it’s working. Folks continue to train, come together and raise funds.”
DeGennaro said fundraising totals have not suffered over the last year, saying it’s “as good or better than ever” as LLS and its supporters have pivoted so the research can continue.
About 15 or 16 years ago LLS was “lucky” to have one Food and Drug Administration approval each year. Several years ago they had three in one year and DeGennaro said, “I was dancing on my desk.” Over the last just under four years, there were 80 such approvals, with about 70 of them enabled by LLS research funding.
“I came out of the pharmaceutical industry to run the research program at LLS, to be sure the dollars were as efficiently and effectively used as possible,” DeGennaro said. “We’ve been able to put the money in the right place and it is now yielding incredible benefits for patients. These treatments are not just incremental — they’re revolutionary … We’ve been smart money.”
One breakthrough has been CAR-T immunotherapy, which uses a patient’s own immune system to find, attack and eliminate cancer. It was pioneered in the blood cancers and is “being tested in almost every other cancer,” according to DeGennaro.
Two weeks ago LLS celebrated the 20th anniversary of another breakthrough drug to fight chronic myeloid leukemia, which DeGennaro said before that would be “a death sentence,” an oncologist giving a patient three years to live. The tyracine kinase inhibitor was approved, attacking the “bad acting gene in the cancer” and “turning it off.” Now you get a prescription to treat it at home with two pills a day, adding decades to a patient’s life.
“It’s not a cure, but it puts the disease into long-term remission and people go on to live healthy, good lives,” DeGennaro said. “These diseases are still deadly and we’ve still got more work to do, but we’re making progress.”
Unlike real estate, location didn’t matter to the Moseleys and their fellow riders. The excitement of the hope they will offer to current and future patients and their families through their riding and fundraising efforts stood tall.
“The impact goes even beyond the blood cancers,” DeGennaro said. “We’re actually beginning to use the ‘cure’ word. I’m a scientist and it seems a bit odd, and we’re also beginning to see a path to cancer prevention on the basis of all of this and what has made it possible is 30 years of events like this, fundraising and long-term, substantial, consistent funding into the research environment.”
Right on. Or perhaps ride on.
It’s not too late to donate to the team’s fundraising efforts. Visit https://bit.ly/3zk920u.
