As a Fulbright Research Scholar in Ukraine at Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University since September 2021, Evan Harary was traveling the expansive country meeting everyday people and working with officials and other scholars to collect information concerning the implementation of passportization and statelessness recognition efforts among displaced people, with particular attention on displaced Roma refugees and displaced persons. The information was to be used to help identify a potential path forward for the country from a legal perspective.
All that changed as it became clear Russia was about to escalate its war against Ukraine last month.
Harary, a 2012 Edgemont High School graduate, who graduated from University of Michigan Law School prior to heading overseas, has long had an interest in Ukraine and immigration law and was soaking in the beauty of the country, its people, its culture and its cuisine, knowing that his nine-month fellowship and visa would run out this spring.
“I had always wanted to work in Ukraine, both because there’s a lot of issues with migration documentation there, and that’s kind of the work I’ve done before law school and in law school,” Harary said. He had relocated to Warsaw, Poland, in late January. “I speak Russian and Ukrainian, so I wanted to combine my skills and interests and go to Ukraine.”
Harary was evacuated from his residence in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to Warsaw, Poland, as the conflict with Russia was about to escalate beyond what it has been since Russia first declared war in 2014.
It was a mad dash for Harary, who was doing research on the west side of Ukraine at the time.
“Where I lived was pretty much the far east of the country,” he said. “I heard on a Sunday or Monday that I was going to have to evacuate by Thursday, so I took a 19-hour train to the east. I had five hours to get my residence card to make it easier for me to leave [and] pack up my apartment. Then I took an overnight train to Kyiv and flew out from there. That was a pretty crazy couple of days. I wasn’t in any danger or anything, it was just the logistics that were difficult.”
While Harary’s research was important — he did publish an article on the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group website called “Obstacles to Registration and Citizenship Confirmation Threaten to Create a New Wave of Statelessness in Ukraine: A Preliminary Legal Analysis” at https://bit.ly/3COYp8n — he put his research and writing on hold to focus on humanitarian issues.
“Since the war started I do something different every day, whatever is needed at the time,” he said. “Early stages I was trying to help friends and colleagues and friends of friends arrange evacuations and help arrange transportation from the border.
“Lately I’ve been doing more reception of migrants, interpretation [and] going to work at a shelter for migrants. A lot of people have people staying with them. I don’t at the moment, but I did and so I try to check in on people and make sure they are getting everything they need and connect them to the appropriate people and resources they need. It’s really just whatever needs to be done, what comes up that day, and what you can fit in. The situation is so fluid.”
As of earlier this week it was estimated that 300,000 had fled to Warsaw alone, a city already of 1.7 million people. Harary called that “very substantial.”
“It’s about doing what you can and trying to share resources,” he said. “I was raising money … and distributing [it] to good places to donate.”
Harary said he has to fight through the disturbing things he is seeing and hearing to focus on helping others.
“People are coming straight from the conflict zone, so it’s fresh and it’s hard for them,” he said. “It’s rewarding and the overwhelming thing you feel in the situation is powerlessness, so it does feel good to even do one small thing. No one person is saving the world and no one is stopping this single-handedly, but to be able to show people a little kindness and direct them to the right place, send some medical supplies or do whatever you can do feels good.”
Fulbright, which was founded in 1946 as an international exchange program for scholars and students funded by the U.S. government, has supported all of the scholars in the region as they have been displaced and their lives also interrupted. The relationships they built with those they came in contact with during parts of their stay, which lasts nine months, have left an impression and it’s not easy to just let go.
“It’s hard emotionally for a lot of people who are seeing their friends in serious danger and some of them are facing starvation … so they’ve [Fulbright] done everything they can to support us,” Harary said.
After high school, Harary attended McGill University, but transferred to Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated with a degree in international and global studies in 2016, completing several internships along the way. After spending three months as a Peace Corps trainee in the fall of 2016, Harary was unable to serve the full commitment and soon turned his sights on his future in immigration law by attending University of Michigan and holding several positions, including litigation assistant at Kobre & Kim, refugee representation intern at Human Rights First, paralegal/translator at Neighbors Link Community Law Practice, legal intern at Legal Aid Society, legal intern at Military Commissions Defense Organization, legal intern in the U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Legal Adviser and research intern at Center for Civilians in Conflict.
Harary said all of the “odd jobs” and internships were formative for him as he finally started to identify his life’s path. He tried to get an internship with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Ukraine, but it didn’t materialize during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulbright was a second chance to have a different type of impact, while still experiencing the cultural significance of the region.
“It’s always something I wanted to do, to work in another language and context,” Harary said. “I have a long-term partner and we want to make our life together, so I figured this was a good chance to do this while not as established in my career and [while] my partner and I were still not living together.”
Those first months the experience was “going great” for Harary in Kharkiv, which has been hit hard by the Russians. “It’s a great city, a real international city just in terms of a lot of people who come there from West Africa, Belize, South Asia for medical school, engineering, law school …” Harary said.
Though Harary has ancestral roots from that region of the world, he said it wasn’t any personal affinity that drew him to Ukraine, but more of an interest sparked by its long — and often troubled — history.
“I just felt like it’s an area of the world no one understands … and there weren’t a lot of people making serious efforts, at least in my circle, to understand it well,” Harary said. “I also had a period where I was semi-employed and I had just left the Peace Corps and I wanted to revitalize that part of my life, so I learned the languages [Russian and Ukrainian] to keep that alive and also to satisfy my curiosity about it.”
Experiencing the bilingual country in pre-attack times was everything Harary could have imagined as a “lovely place with a lot of offer,” he said. It’s the second largest country in Europe after Russia and before people started evacuating it was home to 43 million people.
“It’s really a great place,” Harary said. “People are really nice. Hospitality is great there. The food is great in terms of Ukrainian national cuisine. You get a lot of Central Asian food, a lot of Turkish food. Great nature, especially in the south where you have great beaches and plains and in the west they have these beautiful, beautiful mountains and lots of folkloric culture. It’s a lot of history.
He said Kyiv is a unique city with many layers of history. “You have old, old buildings from the Baroque period and then the Russian Empire and then the Communist period — everything is kind of smashed on top of one another. Kharkiv is also a wonderful international city, a very young city filled with life, which makes it all the more sad to see that it’s lost that for the time being. It will be back.”
Harary said he developed trusted sources who analyzed the situation in the region, so every time Russia added or moved forces to the border or made an advancement with troops, Harary had a sense of what might happen.
“Almost every year there’s a big war scare in Ukraine because Ukraine and Russia have been at war since 2014, and Russia sometimes builds up troops,” he said, citing the declaration of martial law in Ukraine in 2019 after one of the war scares.
He said it seemed like something was brewing the end of October 2021 with suspicious troop movements. “When I heard that, I was in a city called Sievierodonetsk, which is now also being shelled,” Harary said. “It’s the Luhansk Province and it’s partly taken over by separatists and it’s really close to the front lines. It was fine for that small period of time. It just built up and built up” to the point where by the end of December Harary thought he was probably going to be evacuated. There was a short lull as Russia paused its troop buildup, and after negotiations failed in mid-January, Harary knew to expect the worst.
“I was alone in thinking that this was a genuine possibility,” he said. Even many in his Fulbright group and many Ukrainians didn’t believe the invasion was a real possibility, “which is what makes it all the more tragic and shocking,” he said.
“For some people it was just normal life and then the end of normal life for the time being … It was just a matter of time.”
Harary said he would have to leave Europe by April 9. He plans to return to New York to work in immigration law, though he is exploring some different paths. Ideally he would like to be a staff attorney working in removal defense, particularly representing unaccompanied minors, which he expects would be “incredibly rewarding.”
Harary hasn’t had much time to really internalize the impact of the unexpected interruption of his work and shift to helping a war-torn nation from afar.
“You see a lot of terrible things, but you also see a lot of kindness,” he said. “I know people who left Kharkiv, which is an extremely dangerous place right now — it’s being bombed every day — and they dropped off their kids in Western Ukraine, where it’s safer, and came back to Kharkiv to help feed people, bring medical supplies and be there to support the people who can’t leave … for financial or medical or whatever reasons. I’m still in the midst of it, so I think the jury is still out on that impact.”
Harary said he will continue to adjust his focus with each passing day to help the people of Ukraine, and he urges others to listen to the people of Ukraine.
“We hear a lot about Russia and the U.S. and the West and we hear a lot less from people in Ukraine, where this is actually happening,” he said. “If you want to understand the situation, if you want to help in the situation, if you want to have anything to do with the situation you need to listen to the Ukrainians and you have to understand what’s happening from their perspective. That’s the primary perspective in my view.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.