With a focus on the future, Director of Technology and Information Systems Paul Garofano and STEAM teachers (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) Rebecca Capsuto and Michele Merlini presented an overview of the Edgemont School District’s new seventh and eighth grade STEAM program, an interdisciplinary approach to real-world problem solving.
“This has been about three years in the making,” Garofano said Oct. 27 at the Edgemont Board of Education meeting, where he expressed concerns that the program — which was strongly supported by community stakeholders — would be hampered by COVID-related challenges to learning.
“There were some points over the summer where we didn’t know if we were going to make it or not,” he said.
But STEAM courses are, in fact, forging ahead with what Garofano said were fun and engaging aspects of a curriculum driven by experimentation, innovation and collaboration.
New York State does not require districts to offer a formal STEAM curriculum, per se. But last June, the state spelled out its K-12 Career and Technical Education standards (CTE), beginning in elementary school, where CTE experiences (measured in credits) provide the fundamentals for career exploration, later reinforced in middle school.
In first grade, for example, children design habitats for animals and use TinkerCAD (computer assisted design) to create and print a scaled model of their bedroom. In grades K-6, students build skills around audio, graphic and film design, podcasting, robotics, engineering and coding.
“These experiences are the first step” in the development of Edgemont’s dedicated K-12 STEAM program, said Garofano. “Our plan is to build out the STEAM program into the high school and elementary grade levels in the coming years.”
A flagship of the STEAM curriculum, Project Lead the Way, is a portfolio of hands-on learning tools for seventh and eighth grades, geared toward student collaboration, critical and creative thinking, empowering lifelong learners and using the design process to strategize and solve real-world problems.
Seventh grade STEAM
Embracing human challenges and people with physical disabilities, seventh graders enrolled in the Design & Modeling course created prototypes of a foot brace and toys with adaptations for a young person with cerebral palsy. In Computer Science for Innovators and Makers, kids write and test an algorithm and learn how to debug computer programs.
“We want the students thinking like scientists and engineers,” said Capsuto. “We think about things like ‘How do we get this to fit more than one type of person? How do we get our product to work? Do we need to design it more than once? How do we model it in our head and then move it to paper?’”
Eighth grade STEAM
Eighth graders taking Project Lead the Way (PLTW) courses in Automation and Robotics have been working collaboratively, building robots using industrial grade metal plates, wheelbases and gears to learn engineering concepts like torque and speed.
“They’re intimidated and very excited at the same time,” said Merlini.
With App Inventor, a course developed at MIT and the next iteration of the elementary program Scratch, students can program fully functional apps for smartphones and tablets.
“They want to get right into the nitty-gritty of designing an app, but there are many processes that they have to go through. They learn, as a coder, how important it is to name things properly and to lay things out before you start,” said Merlini, who also works with students on Adobe Photoshop, Pxlr and Google Sketchup for 3D printing.
PLTW offers distance-learning guidelines for small student groups at school and remote learners. Capsuto and Merlini acknowledged that portions of STEAM coursework can be challenging for remote learners, but said accommodations are made by pairing home students with on-site partners and by providing instructional videos.
“All the students have equal access to the materials,” said Capsuto. “We’re going to work really hard on making sure that no matter what cohort or learning situation you’re in, you are still getting the material and the access you need.”
Garofano lauded the STEAM teachers for transforming classes based on tactile and physical approaches to instruction into effective lessons for those learners working remotely.
He also thanked the STEM Committee, and the PTA/PTSA for donating substantial funds to buy robotics equipment.
“Without [their] support a lot of this would not be possible. We’re very grateful.”
