A GoFundMe page has been set up by Friends of the Town of Greenburgh to support the children of Frank Cavaliere, a dedicated and well-liked Greenburgh police dispatcher for almost 29 years who passed away Feb. 5 due to COVID-19.
According to a statement on the website, “Because of the overwhelming number of department members out sick due to the omicron variant of COVID-19, Cavaliere filled in for an additional eight tours between Dec. 25 and 31, 2021, for a total of 57.25 extra hours in overtime. During that time, Cavaliere was exposed to employees who had subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement continues: “Frank has two children, his daughter Ashley (14) and son Zackary (11). He loved listening to Ashley sing and play keyboard, and he loved playing and watching football with Zackary. On his days off from work he would do Bible study with his family. Frank loved God with all of his heart. The last text Frank sent to his wife before being placed on the ventilator read: ‘Remember how the true God works. James 1:16-18 and John 1:13.’…
“Frank was a dedicated public servant. As a police dispatcher he made sure that those who needed services of [the] Greenburgh police department received them. His efforts saved many lives. He was always available to help the police when they needed his assistance; in the two weeks before becoming ill with COVID, he worked well over 100 hours, pulling double shifts most days, and sometimes averaging only four hours of sleep. He lived an hour away from work. But, [he] always put the town and [its] residents first ...”
According to the website, all funds raised will be used to support Cavaliere’s children. His wife Lisa will oversee the donations to make sure that every dollar raised will be put to good use for them, and to help pay for future education expenses. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3IpJ4w8.
— Submitted
