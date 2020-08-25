Gen. George Washington and Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau might be amazed at the contemporary interest in Rochambeau’s 1781 summer headquarters.
In what is now known as the Odell House, at 425 Ridge Road in Hartsdale, the two generals discussed their strategy to defeat the British during the Revolutionary War. The site was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
Last summer, the town of Greenburgh acquired the eight-room house from the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). Elizabeth Ward Odell, who died in 1974, had deeded the house and its contents to the SAR.
The Friends ofOdell House Rochambeau Headquarters, the town and the SAR are collaborating to resurrect a piece of history that until recently seemed nearly unsalvageable, and the project’s progress has picked up momentum.
The dilapidated relic, the oldest part of which dates from 1732, is on its way to becoming a museum — after the roof is repaired, floors and walls shored up, interior staircases rehabbed, and other features of the wood and stone structure are restored, as much as possible.
Susan Seal,Friends president and a former president of the Westchester County Historical Society,estimates that just shoring up the house will cost roughly $32,000.
Last December, New York State awarded Greenburgh a $600,000 grant, to be matched by the town. Since then, the Scarsdale Historical Society and the Greater Hudson Heritage Network (GHHN) have awarded grants, and a design for stabilizing the building is in the works.In addition, the GHHN is adding the Odell House to the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, a National Park Service site. The route is a 680-mile series of roads used in 1781 by Washington’s Continental Army and Rochambeau’s Expédition Particulière during their 14-week march from Newport, Rhode Island, to Yorktown, Virginia, where they won a decisive battle against the British.
Last month, Robert Stackpole, SAR’s New York president, opened the two storage containers outside the house, revealing a trove of centuries-old furniture, documents and other items.
Seal and her husband, David, along with photographers Fred Charles and Andrew Bordwin of Hastings, all on the Friends of OHRH board, and Scarsdale Historical Society trustee Seth Kaller, who lives in Scarsdale, found museum-worthy contents that had never been inventoried.
“There were 22 cartons of documents from the past 54 years belonging to SAR, which will be removed,” Seal said. “The better pieces of furniture that were taken out from the house when the roof started to leak were stored in there. There definitely are going to be many things that will be used in the museum.”
She elaborated, “Of three desks, one belonged to Jackson Odell in the early 1800s. Six wooden chairs with caned seats, probably 18th century, are in various stages of needing restoration and repair. I think they should look the way they looked back then. But a lot of those articles of furniture, unlike the things in the house, won’t need to be restored.”
“There was a metal camp stove that would’ve been used by a Revolutionary officer; there’s no proof of who it belonged to, but it’s similar to one that George Washington would’ve used,” Seal continued.
She enumerated other items: “Blanket chests, drop-leaf tables, a Chippendale slant-front desk — we’re not sure if it’s real yet — a set of four Queen Anne-style rush-seat side chairs, and a lot of very interesting items from the 19th century that tell the story of the Odell family.”
The Friends’ website now features a gallery of images of the house’s interior, and a virtual library that includes illustrated articles and book excerpts about the Rochambeau encampment, Westchester County during the Revolution and a biography of John Odell.
Odell was a lieutenant in the Westchester Guides during the Revolution. His son, Jackson, was a brigadier general in the War of 1812. Jackson’s son, Dyckman, was a sergeant in the Civil War, and his son, Otis, served in the Spanish-American War.
Otis’ daughter Edna, who was a nurse in France in World War I, adopted two war orphans, a boy and a girl. The boy, Roland Lotte Odell, later lived in the house as its custodian and caretaker. He died in 1990, and is buried in the Old Dutch Burial Ground in Sleepy Hollow.
The Friends and the town of Greenburgh have been spearheading the fundraising campaign for the house. The Scarsdale Historical Society’s maximum $5,000 grant is earmarked to repackage and move all documents to be inventoried, scanned and preserved in the Westchester County Historical Society’s archive. The museum will receive photocopies. The archivist who will work on the initial inventory is Marc Cheshire, Croton’s village historian.
The Elmsford-based GHHN awarded the Friends a Needs Assessment Grant (amount to be determined), funded by the New York State Council on the Arts. The grant will go toward assessing and inventorying the contents of the house. Museum consultant Kathleen Crahghwell-Varda, a member of the Connecticut League of History Organizations, will conduct the assessment to help decide how to pack and where to relocate items while restoration work takes place in the house.
“After the shoring is underway, we’ll empty the house and plan the museum,” Seal stated. “We’ll need to hire another expert to identify which rooms will be used and how.”
On July 4, the Friends announced the beginning of their membership drive. To donate, or become a Friends volunteer, go to odellrochambeau.org. All contributions are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.