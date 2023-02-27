Scarsdale Alumni Association Harrison photo

Clockwise from top left: moderator Hayley Harrison and teachers Samantha Schmaier, Kathleen Connon and Susan Hendler.

 Screenshot

Scarsdale High School senior Hayley Harrison knows exactly what she wants to do with her life, and she can point directly to the people who have inspired her. That was front and center as Harrison, the lead student ambassador of the Scarsdale Alumni Association, hosted the alumni association’s “Educational Spotlight 2023: Emerging trends shaping the future of education and teaching” virtual presentation Wednesday, Feb. 15, with three of her mentors.

Harrison, who plans to major in elementary education, wants to focus on “working to mitigate educational inequity” in her professional life, and she plans to take what she’s learned from “highly acclaimed educators” whom she invited to her panel, Susan Hendler, Kathleen Connon and Samantha Schmaier.

