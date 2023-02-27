Scarsdale High School senior Hayley Harrison knows exactly what she wants to do with her life, and she can point directly to the people who have inspired her. That was front and center as Harrison, the lead student ambassador of the Scarsdale Alumni Association, hosted the alumni association’s “Educational Spotlight 2023: Emerging trends shaping the future of education and teaching” virtual presentation Wednesday, Feb. 15, with three of her mentors.
Harrison, who plans to major in elementary education, wants to focus on “working to mitigate educational inequity” in her professional life, and she plans to take what she’s learned from “highly acclaimed educators” whom she invited to her panel, Susan Hendler, Kathleen Connon and Samantha Schmaier.
“There’s truly no one better to discuss trends in education than our amazing educators who taught throughout the pandemic both virtually and then back in the classroom environment,” Harrison said.
Hendler is a kindergarten teacher at Quaker Ridge Elementary School in Scarsdale and was Harrison’s first grade teacher. Hendler has been teaching in Scarsdale since 1994.
“I still vividly remember all of the stuffed animals that lined the bookshelves, her classroom management strategies and my all-time favorite, the mystery reader,” Harrison said. “I can’t wait to bring elements of my first grade experience in her class to my elementary classroom in due time. Miss Hendler helped shape the inquisitive person I am today and I am so excited to follow in her footsteps and draw upon all that I’ve learned from her and my other teachers.”
Connon was Harrison’s eighth grade English teacher and is in her 38th year teaching at Scarsdale Middle School. She won the Human Rights Teacher of the Year from the Westchester Human Rights Coalition in 2007 and was a named a Teacher of the Year by the 9/11 Tribute Center. Harrison credited Connon for teaching her “everything there is to know about grammar and the intricacies of language.”
Schmaier is a second-year history teacher at Bronx High School of Science who worked at the sleepaway camp Harrison attended in the summers.
“Through her teaching, coursework, volunteer experience and administrative roles at summer camps she has cultivated a love for developing programming that enhances the lives of the children she works with and is passionate about building strong relationships to foster a sense of community and belonging,” Harrison said. “Her specialty is creating a curriculum that focuses on primary source analysis, collaboration with peers and inquiry-based learning. She does this by facilitating a classroom that not only allows, but encourages high school students to make mistakes, be themselves and form their own opinions.”
Harrison kicked off her in-depth inquiry into teaching in today’s climate by asking Hendler about the influence and effect of the pandemic on her students learning basic math and reading skills. The biggest impact was actually on Hendler, who had to learn all of the latest technology on the fly to connect with her students virtually. “I remember trying to think, how can I make school fun for my kids, how could I teach them and be creative all at once? So I learned as many tricks as I could on the computer …” she said, noting that she still uses the interactive Google Slides with her current students in person.
With such young students, Hendler hasn’t seen any impact in their learning of numbers and math facts or phonics, letters sounds, sight words and decoding. The biggest impact for Hendler was social as the students couldn’t be together in person, and initially when they were back in classrooms they were separated first at 6 feet apart, then at 3 feet.
“At one point every child had to have their own supplies,” Hendler said. “We couldn’t have partner time or group time. We had no carpet time because there was no carpet. Playtime was at your desk and they had to eat behind plastic barriers and kids like to talk when they eat — who doesn’t? — so it was not a very good social time for the kids. We’re very lucky right now to be able to sit back on the carpet, to sit next to each other and play together and eat together and things are so much better now and we are so happy that we are together again.”
That led perfectly into Harrison asking Connon about the pandemic’s effect on middle schoolers and how they are taking that into high school and beyond. Among the things Connon, who also had to up her technology game in 2020, has learned in her many decades of teaching is that eighth graders are “unpredictable,” “carefree” and “honest.” With the honesty factor she was able to gain insight into their pandemic experiences, but as she didn’t observe much, she asked them about it.
· “I hate Zoom.”
· “I was falling asleep on Zoom.”
· “I skipped PE because my mom and dad made me exercise.”
· “I’m really happy to be back.”
· “I think we only had to go on Zoom for one hour. I can’t remember.”
· “I hated those family walks and hikes.”
“So there’s the honesty, there’s the realism,” Connon said.
Connon remembers Harrison telling her as an eighth grader that she was nervous about high school. Pandemic or not, that hasn’t changed.
“My eighth graders are just as scared about high school as you were,” Connon said.
Harrison’s freshman and sophomore years were impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are lucky to have such an uplifting and supportive community that’s been with us every step of the way to get us through this. I also relate to your eighth graders as a senior in high school now preparing to take the next step in my education to pursue higher education, so there’s nerves, but there’s also a lot of excitement and anticipation,” she said.
Harrison asked Schmaier about excessive screen time and the increase in the use of social media during the pandemic and how she deals with that in her classroom. As a newer teacher working mostly with seniors, Schmaier is catching a different perspective than Hendler and Connon.
“There’s a term that you’ll probably learn, Hayley, when you get to higher education within the education field called ‘code switching’ in culturally responsive teaching and pedagogy and trying to be receptive and responsive to diverse learners … It’s basically a term that bilingual or emergent bilingual students often exhibit where they’ll switch back and forth between their native language and English internally and externally in school,” Schmaier said. “I’ve realized over the course of being a teacher in the post-pandemic world that most students have actually developed a new type of code switching where they code switch technologically.”
Whereas the students think they are multitasking, Schmaier said that they are actually “monotasking” and once they start doing their work they’re actually drowning out the music they are listening to. And then the math drowns out the music.
“They think they’re doing two things at once, but they’re not,” she said. “They’re just switching back and forth, back and forth. This applies to their use of social media also, not just headphones and music, where they often switch between checking TikTok or checking Instagram and then doing their homework and then checking back and then doing their homework. They think they’re doing them both at once, but it’s almost impossible to do … multiple complex tasks at once.”
Schmaier called herself an “anomaly” in that she left her phone in her bag during high school, but said today’s students have “a very, very, very hard time trying to keep their hands off of it.” When the phones are out in Schmaier’s classes, they get taken away until the end of the period, but it’s done in a light way where everyone gets a laugh out of it.
“And that kind of feeds into how we keep them motivated despite their dependency on social media and on phones and on being constantly stimulated,” Schmaier said. “I do it by developing personal relationships with them, being able to be sarcastic with them, to joke around with them, to mess around and then like steal their phone when they’re not looking and then say, ‘You can’t have it back ’til the end.’ They know there’s no real trouble coming from it. I’m not telling any principal or dean … it’s just a safe, collaborative, funny, humorous environment where I can poke fun at them and they can poke fun at me.”
In that regard, Schmaier is code switching between humor and seriousness for education. She also toggles between her students’ personal lives and watching a TikTok or Instagram story before getting back to work.
“I totally agree that having a personal relationship with your teacher is the most important aspect of the classroom environment to ensure a successful learning experience. I will also say something we studied pretty intently in psychology last year was the fact that it is psychologically impossible to multitask,” Harrison said.
To all three educators, Harrison asked, “What advice do you have for students, teachers and parents [about] how to approach the future of education so they can maximize their educational experiences?”
From her 32 years of teaching, and most recently evidenced by the pandemic, Hendler said she realized that educators can get through any challenge, and most importantly, learn from it.
“We’ve learned from everything,” she said. “The kids are resilient and they’re great and if you become a teacher — I’m so proud of Hayley, who is going to become a teacher — it’s the best job in the world.” Hendler said one of her own adult children is a teacher and another is studying to become one. “Teaching is the greatest gift that there is, and Hayley, you’re going to be an amazing teacher,” she said. “I’m so proud of you.”
Harrison responded by saying, “I think teaching is the most important profession one can pursue because it truly makes all other professions possible and it helps facilitate these amazing communities where kids can grow and be themselves and develop into amazing leaders and learners.”
Connon’s message is and will always be, “Read, read, read.” She’s been heartened recently by new middle school librarian Shan Frazin and the new collaborations with the school at the renovated Scarsdale Public Library. She also urges students to travel.
“[Travel] immersion of language. It’s immersion of history,” Connon said. She also advised trying to limit the technology, “I think we’re moving in a different phase of how we can have it and how it is important for us, but how we should limit it like anything else we learned over the years to limit.”
Harrison noted Scarsdale High School’s Off and Away for the Day cellphone initiative and remembers Connon taking her classes to the 9/11 Museum and the Intrepid. “We were able to explore the world, not just be confined to the classroom — those are some of my fondest memories of my middle school experience,” Harrison said.
Schmaier ended by talking about something that is already starting to have a negative impact on education, AI and GPT, which stand for artificial intelligence and generative pre-trained transformer.
“I think that’s something that, especially on a high school level, we’ll be dealing with in the future and that’s where I see education having perhaps its hardest hurdles to climb over in the coming years,” Schmaier said, noting that AI in an education sphere is “dangerous.”
“We may enter a phase in which kids are having robots write their essays and passing it off as their own; it defeats any sort of academic honesty and antiplagiarism measures that we’ve put in place for so long and tried so hard to uphold.”
Schmaier tries to use a personal touch to talk to students about honesty and work ethic to encourage them to do their own assignments. She knows the technology isn’t going away, but she also knows the students lose out on the “skill development process” if they use technology the wrong way.
“And so the best way to see the future of education with this rise in technology is just to go back to the basics that we taught and were taught before technology entered the picture; [basics] of just being a good person and sharing, and [what] you would probably do on a carpet in a kindergarten classroom … because I don’t have a better solution to try to get a 17-year-old to not use a robot software to do an assignment,” Schmaier said.
Connon said the faculty recently attended a presentation on AI and GPT, which the district is keeping an eye on. She mentioned a very easy way to prevent students from using technology to get out of doing their work: students at desks with pencils and paper writing essays that she later marks up with a pink pen. In this way, “You know it or you don’t,” she said.
So perhaps the future of education could best be served by returning to the past. Harrison will have to return and let us know in 10 or 20 years.
