Local Girl Scouts and their leaders made national headlines as they faced off with officials at Scarsdale Village Hall Tuesday evening, June 28, over the fate of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House, their longtime home and program facility on Wayside Lane.
For nearly two hours, the trustees heard from more than 30 Scouts of all ages who enumerated the many ways in which the Scarsdale building had contributed to the success of their programs and projects.
Their concern is that the house, rebuilt as a modern A-frame after the original structure was damaged by fire in 1979, has been closed to all users since 2020, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly due to conditions stemming from alleged lack of upkeep and maintenance. The Scouts and their supporters unanimously objected to a proposal by Scarsdale Village to take full ownership of the property, which has been jointly supported and maintained in an agreement between the Girls Scouts and the village of Scarsdale. If that were to happen, they argued, the use of the house by Scouts would no longer be a priority as many other groups, such as senior citizens or recreational programmers, would compete to schedule activities in the space.
Girl Scouting has long had a presence in Scarsdale, with its current building, the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House, being a meeting and event space for Girl Scouts for more than 80 years. According to the area council, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Inc., (GSHH), to which Girl Scouts in Scarsdale and Edgemont belong, GSHH owns the house, which is used regularly for troop meetings, activities, community service projects, and overnights by girls and volunteers in town and in the surrounding areas. GSHH staff also utilize the property for council-led programs where Girl Scouts from all seven counties in GSHH’s footprint are invited to attend.
In his remarks at the village board meeting Tuesday night, Village Manager Robert Cole said the house has “deteriorated for lack of proper maintenance, long-term disinvestment predating the pandemic and underutilization.”
Cole also said GSHH “has apparently not been financially able to fund their annual capital contributions since the amount due … for siding and trim as reflected in the adopted fiscal year 2016-17 village budget.”
He said, “The building has continued to decline and the financial needs continue to mount, despite substantial staff time and effort to bring Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson to the table to discuss and fund such needs,” which he estimated amount to more than $550,000.
He said the council had reached out “on more than one occasion” asking whether the village of Scarsdale would be interested in purchasing the building, which he said “seemed an elegant solution, as it would relieve the Girl Scouts of their financial burden, while also enabling the village to return the Betty Taubert House to its vital and longstanding public purpose,” which he said is a facility available for use by Girl Scouts, seniors, recreation programs and more.
He said there was no subsequent communication from the council, which was also unresponsive over the years whenever the village tried to engage in conversations about building maintenance and repair needs “requiring their attention and financial participation.”
Cole said the village wrote to the council in March 2022 to follow up on the offer of sale, but he said there was “no meaningful response” to that letter.
“The village’s intent is to pay Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson for their interest in the property … and then work to return the [house] to its status as a valued public facility offering space for use by Girl Scouts, seniors, recreation programs and more.”
He continued: “The village takes its facility stewardship responsibilities seriously, seeking to properly maintain them while keeping them to best use and on sound financial footing for all of our residents. Our hope is that the Girl Scouts and others will be able to resume their use of this building on the shortest possible timeline.”
In May the village sent the council a Notice of Default, Cole said, since it was not complying with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement.
Responding to the default notice, Helen Wronski, who became GSHH council’s interim CEO on May 16, sought to meet with village officials. According to Cole, Wronski explained that neither the former CEO nor her staff had made her aware of the facility's current status and needs.
According to Cole, village staff told Wronski that the council’s “general lack of awareness and an absence of financial prioritization of the facility by Girl Scouts higher than the Hudson had been defining elements of our use relationship, leading to the facility's long-term decline, a condition that is no longer acceptable,” and the village would like to move ahead with the proposal to buy the facility and “return it to full public use, including by Girl Scouts, seniors and others.”
In a statement released Thursday, June 30, by Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc., the council (GSHH) responded, saying, “Claims that the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House is ‘dilapidated’ or ‘unsafe’ are greatly exaggerated, and that Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. has been derelict in its financial responsibilities to the Village [of Scarsdale] are simply untrue.
“GSHH has been attempting to speak with Scarsdale’s Village Manager, Robert Cole, as well as Mayor Jane E. Veron for the last year to work together on a plan forward to no avail. At [Tuesday’s] meeting, GSHH’s Interim CEO, Helen Wronski, made a public request for a meeting in another attempt to continue the partnership between GSHH and the Village of Scarsdale and to continue providing Girl Scouts in the area a place to become girls of courage, confidence, and character who will make the world a better place,” the GSHH statement said.
In her comments at Tuesday's meeting, Veron spoke passionately “to underscore our commitment to our Girl Scouts community.”
As the mother of three girls who each participated in the Scarsdale Edgemont scouting, Veron said she has “seen firsthand the formative power of the Girl Scouts.”
She continued, “We as a board are fervent believers in the catalytic role our Girl Scouts play in solving societal problems. Girl Scouts lead with a deep commitment to community and a ‘roll up your sleeves’ ethos to tackle challenges to make the world a better place. … For as long as I’ve been on the board, the village has been seeking to address the critically needed upgrades to the [Girl Scouts’] space and tonight the [board] is poised to allocate ARPA [federal relief] funds to repave the driveway. The Girl Scout House plays a vital role in enabling our broader community to convene and gather.”
Multiple Scouts and residents spoke in person and via teleconferencing during the public comment period, including former Scarsdale trustee and mayor David Kroenlein and BK Munguia who served 17 years as liaison for the village on matters concerning the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House, all of whom urged the village to continue its long partnership with the Girl Scouts in the use and stewardship of the Scout facility.
The extended public comment session concluded with both sides voicing a desire to reestablish communication and collaborative use and caretaking of the house.
The discussion will undoubtedly continue with updates to be shared at future board meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.