Police went to Tarrytown Jewelers on N. Central Avenue Sept. 7 on a report of an attempted robbery. They met with the store owner and an employee who described five men in dark clothing and masks who tried to enter the store, presumably to rob it. The store has two doors, one always locked. Customers must be buzzed through the second door to gain entry to the business. When they failed to get inside, and the store owner yelled at them, the men fled the area.

Police reviewed video footage and saw a silver four-door sedan and a red SUV parked in the fire lane outside the store. In the video, one suspect could be seen getting out of the silver sedan and propping open the first entry door. Three suspects exiting the red SUV are visible in the video, and two suspects are seen exiting the silver sedan. Five men entered the vestibule and approached the locked second door. Video showed them forcibly pulling on the door without success. The store owner said one suspect carried a hammer.

