Police went to Tarrytown Jewelers on N. Central Avenue Sept. 7 on a report of an attempted robbery. They met with the store owner and an employee who described five men in dark clothing and masks who tried to enter the store, presumably to rob it. The store has two doors, one always locked. Customers must be buzzed through the second door to gain entry to the business. When they failed to get inside, and the store owner yelled at them, the men fled the area.
Police reviewed video footage and saw a silver four-door sedan and a red SUV parked in the fire lane outside the store. In the video, one suspect could be seen getting out of the silver sedan and propping open the first entry door. Three suspects exiting the red SUV are visible in the video, and two suspects are seen exiting the silver sedan. Five men entered the vestibule and approached the locked second door. Video showed them forcibly pulling on the door without success. The store owner said one suspect carried a hammer.
While police were establishing a crime scene and taking reports, they received information from Yonkers police that a jewelry store in their jurisdiction on Central Park Avenue also had an attempted robbery. Descriptions of the cars matched the cars in the Tarrytown Jewelers incident. Police obtained information on both vehicles and the investigation was turned over to the detective division. The owner of Tarrytown Jewelers said no damage was done to his front door.
Bank fraud
A Penny Lane resident went to police headquarters Sept. 7 to report she went to her bank regarding notice of a denied withdrawal for the amount of $23,580 dated Aug. 25. Further investigation of her account showed two other withdrawals were approved by the bank, one in the amount of $5,520 and the other $5,429. Two different names were used to withdraw the money. The woman said she doesn’t recognize the names as anyone she knows or has done business with. She’s since closed her account. The bank’s fraud department is investigating. She was advised to monitor her accounts and a report was made for documentation.
Stolen catalytic converters
Police went to Scarsdale Ford on S. Central Avenue Sept. 8 and spoke with the sales manager who said catalytic converters were stolen from two cars parked in front of the dealership. He thought they were taken sometime between Aug. 30 and Sept. 7. He estimated the value of the stolen converters at $3,500 total.
Open garage door
Police responded to a residence on Sprain Road Sept. 7 after an alarm on a garage door motion detector was activated. On arrival, police saw the garage door was open and the front door was unlocked. Two officers conducted an interior search of the premises. No suspicious activity was observed and everything appeared in order. The keyholder arrived and was apprised of the situation. She reset the alarm.
Dropped his wallet
A man went to police headquarters Sept. 7 to say while he was at Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue, he thought his wallet fell out of his pocket. Besides his driver’s license, his police identification and a debit card and an insurance card, the wallet contained $35 in cash. Police gave the man paperwork to get a new driver’s license and a report was made.
Halloween store mix-up
A man who tried to use a credit card that was declined was detained by police who thought the card use might be fraudulent. Police went to the Spirits Halloween store on N. Central Avenue Sept. 8 after an employee reported a possibly fraudulent card was used to make a purchase. They spoke with two brothers; a check of their identities came up with one brother having an outstanding warrant out of New York City for theft of service. That department was notified but they said they wouldn’t extradite.
The other brother told police the card belongs to his wife, who has a different name. He said the card was declined because he was trying to charge too much on it. He called his wife who told the police the card belonged to her. Police tried calling the bank to find out if the card was reported stolen but were unable to obtain that information. They decided to hold onto the card and advised the married brother his wife would have to come to the police station to pick it up. The store manager said he wanted both men advised not to return to the store and they were told if they came back, they’d be arrested for trespass. Police said the wife did go to the station to get the card and provided proper identification.
Your number’s on the dark web
A W. Hartsdale Avenue woman told police Sept. 8 a theft identification service advised her that her Social Security number was used on the dark web in connection with a bank account with her name and another person’s name on it. She did not recognize that name and hadn’t opened any new accounts. She obtained a copy of her credit report and there was nothing suspicious on it. She said she is not out any money and is trying to contact her bank. A report was made for documentation.
Scuffle at the checkout
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue on a report that a man and a woman got into an argument Sept. 9 while in line to pay for groceries. The man told police the woman became aggressive about his cart being too close to hers. He said she grabbed his cart and they struggled, and he said he accidentally knocked his cart into hers. An employee quickly moved him to another cash register to defuse the situation.
The woman told police the man assaulted her with a shopping cart. When asked if she was injured, she hesitated and then said yes, she was. She complained of back pain but refused medical attention. When asked to provide identification, she became annoyed and walked away.
A witness told police the woman was the aggressive party and that she was the one who rammed her cart into the man before the employee separated them. Store cameras did not capture the incident. No further police assistance was needed.
Thief on repeat
The manager of Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue went to police headquarters Sept. 10 to report $271.91 of electronic merchandise was stolen from the store. He said he noticed while at work Aug. 16 a shelf of electronics seemed out of place. He looked at video surveillance and saw on Aug. 13 a very tall man with a mustache took electronics off the shelf and placed them in a black backpack and then left the store bypassing all points of sale. He told police he’s made multiple theft reports about this person and that the detective division is fairly sure of his identity. He said the store wants to pursue charges. Detectives were notified.
Aide accused of rough handling
An officer went to the Sprain Brook Manor nursing home on Jackson Avenue Sept. 10 after a family member of a resident said they wanted to report an incident with a staff member. The person who called police said she was visiting her mother when she saw a male resident with dementia wandering naked in the hallway. She said an aide who responded was too aggressive with the man, grabbing him by the neck while steering him back into his bed. The woman told police she called for more people to help and a supervisor and staff administrator appeared at which time she said the aide got in her face, yelled at her and behaved aggressively.
An administrator viewed video footage without police and said the man was not mistreated. Police spoke to the man who said he was not in pain. Police advised the woman who reported the incident to leave the aide alone in future visits and she was assured by staff that the aide would not be assigned to her mother’s care.
Didn’t want stroller after all
Three people were reported stealing a stroller and then abandoning it from Buy Buy Baby Sept. 12 on S. Central Avenue. The assistant manager said two women and a man passed all points of sale with the item, valued at $699. The alarm went off and staff went to the store’s entrance where they saw the abandoned stroller. A dark colored SUV was driving away.
Security footage showed a woman wearing a blond wig and a black shirt; a woman wearing a white cap, a white shirt and white pants; and a man dressed all in black wearing a black face mask entering the store and four minutes later exiting and standing in the vestibule. Two of them are seen pushing the stroller through the sliding doors, which set off the alarm. The store said it would press charges if the thieves were caught.
Left the stove on?
Police went to an apartment on Fieldstone Drive Sept. 13 for a reported fire. On their arrival, Hartsdale firefighters and firefighters from other districts were extinguishing it. The property owner said he and his wife left the house and might have left the stove on. No one was injured and firefighters were able to leave about a half hour later.
This lady does not smoke
An elderly Stone Oaks Drive woman told police Sept. 13 someone used her credit card without her permission, running up a charge of about $300. She said the card has never been out of her possession but she was notified by AARP, which services the card, about a suspicious charge made on it. The charge was at a smoke shop in New Jersey. The lady said she would like to press charges if the person is apprehended.
Arrested
Robert Massa, 68, was arrested Sept. 10 on Club Way, charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and preventing an emergency call. No further information was provided.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, was compiled from official information.
