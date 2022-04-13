A Varian Lane resident told police April 6 that a half-full tank of gas was siphoned from her car overnight while it was parked in her driveway. She said she had “no idea” how this could have happened. A report was made.
Gas blowers reported
Gas blowers were reported in use April 4 in the vicinity of Sprague Road and Johnson Road. On arrival, police saw someone using a backpack style gas blower. The landscape company owner and the worker were both issued tickets and, as the homeowner wasn’t around, a summons for them was completed and placed in the records bin.
A Haverford Avenue caller April 8 reported someone using a gas-powered leaf blower in the area. Police responded and the offending party was issued a summons, as was the homeowner.
Vodka for lunch
Police responded April 4 to E. Parkway on a report of a homeless person drinking vodka in public in the early afternoon. On arrival, police saw a man seated at an outdoor table. He was not consuming anything. He left the area without incident and no further action was taken.
Identity theft and fraud
A Chesterfield Road resident April 4 reported someone opened a bank account using the caller’s Social Security number. The bank flagged the account as fraud and the caller is not out any money.
A Lenox Place resident April 5 reported she received three new credit cards in the mail, but she hadn’t applied for the cards. Charges were made on two of the cards, but the stores have been advised and stopped the lines of credit. The caller is not out any money and has taken precautions to safeguard her credit and her identity. A report was made for documentation.
A Lee Road resident April 6 told police he got a call from someone purporting to be from the police department advising he pay $1,000 to clear his name. He was told to purchase Target gift cards, which he did before realizing he was being scammed. He is trying to get Target to reimburse him. Police advised him how to avoid scams in the future and a report was made.
No dead animal
A “large, dead animal” was reported by a caller April 4 on the riverbank near the Bronx River waterfall near Depot Plaza. The caller said the carcass was on the riverbank and the head was in the water. Police searched the area but did not see anything like a dead animal; a number of people using the pathway recreationally were asked if they saw anything. They said they did not.
Bags sent to wrong address
A Continental Road resident came to police headquarters April 5 to say her packages that had been mistakenly delivered to another address were stolen from her. She said she purchased two handbags from the Bergdorf Goodman website; the bags were accidentally scheduled to be sent to a family member’s previous address in New Jersey and she wanted to stop the shipment. Bergdorf advised the packages had been sent and arrived at that address in March. The woman told police she called the current homeowner who denied receiving the packages. She requested a police report for the department store so she could recoup her items.
Deer vs. car
A caller April 8 reported that while driving she collided with a deer in the area of Heathcote and Sherbrooke roads. She said she did not need help or medical attention. The highway department arrived to remove the animal.
Chased by a goose
A Chateaux Circle caller April 8 reported an unpleasant encounter between himself and a goose at the Scarsdale High School earlier that day. He said he was charged by a “large and aggressive goose” who approached him from behind, chasing him and his wife, and slamming into him as they walked on the grass near the school cafeteria. He wasn’t injured but was concerned for the safety of others. Police advised him it is mating season for certain waterfowl and the goose was probably territorial. When police went to look for the goose, it took an aggressive posture and indicated it might charge. The officer said when they didn’t respond to the goose, it gave up its aggressive posture. A report was made.
What were they fighting about?
Police responded to Dolma Road April 9 after a homeowner and a business owner got into an argument about some products purchased by the homeowner that failed to satisfy the homeowner’s expectations. The business owner alleged her shirt was grabbed during an alleged struggle. She said she wasn’t injured and didn’t need medical attention. The homeowner denied there had been a struggle and said he never grabbed her shirt. Exactly what kind of products they were fighting over was not disclosed.
Forced from the residence
A home health aide working at a residence on Ridgecrest West told police April 10 two individuals forced her from the residence. She said her employer advised her these two individuals are not allowed inside the residence; the owner of the residence said she was unaware of that restriction and, therefore, had invited them in. Police said the aide’s employer should be advised of what was happening and clear up the misunderstanding. About an hour later the home health aide called police to say the two parties were removing items from the residence. The homeowner said it was still the same misunderstanding and they were helping her.
Collisions
A two-car collision was reported April 4 on Post Road near Lorraine Place when one driver swiped another driver’s car as both vehicles were traveling southbound. The person in the car that hit the other one then made a left hand turn eastbound onto Murray Hill Road and then a left onto Cooper Road, traveling south. The car was described as a dark gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck believed registered to a White Plains person. No injuries were reported.
Two cars were involved in a collision April 4 on Weaver Street. One car was stopped in traffic north of Cornell Street when it was struck from behind by another driver. An ambulance arrived on scene but all parties refused medical attention.
A two-car collision occurred April 4 at Post Road and Boulevard. The cars collided in the intersection. Both drivers said they thought they had the green light.
Two cars and three injuries were reported April 4 at a collision on Walworth Avenue and Fenimore Road; one car was stopped for a red traffic light when another car trying to stop hit it. One driver complained of neck pain, another driver reported having a headache and one passenger complained of lower back pain. They were all transported to White Plains Hospital for treatment. Another passenger also went to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a report of flooding April 4 at a house on White Road. Upon arrival, they found water in the utility room around the hot water heater. Power was shut off to the unit and firefighters removed electrical equipment on the floor where water ha accumulated. The homeowner was advised to contact a water remediation company and a plumber.
Smoke was reported coming out of an outlet April 4 at a house on Stonehouse Road. On arrival, firefighters saw the outlet was charred but no longer smoking. They removed the outlet and capped the wiring and checked to make sure fire had not spread into the walls or other parts of the house. The homeowner was advised to call an electrician.
Cooking set off alarms April 4 on Highpoint Drive, April 6 on Black Hawk Road and April 7 on Barry Road. The residents did not want assistance.
Two inches of water was found in the basement of a house on Canterbury Road April 4. The sump pump had seized up, and firefighters removed water through a sewer line. They told the resident to replace the sump pump. Firefighters returned April 8 as the water built up again as the sump pump had failed. The resident said he would call for repair.
An oven accidentally left on overnight at the Quaker Ridge Golf Club on Griffen Avenue set off a smoke alarm April 8. Firefighters arrived and found an overheated relay pump on the stove’s heating unit. Power was shut down to the stove and firefighters advised it should be serviced.
Four inches of water was found in a basement April 8 on Palmer Avenue due to storm runoff. Firefighters set up a hose and a sump pump to move the water into the backyard; they returned later to collect their equipment.
A rear-end collision on April 8 on the Hutchinson River Parkway brought county police, Empress ambulance, Scarsdale ambulance and the fire department. One person was taken to a hospital by Empress ambulance.
A gas alarm was activated on Mamaroneck Road April 8. Firefighters went to an unoccupied house and waited for Con Edison Gas to arrive. Meanwhile, a neighbor told firefighters where to find a key and the house was entered and elevated natural gas readings were detected in an uncapped sewer trap. Three other houses in the vicinity were checked for levels without result. The homeowner arrived at the first house and was apprised of the findings. Seven hours later, firefighters returned to Mamaroneck Road as Con Edison Gas workers asked for assistance entering more houses. All structures were checked and cleared for natural gas.
Workers doing demolition work April 9 at a house on Heathcote Road accidentally activated a smoke detector. They were advised to cover the smoke detectors while working.
A “T-Bone” collision reported April 9 on Post Road and Boulevard resulted in two people being taken to a hospital by Scarsdale ambulance. All occupants were able to get out of their cars prior to the arrival of emergency services. R&D Towing removed two cars and Speedy Dry was applied to the roadway to remove fluids.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from April 4 to April 10, was compiled from official reports.
