An Andrea Lane resident called police June 21 to report that he was a victim of fraud after receiving an email from someone whom he thought was his boss. He said he was deceived by the email because his boss’s name was at the top of the email. He followed instructions to call a number and then he received a text message directing him to buy gift cards. He went to the CVS in Tarrytown and purchased 12 eBay gift cards totaling $1,800 and two Google gift cards for $400. He was instructed to scratch off the coating so the numbers would be visible and send pictures of all the card numbers, which he did.
When he reached the CVS’s purchase limit for gift cards, the person he thought was his boss next directed him to go to Best Buy in Hartsdale where he purchased three additional eBay cards for $600 and sent the number on the cards as pictures. He purchased the gift cards with his personal debit card. When he returned to the office, his boss was there. He handed him all the gift cards but his boss had no idea what was happening. He showed him the email and his boss said the email address wasn’t his. The complainant has since contacted eBay and his bank to apprise them of the situation. He was told half his money could be refunded and his bank would open a fraud case. The victim will pursue charges if the scammer is identified.
Who’s knocking at the door?
Police responded to a residence on Sprain Valley Road June 22 on a report of a solicitor knocking. On arrival, police spoke to a woman who said a man was knocking loudly at her door and said he wanted to discuss solar panels. She said she wasn’t interested. She described the man as either brown-haired or blond and said he was wearing beige shorts and holding an iPad. He had an ID tag around his neck, but she couldn’t make out the information on it. When she became suspicious, he left in a black four-door sedan, heading southbound on Sprain Valley Road. She said she spoke to a few neighbors who said no one had knocked on their doors. Police investigated and learned a man fitting that description had knocked on the door of a residence on Greenville Road and asked to discuss solar panels. The man left the area in a gray Audi and was wearing a neon green traffic vest with an ID card on a lanyard. Police reported no further information about the incidents.
Stolen wallet
A woman told police June 23 her wallet was stolen while she was at Panera Bread on S. Central Avenue. She said the wallet was in her purse when she was at the counter, but when she sat down to eat 15 minutes later, she got a phone alert that someone attempted to use her American Express card for a $4,000 purchase at an Apple store. She checked her purse and saw her wallet was gone. She continued to get alerts about the attempted purchases on the card at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom’s, Target and another Apple store. The victim was issued paperwork to get a new driver’s license and is working with her bank and credit bureaus to cancel her cards.
License not in good status
While conducting a safety traffic stop on S. Washington Avenue June 24, police spoke with a woman who was driving with a suspended/revoked registration due to an insurance lapse. The driver told police her license was not in good status. She was arrested and charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license and was issued a summons.
‘Give me a break’
While enforcing a traffic safety complaint June 24 on E. Hartsdale Avenue, police saw an Amazon truck illegally parked in the eastbound lane of traffic. A parking summons was written. The driver, dressed in an Amazon uniform, said she should “be given a break.” After police told her no exceptions were allowed and she needed to move her van, she exited the vehicle and began stacking boxes and packages for delivery. She was told again she needed to move the van as it was blocking the pedestrian crosswalk. Police said she blatantly disregarded instructions and told police she was going to continue delivering packages. The driver did not comply with police requests to produce her driver’s license and accused police of harassing her because she is female. She said she would only talk to a female officer. Additional units were called, as well as a tow truck. The Amazon driver eventually showed her identification to another police officer. Her supervisor arrived on scene and was briefed by police. He said his priority was to get the packages delivered and the van back on the road. Police worked with him at the impound where the van was towed to complete paperwork and ensure all the packages were accounted for. A document was signed and notarized by the supervisor and the van released from impound. The supervisor drove it away without incident and the driver was issued tickets for blocking the sidewalk.
Argued over money
Police responded to Secor Glen Drive June 24 on a report of an argument between a man and a woman over money. The man left the house before calling the police, saying he was a friend of the woman’s niece. The woman said the argument was verbal only and she wanted the incident documented.
Accident in a parking lot
The driver of a pickup truck with a snow plow frame attached to it told police June 24 his plow hit an elevated driveway entrance as well as the skid plate protecting new sidewalk installation on S. Central Avenue. Damage was observed to the front end of the truck as well as the plow frame. There was damage to the driveway entrance and the skid plate had shifted. The foreman of the sidewalk installation was on scene. A report was made. No one was injured.
Stolen car
Police responded to the Hyundai dealership on S. Central Avenue June 24 for a report of a 2020 Grand Cherokee Jeep stolen by a customer whose loan to buy the car, valued at $40,269, had been canceled after he drove the car off the lot. A few days after the transaction was completed, the bank that had issued the loan contacted the dealership to report that the loan was canceled because the man purchased another car at another dealership. The Hyundai manager said he had been in contact with the buyer about returning the Jeep, but contact had ceased. A check of the buyer’s driver’s license showed it to be legitimate, and the manager said he was certain the buyer was the same person photographed on the license but with longer hair. The dealership would pursue charges should the man be apprehended.
Identity theft/fraud
A Clements Place resident reported identity theft June 26 after learning two credit cards and a car insurance policy were activated in his name without his consent or knowledge. He said he’s not out any funds but would press charges if an offender were caught. He was advised to monitor his accounts.
Car hits man
Police responded to a Mobil gas station on E. Hartsdale Avenue June 26 on a report of a man struck by a car as it was being loading on a flatbed tow truck. The owner of the car said the car slid backward during the loading process and the tow driver ran after it, trying to prevent it from hitting a wall. He said the car was improperly secured to the flat bed, and in neutral gear, which caused it to slide.
Unable to stop the car, the man was pinned between the car and the wall “for about 27 seconds,” before the car was removed. He complained of right knee and thigh pain and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The car sustained damage to its left tail light and left side rear bumper.
Hit a cement post
A Buick Enclave struck a yellow cement protective post on the sidewalk by the post office on S. Central Avenue June 26. The car sustained minor front-end damage. Police spoke to the driver who said she was pulling into a parking space when she accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The post office manager was notified. The building wasn’t damaged and the woman wasn’t injured.
Truck pulls down wires
Police responded to Kaateskill Place June 27 on a report of wires pulled down in front of a residence. Upon arrival, police saw a white moving truck with New York plates and the downed wires. The truck driver said the truck hit the wires when he was backing up. The fire department arrived. The homeowner said she was aware of what happened and already notified the cable company and the internet provider whose wires were affected. The resident declined to identity herself to police or give any other information.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 21 to June 27, was compiled from official information.
