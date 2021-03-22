Scarsdale High School senior Sarah Jane Traumer has been an active member of the Scarsdale Girl Scouts since second grade, and some of her fondest memories include troop trips to the Weinberg Nature Center, which helped develop her love of nature and the environment.
So, when the time came to design the project she would do for her Gold Scout Award, she decided to combine her love of scouting and nature at the Weinberg Nature Center.
Her project, “Turning Scarsdale into a Buzzing Community,” is based on her research into the plight of pollinators and their effect on the local ecosystem.
“The Girl Scouts are such a great place for developing girls in the community, with so many inspiring things that we did,” Traumer said. “We did camping trips, and we came to the Weinberg Nature Center several times learning about nature.”
With that in mind, she reached out to the Weinberg Nature Center on Mamaroneck Road with a plan to build a pollinator garden there as the first step of her Gold Award project.
Sam Weinstock, director of the Weinberg Nature Center, told her the center did not currently have a pollinator garden and he was enthusiastic in his support of her project.
“I wanted to do a pollinator garden and I wanted to incorporate it into my community,” said Traumer.
Because Weinberg didn’t have a pollinator garden, “It was a great place to start,” she said. “I worked with Sam Weinstock and they were really open to having a pollinator garden.”
Once she had decided what she wanted to do, the hard work followed in the form of research and a formal proposal to submit to the Girl Scout council.
Her first step was to show how important pollinators are to the environment, what problems they are facing, and how her project could help pollinators while also helping her Scarsdale community.
Then she had to come up with a plan to bring the project to life. That led her to Madelaine Eppenstein of the Friends of Scarsdale Parks. Traumer credits Eppenstein with helping her determine how to create the garden and what plants to include.
Eppenstein also arranged a donation of 250 plants from the Friends of Scarsdale Parks to help Traumer get the garden started.
“It was a lot of research to develop ideas to show why it is so important, how the economy benefits, how agriculture and the ecosystem benefit,” Traumer said. “I was especially grateful for the guidance I received from Ms. Eppenstein. Thanks to her, I received an incredible donation of landscape plugs from the Friends of Scarsdale Parks, and she gave me critical advice about the best plants to use, how to plant the plugs, and how to ensure the success of the garden. Once we had the plants, she really helped me figure out which plants to put in which garden. We want to attract a variety of pollinators, so a diverse selection of plants helps ensure that the garden will attract and nourish generations of various pollinator species.”
Next step after receiving the plants was to come up with a plan to physically create the garden, which became three different garden beds at the Weinberg Nature Center. Traumer also created signs to educate visitors about each garden, why a pollinator garden is so important and what visitors can do at home to help. She incorporated pictures of the various flowers in the gardens to show how crucial it is to have a diversity of plants, and she created a survey to gauge the impact of the signage on visitors. Then she printed up the signs and posted one at each of the garden beds.
Traumer enlisted help from other Girl Scouts to build the garden.
“We developed a plan for the landscaping and I recruited some friends as volunteers. It was a two-day process to turn all the soil and plant the plugs.”
Now that the snow has melted and spring is here, Traumer is working in the garden and hopes the community will see it flourish in the coming months.
But this was just the first step. Traumer plans to build other pollinator gardens around the village to complete her vision to help turn Scarsdale into a buzzing community.
“Pollinators are so essential and they’ve really suffered from a loss of habitat, so their decline is devastating for the economy. Especially the bees — they are so vital. They benefit the economy and millions of people have jobs in agriculture. Pollinators keep the ecosystem intact — the food chain, everything could fall apart — they are such an integral part that people may not realize. I’m devoted to try and spread [awareness] about pollinators with the signs showing simple things that people can do to help. I’d like to incorporate more pollinator gardens … all around Scarsdale.”
