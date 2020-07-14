The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest leadership award a Girl Scout can earn. After completing prerequisite steps, high school Girl Scouts design and carry out a service project that leaves a lasting mark on their community and includes at least 80 hours of work. They raise all funds needed for their projects, which must be both global and sustainable. They are required to spend at least 20% of the hours directly leading other people.
Under normal circumstances, Scarsdale-Edgemont Girl Scouts holds an awards ceremony in June, but the group decided to not hold it this year and instead will hold a bigger ceremony next year.
“Our Girl Scout house is closed right now and the girls and parents organizing the ceremony wanted to wait until we could have the more traditional ceremony,” said Jaclyn Suffir. Referencing the online schoolwork mandated since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, “Honestly, I think the kids are Zoomed out. I am hoping this school year is a healthier and more normal year for everyone.”
Olivia Reduto: Building better bags
For my Gold Award, I am collecting reusable bags and also making them out of T-shirts in order to give out to food pantries so that people in lower income communities can help the environment at no cost to them. This is in response to the new legislation in New York that is banning free plastic bags in stores. I have been doing workshops with younger children to spread awareness of my project by having them decorate their own reusable T-shirt bags to donate or keep for themselves. In addition, since my local library is my partner in the project, I am collecting and giving out children’s and adult’s books at food pantries in addition to bags in order to increase literacy. My ultimate goal is to get everyone involved in saving the environment, no matter their age or income.
Kayleigh Richmond: What are you doing for others?
For my Gold Award, I taught children about Martin Luther King Jr. and his dedication to community service. I created the MLK Day of Service for Scarsdale-Edgemont Girl Scouts, which is now an annual event. The girls participated in various service projects led by older scouts. Hoping to instill the importance of service from a young age, I also led children in my community in service projects to show them that children, not just adults, can help their communities and make a difference.
Portia Lulgjuraj: Bring a Veteran to School Day
For my Gold Award, I started “Bring a Veteran to School Day” at Heathcote School, engaging local veterans. My hope was to show the children that protecting the country does not always mean fighting and that serving our country is not like the movies. I also wanted to show the veterans in our community that we care, honor and appreciate them. In addition to “Bring a Veteran to School Day,” I organized the Veterans Day cookie deliveries for Scarsdale-Edgemont Girl Scouts. Through this program, local Girl Scout troops deliver home baked goods and handmade cards to all of the veterans in Scarsdale and Edgemont on Veterans Day. As part of the program I ran baking workshops and also led younger scouts in making patriotic thank you cards.
Katie Ascuitto: Promoting golf to girls, underprivileged youth
My Gold Award is to promote the sport of golf to girls and underprivileged youth who are not necessarily exposed to the sport. I worked to promote the First Tee organization, which gave out 10 scholarships to children suffering from health-related issues. The program gave the children opportunities to get outside and be active. I also collaborated with Backyard Sports and worked with children in Mount Vernon to continue to promote the sport. We worked on emphasizing not only golf, but life skills, like sportsmanship, leadership and patience. I created multiple lesson plans with games and continued to run the program during the spring session.
Ashley George: Oil fire demonstration prop
My project was to create an oil fire demonstration prop for the Scarsdale Fire Department, which holds an annual fire fair every year to raise awareness for Fire Safety Week. The original demonstration of an oil fire only included a stove to show the overall effects of an oil fire. My project was to create a foldable kitchen to show effects of the fire and also conserve storage space. I created four foldable cabinets that can be hung on a wall that the fire department had from past demonstrations. I wanted to show people what an oil fire would truly look like instead of just showing a big ball of fire.
Jaime Kaufman: Self-guided nature trail
I worked with the Greenburgh Nature Center to develop a nature walk that would encourage people to explore the trail. I created marked stations explaining points of interest such as the vernal pool, decomposers (lichen and fungi) and invasive species.
