Scarsdale girls 4x400-meter relay photo
Buy Now

Scarsdale’s girls 4x400-meter relay team qualified for the Millrose Games. From left, Ari Sobel, Shannon Kelly, Eva Gibney and Maria Roberts.

 Todd Sliss Photo

The Scarsdale track and field team is making up for lost time. After losing multiple longtime coaches and valuable months of competing and training over multiple seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders have assembled a new coaching staff and a new set of rising stars.

Look no further than the girls 4x400-meter relay team consisting of juniors Ari Sobel and Shannon Kelly, sophomore Eva Gibney and freshman Maria Roberts. That group qualified for the Millrose Games, a major feat for any team, while their counterparts on the boys side were a mere half second from achieving the same success.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.