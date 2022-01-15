At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Scarsdale Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Hagerman announced that girls flag football will be coming to the high school this spring.
Hagerman said the school will be part of a pilot program between the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Nike and the National Football League. Scarsdale is expected to be one of “approximately” 10 teams in Section 1 playing a six-game schedule. Rosters will consist of around 15 players and games will be a 7 v. 7 format on a 30- by 70-yard field.
A “portion” of the uniform and coaching staff expenses will be covered by Nike and the NFL.
“We are excited to be part of this pilot and to be able to provide this opportunity to girls who may not be playing a sport this spring,” Hagerman said.
In a follow-up interview, Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi said he has attended three meetings to gather information in preparation of moving forward with and officially announcing the new opportunity at the BOE meeting. He expects to have an interest meeting next week, with more information to follow in February. He also expects a coach search to begin next week as expenses to the school become clearer.
“We’re always looking at new ways to meet the needs of our kids,” Pappalardi said. “This came up as an opportunity. It’s something that started in Section 4. Section 1 asked who might be interested and I’m always interested in things that might be new, meaningful and relevant for our kids. We know we’ll have interest and we know it will be another opportunity for girls that is not a traditional opportunity.”
The other sports already available to girls in the spring are track & field, golf, softball, lacrosse, crew and ultimate.
