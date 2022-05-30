The Scarsdale High School Creative Photography Club is holding its first-ever photography installation and fundraiser.
Club president Joe DiMartino said, “We partnered with the Scarsdale Public Library to embrace the visual arts community in Scarsdale and extend our passion for photography.”
The works on display are a compilation of several thematic studies, including nature, shadows/reflections, emotions, motion, winter and architecture.
Club members set up a “virtual museum” at shsphoto.com to sell prints of their photos and all proceeds will be donated to NYC SALT, a nonprofit organization whose mission of blending photography with service complements the ideals and goals of the club.
“We have chosen NYC SALT because we value their mission: helping students from underserved communities thrive through photography and video skills,” DiMartino wrote in an email to the Inquirer. “We appreciate the steps they have taken to change lives and give a future to students who would otherwise lack the opportunity to attend college.”
NYC SALT founder Alicia Hansen shared a statement that read: “Creativity is inherent in everyone. At NYC SALT, our aim is to use photography to draw out creative talent, giving students who don’t have access or opportunity the best tools and instruction from some of the most talented photographers in the creative industry. Many of our students would have no idea that the career paths in the creative industry that we expose them to exist. Our program creates a family and a pathway for first generation college students to navigate thinking of work as a vocation and to change a cycle of poverty in their families.”
Jennifer Brinley, teen services manager at Scarsdale Public Library, praised the “talented and hard-working” members of the club for installing a “wonderful exhibit.” The photos will be on view at the library through Saturday, June 4, and the online link will remain live through Saturday, June 11.
The library, located at 54 Olmsted Road, is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day.
