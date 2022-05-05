One result of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the widespread use of videoconferences around the world. All of a sudden everyone knew how to Zoom, and it has become a valuable tool used by business and in education all over the globe.
And Scarsdale High School is no exception. Zoom has come in handy in many uses, and especially for social studies teacher Heather Waters, who runs the Scarsdale High School Global Opportunities Program.
“We’ve had a series of global programs where the whole world went to virtual and it was created on the fly,” explained Waters. “We’re in a network called the Global Education Benchmark Group (GEBG), and they’ve had some thriving programs and conversations. They just had one for Earth Day, one for International Woman’s Day, and they have one coming up on civil discourse.”
Scarsdale High School junior Neil Pereira attended one of the conferences, and found it so inspiring that he decided to take on the challenge of organizing an event at Scarsdale for the GEBG. He approached Waters with his idea and they worked together to create the Global Sustainability Summit hosted by Scarsdale High School. The summit took place Saturday, April 30, and was viewed by students from four different continents around the world.
“I felt very empowered after the last summit and inspired to make a change in the community,” said Pereira. “The way they framed the conference made it a pressing issue to me and I wanted to bring that to other students here and inspire them to do the same and stand up to take on the issue of sustainability. It’s such a big issue in today’s world.”
Pereira came to Waters with the idea and had two guest speakers in mind to highlight the program. Waters then added local speakers Michelle Sterling and Ron Schulhof from the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council, and she approached the GEBG with their proposal.
“Neil was so excited about it and asked if we could do one here,” Waters said of Pereira. “He said he’d love to do something on sustainability and he had the two guest speakers. I reached out to Ron and Michelle, they had spoken at Global Citizen Day before, and so we were able to start global and end with local. Neil presented it and he was amazing and really well spoken. He wrote the introduction, went over all the questions and brought it all together.”
The program came together as a two-hour presentation and discussion on the issue of sustainability. The first half of the program would be global with two distinguished international guest speakers. First there was Amir Dossal from Scarsdale, who has worked at the United Nations for 25 years and is the founder and CEO of the Global Partnerships Forum that connects the private sector with sustainable initiatives around the globe.
Next was Manjula Dissanayake, the founder of Educate Lanka, a nonprofit that works with underprivileged students in Sri Lanka.
In addition to the opportunity to hear from the two guest speakers, Scarsdale students were able to interact with students from around the globe participating in the summit. International students from Argentina, Italy and Hong Kong were among the participants. It also attracted interested students from around the nation in places like St. Louis and Miami.
“It’s always about the kids, it’s peer to peer and you can’t get that from a book,” said Waters. “The combination of the speakers and the ability to talk to peers of yours from around the world and the nation make it a very special program. [It is] interesting to see what sustainability looks like in Argentina and Italy. You see how you deal with an issue in Hong Kong can be different than in Miami.”
Pereira agreed and noted how the ability to interact with students from around the world provides such valuable insight on a topic such as sustainability.
“It’s amazing to hear from different countries with different perspectives, so awesome to hear other people’s experiences and how their community works and deals with struggles,” said Pereira. “It widens your global perspective, which I feel is so important.”
The second half of the program then switched to the local as Sterling and Schulhof discussed programs underway in the Scarsdale area.
Both of them were happy to participate when Waters approached them.
“We love when the students are engaged, that is so important,” said Sterling. “What Ron and I are really about is taking action. There are a lot of sustainability summits talking about climate change and what the problem is, what we do is figure out solutions and put them into action. We’re happy to partner with anybody who wants to be part of the solution and put it into action.”
Sterling and Schulhof presented on various sustainability programs, such as composting and recycling, and then they discussed with the students other initiatives that might be done and how the students could get involved.
Pereira and other students have already been in contact with them to find out how they can get involved with ongoing projects in Scarsdale.
“What was great about the summit was we had the opportunity to talk about specific actions and initiatives at the local level … in the schools, the village and the wider community, so all the students here in Scarsdale and around the world can know what’s happening and see what else can be done,” said Schulhof. “We gave them specific examples, the municipal food scraps and recycling programs, the school lunch and composting programs and other initiatives. And then we heard from the students, things that they would like to see more of like opportunities for solar on municipal or school buildings. For the students we hope they will take some of this and say what’s next, and hope the international students can take what we did to their school and community.”
That was the takeaway for everyone involved in the summit; now is the time to take action and get involved, both at the global and local level. Dissanayake gave a passionate presentation on his life and why he started his nonprofit organization to give back, and he emphasized to the students that now is the best time for them to get involved while they are young.
“[Dissanayake] said how it doesn’t have to be large scale like starting a nonprofit,” Pereira said. “It could be anything contributing to your community or doing a summit like this. Find your passion and find a way to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.