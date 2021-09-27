Some people struggle with sharing their feelings. In the age of the pandemic, children are especially hesitant to share the details of their inner lives with others, which can lead the kids struggling with their emotions and their parents trying to get their kids to explain even the simplest things, like how their day went or how they’re feeling.
But what if there was a solution, like a simple way to get kids to share and explain and understand emotions, rather than bottling them up inside? And what if kids were actually willing to share?
Eight-year-old Arlo Baer hopes to solve that dilemma (and make some money doing it), with a card game he designed with his father Stephen Baer. The game aims to help kids identify and understand a wide range of emotions and how to manage those feelings.
A third grader at Edgewood School, Arlo hatched the idea for a card game for kids to express emotions after his therapist recommended he write down different emotions on individual popsicle sticks. In the exercise, Arlo would pick up a popsicle stick and talk about the emotion written on it.
One day while the boy was sitting at a table with the popsicle sticks, Arlo’s father walked by and asked what he was doing. The boy explained what he was supposed to do with the popsicle sticks, and the two cooked up an idea to make a game of it.
“During COVID, it’s not normal. You could probably get easily stressed out ... because you have to be distanced … and wear masks,” said Arlo. “[Talking about feelings] helps you deal with them.”
Though it’s gone through a couple of iterations, the concept of the card game, called “Feeling Lucky?” has been the same throughout. In its final version, players have to shuffle the deck, then place it face down in the center of the table. Starting from youngest to oldest, players must pick a card from the top of the pile. Each card is valued at either one or two points. The one-point cards mention an emotion, and the players are required to give an example of when they had that feeling. The two-point cards force players to come up with their own feeling and give an example of when they had it. Players are only allowed to skip one card and will keep the cards to which they respond. If a player can’t respond, he or she gets one point. When all the cards have been dealt out and the points have been tallied, whoever has an even number of points wins the game.
After the idea emerged from Arlo’s use of popsicle sticks, the father-son duo jumped online to make a beta of the game, looking for pictures that corresponded with each specific emotion. After printing the cards out, Arlo cut them into a makeshift deck and the card game was born.
After testing the game with family and friends, Stephen, who runs a video game company specializing in educational games for kids in grades K-12, secured help from one of the artists in his company to design new cards. Once the designs were completed, Stephen and Arlo got a small run of 30 decks made and the duo shopped the game around the neighborhood to get feedback.
Because of the feedback, Arlo decided to remove the game’s “skip turn” cards and cards that awarded a random number of points. He also set up a revised point system.
To workshop the idea further and see how beneficial the card game might be, Stephen and Arlo brought in Talya Cohen, a psychologist from Impact Psychological Services in Mamaroneck, to give advice about the game and explain its potential impact.
Cohen said she uses similar games in sessions with kids so they can express their emotions and she said these games help children to define exactly how they’re feeling. By being able to expertly define their own emotions, Cohen said kids will also be able to read other’s emotions more clearly, which helps give children self-awareness, coping skills, perspective and empathy. Playing the game with adults can also normalize feelings for kids, who may feel embarrassed or unsure about how they should feel in a specific situation.
“A lot of kids will read into a behavior and not know why that person’s doing it and maybe read it incorrectly — maybe react to it — and so it can be really helpful to build those skills,” said Cohen.
Beyond the card game just being generally fun, the game has also served a practical purpose, as Cohen and some of her colleagues have been using it professionally during their meetings with children.
“I think schools should have it — like school psychologists. It’s a fun thing,” she said. “If kids are going to play Go Fish, they might as well play it with feeling.”
With the game in its final iteration, Stephen ordered 100 decks last month and the father-son team launched a website to sell each deck for $12.50 a piece. So far, they said they’ve sold around a dozen decks. And now with online sales and a business model in place, Stephen said that in addition to helping his own family share feelings, the project has also been a great learning opportunity for Arlo to learn about running a business and finding out how much it costs to build and design something.
“We sell what we sell. For me, it’s less about how many we sell, it’s more about just the process of … making something that’s meaningful and … hopefully using it to talk about how we and other people feel,” said Stephen, adding that they may try to make other games to sell on the website.
Arlo said it’s been fun working on the project for the past year, as he formulated the concept and rules and his father helped to put everything together.
Arlo said he still struggles with sharing some specific feelings but, without the game, he would never know which feelings he’s having and why.
“As a parent, it’s great to be able to talk to your kids about their feelings … sometimes that’s really easy and sometimes that’s hard and … when it’s hard it’s good to have different types of tools to do so,” said Stephen. “I think it’s great because this was something that Arlo designed, so it was a way of talking in a language that he felt comfortable with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.