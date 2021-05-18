Alexa Goldberg found her surroundings very fitting on Tuesday afternoon. For her first match as a high school tennis coach, the 2014 Edgemont grad was at Scarsdale High School coaching her alma mater.
“Coming here for my first match was exciting for me because being a part of Edgemont varsity tennis Scarsdale was always our biggest match, so having it be my first match as a coach on the other side is nerve-wracking, but exciting,” Goldberg said.
The players had some nerves on opening day, too, which Goldberg said was “normal.”
“I’ve been in their shoes and had that rivalry,” she said. “It’s nice to have that competition and to see what another team can bring out in you.”
What was extremely different was the fact that she was an assistant coaching the boys team. In the fall she’ll take over for her former high school coach as the girls head coach as confirmed by athletic director Anthony DeRosa.
Goldberg will become the third straight Edgemont High School graduate to coach the girls team, following in the footsteps of her own high school coaches, Jim San Marco (Class of ’63) and Katie Feinstein (’99), who both recommended her without hesitation to DeRosa.
In fact, the potential of Goldberg taking over has been a topic of conversation for a couple of years, and actually made Feinstein feel better about her unexpected move to New Paltz last fall.
“I couldn’t be more excited for Alexa to step into this role,” Feinstein said. “Edgemont is the type of place where people come back to teach and coach and give back to the community. When deciding to move upstate, it became very important to me to leave the programs in good hands. This is a natural progression for Edgemont tennis. Coach Romney is awesome with the boys and Alexa will fit right in with both boys and girls.”
For DeRosa, the timing was perfect. “Katie moved away at the same time Alexa became available and being as Alexa has close ties to Edgemont, was a standout tennis player for us, won the state championship for us in doubles, it’s a no-brainer to be bringing her on to fill Katie’s role,” DeRosa said. “Alexa has been involved since graduating playing in college and teaching in Yonkers. She’s been coaching and teaching tennis for a number of years, which makes her transition easier.”
Goldberg also had the full support of boys coach Mark Romney, who is excited for the tennis program as a whole.
“What I said about Coach Katie when she retired, those are big shoes to fill in the entire Edgemont tennis world, but if you were going to look for someone to do that, a young person to do that, it’s Alexa Goldberg,” Romney said. “She is the future of this program.”
As a senior in 2013, Goldberg won the New York State doubles championship with then-junior Tomo Iwasaki. Goldberg went on to have a successful career at Skidmore and next month she will finish up her dual masters in early childhood and childhood education (pre-K to sixth-grade certification) next month. She plans to spend the summer coaching tennis and running camps and hopes to land her first teaching job for the fall. What she does know is that after school in the fall and spring she’ll be at Edgemont’s courts, which are like a second home to her.
“It’s nice to be on the other side and be back where the magic happened for me and where all the tennis started,” she said. “It’s nice to see the new generation coming up and the excitement Edgemont varsity tennis has. Especially the boys, because I’ve never really been a part of that program. It’s a different beast, a different dynamic, definitely nice to see the energy and excitement the boys bring to the game that I hadn’t seen because I was always on the girls side.”
Goldberg enjoyed her time playing for both San Marco, three years, and Feinstein, two. Feinstein carried on many of San Marco’s coaching philosophies, while adding her own flare, and Romney is also a San Marco disciple, so Goldberg, who grew up with Romney’s daughter, already knew what to expect this spring.
“They didn’t have a season last season and Coach Romney was saying they are starting fresh,” Goldberg said. “A lot of the boys we have on the team have never played a varsity tennis match before, so it’s nice to be along with them on that journey and to bring a bit of what Edgemont varsity tennis was like when I was around, the San Marco tidbits I can bring back from when I was with him, and combine the old generation with the new generation.”
Just this week Romney dropped a San Marcoism on his team: “Respect everyone; fear no one.”
“Coach [San Marco] always said you go out there and you play the ball,” Goldberg said. “You’re confident and you have your team behind you and you go out there and play for Edgemont. Tennis is one of those sports that seems individual either on the court yourself or with a partner, but in the end it is a team. When you look across those courts and see blue, that’s who you’re playing for.”
Romney is excited for his players to get a unique perspective from a recent college player and benefit from Goldberg’s ability to teach technique and strategy, which DeRosa also praised.
“More important than anything else is she is a role model of a kid playing for Edgemont and winning a state title,” Romney said. “The hardest thing in my opinion to do in New York State public high school sports is win the singles or the doubles championship in tennis. There’s no divisions, no weight classes, just one kid, two in doubles. She was a doubles champion and had an outstanding career, and also had a great college career as well. She’s a great role model and I’m thrilled to have her.”
Feinstein called Goldberg “one of the best tennis players Edgemont has ever seen,” as a three-time state qualifier — taking third, second and first — with Iwasaki, who as a senior went on to place second in the state in singles.
“Edgemont tennis has always been a huge part of her life and I know she is going to have the best time coming back to Panther tennis,” Feinstein said. “If there is one thing I’ve learned from coaching it’s that if the coach is having fun, the team is having fun. It’s about building relationships and family and she’s going to thrive in this new role.”
Goldberg, who plays competitive USTA matches, is still in awe of the journey she’s embarking on.
“This is a special group and it’s my first group,” she said. “It’s always nice to have firsts and to see where you’re starting from and have goals and seeing how they grow from start to finish,” she said. “We only started a week ago and we’re having our first match. Even just a week seeing how much they have grown as a team and individual as players is exciting.”
Just like Feinstein took over for a legend and became one, Goldberg now has the chance to do the same.
“Katie’s shoes are going to be tough to fill, but I think Alexa will do a nice job for us,” DeRosa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.