Every year when Scarsdale High School seniors report their destination of choice for the following fall, one of the more awaited selections are places like West Point or the Naval Academy. But there is another path to military service, the ROTC.
Emmett Goldstein, SHS 2021, is two years into his ROTC training at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Once he graduates in two years, the rising junior will be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he will serve for a minimum four years. It’s the same rank a cadet will graduate West Point with, and Goldstein gets to live out his dream to have a “true” college experience, which also includes having joined a fraternity.
“For me one of the parts I’m most proud of us is coming from a town like Scarsdale that doesn’t really send too many kids to the military,” Goldstein said. “It’s something I wish was advertised a little more to us, especially the officer route or West Point. Coming out of ROTC or West Point you come out at the same spot.
“I think there’s so much to gain from it professionally and on an individual level. I’ve learned a lot about myself and overcoming hardships even if it’s a stressful situation, learning to take a step back, take a deep breath and executing it.”
Goldstein is a human organization development major, which is unique to Vanderbilt. He described it as “business and psychology with a focus on management,” tying in well with his ROTC leadership training. He believes each one complements the other.
After he graduates he’ll be assigned to a different branch of the Army — his top choice right now is infantry — and go for the Basic Officer Leadership Course and depending on the branch take it from there. Infantry would lead to Ranger School.
While Goldstein, who was co-president of the senior class in high school and loved music and sports, has had achievements along the way during his ROTC training, the biggest came over the summer at West Point as he was chosen to represent Vanderbilt at Air Assault School for 11 days, though it is referred to as the Army’s physically and mentally demanding “10 Toughest Days” as Day 0 is just the beginning and can get you sent packing quickly.
The school is designed to teach and test cadets in using helicopters to both repel into action and to load equipment or vehicles securely for transport (https://bit.ly/3qLe2Mp).
Day 0 was an early-morning wake-up to meet with the Black Hats who were running the training. The first pass/fail was a 2-mile run. After getting “smoked” — rigorous nonstop exercise — for about 45 minutes, the cadets hit the obstacle course that feature nine obstacles. After a Meal Ready to Eat (MRE) lunch in a suctioned bag, cadets had to present the contents of their rucksacks for inspection. If you were missing an item you failed and went home. If you had the wrong version of an item, same fate. Overall about 25 of around 270 did not make it to the first of three three-day phases.
Phase 1 was combat assault where the cadets learned about different Army helicopters and how to guide them on the ground with hand and arm signals, and the capabilities of each helicopter. There was a mix of classroom time and “strenuous” physical activity.
The second phase, Sling Load Operations, was the hardest as attention to detail was key. Connecting a Humvee, trailer, cargo net or cargo bag properly were the focuses and there is a specific way for each helicopter to secure the load. The culminating test was identifying four deficiencies on four different loads, with two minutes to find them.
Goldstein called that the “most stressful part of the training.” He dialed his first attempt on the first load, an A22 cargo bag. Despite feeling “fired up” and well prepared, he could only find two problems. He passed the next three loads, but had to wait the rest of the day to have a second shot at the cargo bag. If he didn’t pass he’d be sent home.
“That was the first moment in the course for me where I thought I might not make it through this,” Goldstein said. “I was confident up until that point that nothing was going to stop me. That was when I really started to doubt myself. I was really just trying to stay positive or at least neutral and calm. It was one of the most stressful things I’ve ever experienced.”
Goldstein passed on his second go-round and moved on to Phase 3, Repelling Operations. The cadets practiced repelling 40 feet off a tower, first with an angled wall, next with a wall straight down and then finally with no wall. Unfortunately due to a bad storm on the third day of the final phase they had to ground the helicopter and repelling from the chopper never happened.
Day 11 was graduation day, but not before an early wake-up, 12-mile ruck (moving quickly with a heavy backpack of supplies) in under three hours and one final equipment inspection. Goldstein kept several items in a plastic bag, but when he dumped out his pack he was missing the bag. He was seconds away from being failed when he saw the bag had landed in the pile of the cadet next to him. He grabbed it in time and breathed a big sigh of relief as approximately 20% of those who started on Day 0 did not graduate.
“It’s a big deal not only for the program now that we’ll have the opportunity to send more kids next year, but on an individual level it shows our commanders we went and we did something challenging and got through it,” Goldstein said. “It will open doors for me once I’m in the Army if I ever want to join the 101st Airborne being qualified to do all these helicopter-based operations. I definitely have a lot of pride in it. I was proud to be able to represent Vanderbilt ROTC.”
In January, Goldstein learned of some summer opportunities, but he also knew he’d have to be among the top in his battalion to qualify. Vanderbilt had two spots in air assault school based on the previous year’s results — five attended, one graduated — and Goldstein was selected for one of the spots. As it worked out the other cadet was able to attend at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, the original air assault school location where the 101st Airborne is located, in May, while Goldstein went last month at West Point.
The duo was best in their battalion in terms of running, rucking, attention to details and various other tests and challenges. Being selected was “one of the happiest days of my life,” according to Goldstein, who called graduating air assault school his “favorite moment so far.”
“It was very daunting,” he said. “There was a certain level of pressure everyone feels going into this school, but knowing from the year prior how many people we had fail and now we only had two of us there was even more pressure to succeed and get our program the opportunity to receive more slots next year.”
Though Goldstein never excelled at any one sport growing up, he was always “generally athletic” and has been able to use that for his intense physical ROTC training.
“For me coming into ROTC I really liked how there was this culture of everyone striving to be in shape not necessarily to compete in a sport or succeed athletically, but to be in good shape for a greater purpose,” he said. “It’s creating the best fighting force in the world. That’s something I really appreciate and really motivates me every day.”
Next summer prior to senior year, Goldstein will participate in Cadet Summer Training for a month in Fort Knox, Kentucky, with a “big melting pot” of ROTC cadets from around the country. They will be placed into various leadership positions in simulated tactical and nontactical environments to see how they respond.
Goldstein has been to Fort Campbell and Fort Knox for training exercises. At Fort Campbell he got to test out the air assault school obstacle course.
“There was a group of real soldiers there that day, so they just threw us in there with them,” Goldstein said. “That for me was the first time I got to interact with real life soldiers in their everyday lives. I felt a number of things about it. It was a group of enlisted soldiers I was interacting with, not officers, so it was interesting for me to see the dynamic between them. I tried to pick up as much as I could and think about how I, as a future leader, would want to interact with them and in what style.”
Goldstein moved from New York City to Scarsdale when he was 10.
“Some of my earliest memories living in the city was Fleet Week once a year with all the sailors and soldiers walking around New York City,” Goldstein said. “My parents would always have me go up to them and thank them for their service, shake their hand. As a child I hated it. It was super uncomfortable. As I got older I appreciated it a lot more, especially now. It’s one of my earliest memories and now a fond memory.”
Raised to be “a very patriotic person,” that was perhaps the seeds of Goldstein “very briefly” considering applying to a military academy and later wanting to explore the life of an ROTC student.
Goldstein and some friends hiked to help veterans through Operation Healing Forces (https://bit.ly/3YRCMyY) in 2020.
Instead of the typical route of applying for an ROTC scholarship prior to college, Goldstein decided to try it out once he got to Vanderbilt, which draws cadets from six different area schools to its program.
When he got on campus as a freshman he spent the first week looking for anyone in camouflage. Goldstein began the workouts and enrolled in a required military class and “fell in love with it almost immediately.” Though it took him over a year to get on scholarship, he was able to start his “real journey” during sophomore year last year, including being eligible for Air Assault School and being on the Ranger Challenge Team for his battalion at Vanderbilt, which competes in military competitions against other schools.
Now he’s ready for any challenge that comes his way.
