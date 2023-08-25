ROTC-Emmett.jpg

ROTC cadet Emmett Goldstein after graduating from Air Assault School at West Point last month.

Every year when Scarsdale High School seniors report their destination of choice for the following fall, one of the more awaited selections are places like West Point or the Naval Academy. But there is another path to military service, the ROTC.

Emmett Goldstein, SHS 2021, is two years into his ROTC training at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Once he graduates in two years, the rising junior will be a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he will serve for a minimum four years. It’s the same rank a cadet will graduate West Point with, and Goldstein gets to live out his dream to have a “true” college experience, which also includes having joined a fraternity.

ROTC-Graduation.jpg

Air Assault School graduation at West Point.

