Trying to be a “good neighbor” isn’t always easy. In trying to appease one building on E. Hartsdale Avenue by proposing to erect a safety net to prevent driving range golf balls from slicing into the parking lot and building, Scarsdale Golf Club (SGC) at 1 Clubway is upsetting residents in other buildings who don’t want to look at the 90-foot-tall by 150-foot-wide black netting and painted poles. In addition, there are claims the netting will negatively impact wildlife, that the golf club is partly responsible for flooding in the area by not maintaining a stream along the edge of the property by the driving range, and that the installation of a seasonal bubble over two existing tennis courts in the winter will add to the existing flooding issue.
The Greenburgh planning board, zoning board and town board have spent months on this issue, and it will be up to the town board to decide whether or not the netting and bubble are permitted.
In the most recent set of meetings, a continuation of a June 8 public hearing was held by the town board on July 13, another zoning board meeting the next day, and a site visit from the golf club side only was held Friday, July 22.
Graham Broyd, president of SGC, which was founded in 1898, spoke on behalf of the club’s 540 members, more than 150 of whom live in Greenburgh and some of whom were in attendance, at the public hearing. “In our long history we have always endeavored to be an engaged and supportive member of the community,” he said.
Broyd called the improvements being proposed “typical for private clubs and … are intended to improve safety for our neighbors and to better ensure the club’s own success and continuity in the years to come.”
The netting would separate the driving range from 140 E. Hartsdale Ave.
“It is important to recognize that the proposed netting is solely at the back of apartment block 140,” Broyd said. “It is not in front of, or aside apartments 80 or 100. No part of the closed netting is visible from any part of apartment 80. It is not behind 120. It is only behind apartment 140 and at their request.”
Broyd said the club has paid deductibles for claims from damage to cars and the building. The proposed netting, for which the club hired a “netting expert” to determine height, width and materials to “further reduce risk of errant balls,” will cost the club “in excess” of $200,000. Broyd said the longer the project gets delayed by “unsubstantiated claims” by neighboring buildings about the netting, the more it will cost members.
Some neighbors have said the netting will be dangerous for birds. Broyd called SGC’s 132 acres a “safe habitat” for birds, reptiles and other animals and noted that club member Sandy Morrissey, a former Greenburgh Nature Center president, current Audubon Society president and founder of the Eastern Bluebird Project, has advised the club for decades and approves of the netting.
“The club would never propose work that would compromise our wildlife program and is committed to this important element on our property,” Broyd said.
In terms of the tennis bubble, Broyd said the current flooding issue would not be negatively impacted by the plan and the stormwater pollution prevention plan, which was approved by the town engineer, shows that.
Broyd said the club “regularly” maintains and clears the stream and has never been cited by the town for lack of upkeep of the area.
During public comment, attorney Dorothy Finger of Finger & Finger, who represents 80 East Hartsdale Homestead, said environmental and visual impact documents were missing from SGC’s proposal — this was later disputed by SGC attorney Steven Wrabel of McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt — and urged the board not to vote until the zoning board met the following day.
Thomas Flocco, who manages 100 E. Hartsdale Ave. for West-Ex Associates, said it was important to “look at the whole neighborhood,” including impact on wildlife, the stream conditions and the “visual aspect” of the netting, which he said will be over the tree line. Flocco noted that a similar project was denied 15 years ago and wanted to know what had changed. He also asked whether there was an emergency plan for the tennis bubble due to wind or a collapse.
Jim Blann, who lives at 74 High Ridge Road in Hartsdale, which shares a property line with SGC’s 16th green, said he has many golf balls in his yard, but that the club is in fact a “good neighbor” as there is also proposed netting between his house and the green. He supports the netting and noted the Green Ridge Neighborhood Association in Edgemont does, too. Blann said that anyone moving near a golf club has to understand the “double-edged sword” of doing so. He also wonders why approval is taking more than a year.
Lorraine Izzo, president of the Center for Wildlife Rescue, Research and Conservation Inc., learned about the project “a few days” before the public hearing and said that birds will in fact be impacted by the netting after generations of being able to fly freely into and through the trees lining the area. “They don’t know you’re putting the netting up,” she said. “They won’t know until they fly into it.”
Izzo said anything over 5 feet high is “very problematic for wildlife,” and added, “We have to take into consideration all species, not just ours.”
In response to Flocco, Wrabel said that although the longest pole will be 90 feet, it will start at an elevation lower than the tree line and therefore will not be visible above the current tree line.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner suggested a site visit — “Not a yelling and screaming site visit” — to “hear both sides and see the visuals.” Councilman Francis Sheehan suggested floating balloons to simulate the height of the poles.
Zoning board meeting
Broyd and Wrabel reiterated most of the points from the town board public hearing at the third zoning board public hearing the next day.
Deborah Bloom, a resident at 80 E. Hartsdale Ave. for about 30 years, also wondered why this similar proposal was being heard 15 years later, calling it “déjà vu all over again.” She said SGC is not “good neighbors” and encouraged the board to visit the buildings and view the area from the top-floor terraces.
Flocco suggested moving the angle of the driving range away from the buildings.
Richard Goldberg, who lives at 120 E. Hartsdale Ave., said the netting would be “most likely one of the tallest in town” and wasn’t clear about its placement. He also wondered if any trees would be cut down.
The director of operations for 140 E. Hartsdale Ave. said the netting is about “life safety,” noting that after “years and years” of errant balls the residents have “been lucky.”
“Next time we might not be so lucky and we might lose a life, so this is very important for life safety because we have children, we have elderly people, we have young people, we have every kind and you know what, human life is a little more valuable than a view, a little bit more valuable than $200,000 … there is liability here also at play that if somebody gets hit with a ball and dies the town is liable and the golf course is liable,” she said. “I think we need to consider life safety and creating an environment where people are not in fear of their life. It doesn’t matter if you rent or … if you own. As I could hear, it’s only going to affect the view at 140 and we’re willing to lose a view so we can sleep better at night [and] know people are safe.”
Zoning board members took time to ask questions. Wrabel told the board the club is already using 20% flight reduction balls at the driving range and some are still making it through the trees. He said 19 trees are marked for removal as a certified arborist and the town forestry office agreed they were in “quite poor health” and had “little environmental value.” The replacement trees will be about 6 to 8 feet in height.
Though there was board deliberation toward the end, the board, as stated at the beginning of the meeting, made no decision on the application that night.
Site visit
The balloons that were floated at the site visit were hard to see behind trees and some wind that day, but the effort gave a sense of where the poles would be located. Club officials explained that there would be four poles to hold the net. The officials reinforced that although poles, which will all be painted to blend with the environment, could be as tall as 90 feet, they will be installed at a lower elevation and will not tower over the tree line or buildings.
Looking at the balloons, one woman said, “You’re not serious? The poles are going to be that high?”
There was back and forth and questions and answers and some contentious moments when the applicants and residents both felt each side was not listening to the other.
A man questioned why the owners at 140 were not doing something to protect themselves instead of relying on the club to put up the netting. Wrabel said the owners of 140 did not want to attach anything to their building. The man replied, “They have no right to complain about something on one hand and not protect themselves on the other hand.”
Wrabel said the site visit is an “observational site walk, not a Q&A,” though he and club general manager Bill Minard answered several questions and had several exchanges with those who attended the site visit.
Wrabel restated that the club was responding to the safety complaints — that was the club’s goal and all that it could control.
Feiner offered to contact the owners at building 140 saying neighbors are concerned about the netting and seek an alternative and if that’s not forthcoming, the town board will make the determination.
Flocco wanted to know, if the building doesn’t want to help itself, why they are being “appeased with a 90-foot fence when there are alternatives.” Minard said this is the club’s solution, a net that experts determined the “maximum number of balls” would hit. According to Minard, who said the net “disappears into the tree line,” each day this gets “kicked down the street” is another day residents are exposed to the errant balls.
“Then close the driving range until you sort it out,” Flocco replied, later inviting the whole group to see the view from his building.
Flocco again wanted to know why the tee boxes for the driving range couldn’t be turned in toward the course to eliminate the sliced balls from leaving the property.
Another resident wanted “documentation of facts” about errant balls and damage and safety instead of “emotional stuff.”
Sheehan wondered if the netting could be on the golf club side of the trees, but he was told the net would have to be well above the tree line to cut off balls before they made their descent. Sheehan said he wants to see “data” showing why the netting should go where the club has proposed to put it.
“There’s no certainties in life,” Sheehan said. “I personally don’t think you need to have a fence high enough so that there’s no possibility of the ball going over. I think that’s too extreme and if that’s what it was designed for … that’s too extreme in my opinion.”
Wrabel replied. “That is not what it is designed for,” and another SGC representative said the plan would allow for “very few” balls to make it past the netting.
