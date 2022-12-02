We listed some early-bird holiday events in our Nov. 11 print edition [see http://bit.ly/3VBvo8b]. Since then, notices about upcoming seasonal spectaculars keep rolling in with holiday performances, light shows, songs of the season, Santa visits, train shows and more. The following list, organized with the hyper-local events at the top of each section, should be more than enough to keep you and your family and friends entertained from now ’til New Years … Have fun!
MUSIC and SONG
Holiday music festival: The Friends of Hoff-Barthelson Music School host boutique shopping, a treat shop, silent auction and live music, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Free admission. Visit hbms.org for the schedule. Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.
Holiday concert: Scarsdale resident Pamela Sklar on flute and Native American flute, and Joyce Rasmussen Balint on mandolin, perform seasonal music and discuss the history of St. Paul’s, Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. Free. St. Paul’s Church, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mount Vernon. nps.gov/sapa/sapaprogsched.htm.
Handel’s Messiah (Scarsdale): The New Choral Society presents the Christmas portion of the great oratorio with familiar and uplifting choruses and solos, including the famous “Hallelujah Chorus,” Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Tickets: $30 for preferred seating, $25 for general, $20 for seniors and students. Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, 6 Greenacres Ave., Scarsdale. newchoralsociety.org.
Handel’s Messiah (Croton): In celebration of its 25th anniversary season, Taconic Opera performs its first holiday concert featuring the centuries-old favorite, 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets: $25, $12 for students in advance; $30, $15 for students at the door. Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 110 Grand St., Croton. taconicopera.org.
Holiday Cabaret: Downtown Music at Grace presents a free concert Dec. 7 at 12:10 p.m. featuring jazz vocalist Kimberley Hawkey performing holiday favorites and new creations. Grace Church, 33 Church St., White Plains. DTmusic.org.
Opera and carols: The Bronx Opera Co. performs arias and duets from the classics and seasonal carols, Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Free. St. Paul’s Church, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mount Vernon. nps.gov/sapa/sapaprogsched.htm.
“Christmas A Capella” at Caramoor: The German vocal quintet Calmus performs Dec. 10 at 3 and 5 p.m. Select rooms of the Rosen House, decorated for the holidays, will be open for viewing an hour prior to each performance. Tickets start at $40. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
The Westchester Chordsmen: “Sing the Songs of the Season” showcases the 40-man chorus performing holiday favorites in four-part a cappella, Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. Tickets: $25, free for children under 12. Rye Presbyterian Church, 882 Boston Post Road. chordsmen.org.
Hudson Chorale: The holiday program features Camille Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio and Benjamin Britten’s St. Nicolas Cantata, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. Tickets: $25. Christ Episcopal Church at 43 South Broadway, Tarrytown. hudsonchorale.org.
Family concert at Caramoor: Musician, storyteller and educator Reggie Harris gives an uplifting concert of songs and stories about the Underground Railroad in a program celebrating the quest for freedom and holiday joy, Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. Sensory-friendly performance at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $10 for children. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING…
Santa’s Village: The 10,000-square-foot American Christmas Experience features a Dickens holiday village to walk through and over 50 lighted interactive scenes. All proceeds support Mount Vernon nonprofit organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy and Youth Shelter Program of Westchester.
A special fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 3, benefits Ronald McDonald House. Hours through Dec. 24: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays; 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekends. The vintage pop-up store will also be open through Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends. Purchase timed-entry tickets ($10 weekdays, $15 weekends) at tinyurl.com/santas-village. 30 Warren Place, Mount Vernon.
Boscobel: The legendary Christmas character greets families outdoors in the Winter Garden, Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Guests can also enjoy the new Winter Garden and the seasonally festooned landscape. Santa returns Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 18. Purchase timed-entry tickets online: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for children ages 5-18, free for members. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Holiday EXTRAVAGANZAS
Winter Wonderland Drive-thru: Enjoy the holiday lights extravaganza along a 1.2-mile drive through Kensico Dam Plaza, through Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24-25), 6-10 p.m. See seasonal displays while listening to festive music on your car radio, wave to Santa, and enjoy other surprises from your car. Tickets per vehicle: $25 off-peak, $35 peak. Kensico Dam Plaza, One Bronx River Parkway, Valhalla. winterwonderland.com.
Holiday Lights on the Farm: The farm, decked out for seasonal viewing, offers activities including cookie decorating, crafts, games and food trucks, 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17. The holiday market with gifts and treats is open Saturdays. Admission: $25 per family. Registration required at muscootfarm.org. Muscoot Farm, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah.
Grand Holiday Illumination: The rich architectural and horticultural elements of the Walled Garden are illuminated with festive holiday lights, accompanied by multicultural holiday music and free hot chocolate. Opening night begins at 5:30; thereafter the display takes place nightly, 4:30-8, through Jan. 1. Free admission, no reservations required. Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyergardens.org.
Holidays on the Hill: The magic of the season features model trains on multilevel tracks through holiday scenes and among seasonal plants, plus over 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 24 and daily Dec. 26-31. See the website for details about visits with Santa. Tickets for timed entry: $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 2 and up, $15 for seniors. Lasdon Park, Arboretum and Veterans Memorial, 2610 NY-35, Katonah. lasdonpark.org.
NYBG Glow: On select evenings through Jan. 14, the NYBG’s landscape and historic buildings are illuminated with thousands of LED lights, plus enjoy artistic ice-carving displays, music, pop-up performances, outdoor bars and more seasonal fun. Visit the website to purchase timed-entry (5-10 p.m.) tickets: $39-$54 for adults, $29-$39 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. nybg.org.
Holiday lights at the zoo: The zoo’s holiday tradition returns with an outdoor walk-through experience featuring animal lanterns and animated light shows, festive entertainment, seasonal treats, holiday music and more. Tickets must be purchased in advance: $39.95 for adults, $24.95 for children ages 3-12; $34.95 for seniors; free for ages 2 and under. Hours: 5-10 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 8. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. bronxzoo.com.
Holiday train shows
Greenburgh Nature Center: Model train displays are on view in the Manor House, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4. Admission (includes live animal exhibits): $3 for members, $10 for nonmembers. 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. greenburghnaturecenter.org.
McVickar House: On the west side of the county, another display features model trains running through replicas of Irvington landmarks and a holiday village. The exhibit also includes a variety of railroad memorabilia and literature. Open Saturdays, 1-4 p.m., through Dec. 24. 131 Main St., Irvington. irvingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
New York Botanical Garden: The annual display features large-scale model trains traversing replicas of more than 190 New York landmarks created from plant elements such as bark, pine cones, leaves and seeds. The show runs through Jan. 16, from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays (extended hours and early closing on certain dates). Visit the website to purchase timed-entry tickets: $32 for adults, $30 for seniors and students, $18 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2, free for members. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd., Bronx. nybg.org.
PERFORMANCES
“The Nutcracker”: Central Park Dance returns with its annual production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic featuring more than 100 students from the school as well as professional dancers, Sunday, Dec. 11, at 12:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets: $34-$129. The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester. thecapitoltheatre.com.
“A Christmas Carol” at Lyndhurst: Actor Michael Muldoon plays Charles Dickens and tells the author’s seasonal tale in the parlor of the mansion with the spirits and characters from the story. Performances continue on various dates and times through Dec. 23. Appropriate for ages 8 and up. Tickets: $45. Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. lyndhurst.org.
“A Christmas Carol” at Old Dutch Church: Nestle into the historic church to hear master storyteller Jonathan Kruk present his adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic with musical accompaniment by harpist Erika Lieberman. Performances begin at 2:30, 3:45 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4, 10-11 and 17-18. Recommended for ages 10 and up. Advance tickets required. $45 for adults, $40 for children under 18, $2 more for same day admission. Old Dutch Church, across the street from Philipsburg Manor, 381 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. Park in the Philipsburg Manor lot. hudsonvalley.org.
