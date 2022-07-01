It was nearly silent in the event room on the ninth floor of the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, as Harry Wilson supporters gathered on primary night, hoping to celebrate a victory.
As the crowd stared at the NY1 broadcast projecting Lee Zeldin as the GOP primary winner to face Democratic projected winner Kathy Hochul in the New York State gubernatorial race, a man in the room finally broke that silence, simply saying, “Sad day in New York.”
Wilson’s supporters were certainly disappointed to see only 14.5% of the reported primary voters at that time got his message about a political outsider, proven businessman and turnaround expert saving New York through tax cuts, eliminating wasteful budget spending and a focus on undoing liberal policies on crime.
Though it was a short, four-month whirlwind campaign throughout New York State, Scarsdale resident Wilson couldn’t beat the political establishment of longtime better-known names like Zeldin (43% of votes based on early reporting that night), Giuliani (24%) — Andrew, not Rudy — and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (19%), who had been campaigning already for a year or more when Wilson entered the race in late February.
Wilson took some time to go over early-reporting numbers with his team and soon realized he had no path to victory. He sent Zeldin a congratulatory message and reentered the room at the Marriot to applause as he headed to the podium to give his concession speech around 10:55 p.m.
“It’s not the outcome we expected or the outcome we wanted,” Wilson told the group, which included about a dozen fellow Scarsdale residents, as he went on to thank everyone involved throughout the “grassroots” effort.
Wilson was emotional in thanking his wife, Eva, and his four “awesome” daughters — three were present — whom he embraced after his speech.
“Even with this loss, I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it stings, but I’m incredibly blessed,” Wilson said. “And before I decided to run I spent a lot of time thinking about this moment, if we, despite all our efforts, ended up losing. I had to make my peace with that because what we were fighting for was so important. I was prepared to lose as long as I put everything on the line, which I feel we did. We came so far in so little time.”
Wilson reiterated his message that this election was a “once in a generation opportunity to fix the state” and that he was the lone GOP candidate who could do that. He also knew the primary “would be the hardest part.”
Wilson said he has no regrets in the amount of time and money, including an initial $12 million personal investment, put into the campaign “because our state and country are worth fighting for,” he said, adding, “There is too much good in America that is being squandered by failed leadership across both sides of the aisle across this country. I believe passionately, as many of you know, in the principles that define me, that define our party, that define our country, an embrace of individual freedom and equality of opportunity.” That’s how he, as the son of Greek immigrants raised in upstate New York, “built an amazing life, an amazing career.”
“That is what this country is all about,” he said.
Wilson believes the political system is “badly broken” and is tired of a culture of politics that rewards the “loudest” and “nastiest voices” coming from “people from limited or no accomplishments who simply scream the loudest on Twitter.”
“That is not a recipe for preserving American greatness,” he said. “We can do so much better as a country and a lot of what we tried to do in our campaign was model a different approach to politics, of embracing principle, reform, good government, and honesty and integrity. Sadly that wasn’t enough.”
Wilson apologized to his supporters for falling short, but remained steadfast in the pride he took in the fight he, his family and his team put up against tough odds. There were handshakes and hugs for everyone as they headed home just after 11 p.m.
Wilson told the Inquirer afterward, “We thought we were in better shape, honestly, and we’ll have to try to analyze why, but at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter since we lost … I continue to think I’d be the best general election candidate [against Hochul] if given that opportunity, and I knew if elected I could succeed. It was a question of the primary.”
Wilson cast ballot in Scarsdale
Wilson was all smiles as he cast his ballot Tuesday morning, June 28, in the Republican Party primary for New York State governor at Fox Meadow Elementary School.
After voting with his wife Eva and accompanied by their 13-year-old youngest daughter, Madeline, Wilson told the Inquirer and members of several major local news networks he thought his message of being an outsider and a turnaround expert to actually fix this broken state, not just another politician, had resonated across the state.
After a statewide tour last week to encourage people to turn out and vote, he said it seemed like it was going to be a “low-turnout election, so every vote really counts, especially in a four-way race.”
On primary day Wilson continued to get the message out to potential voters, and reiterated his plan to focus on crime, cut taxes and lower the cost of living, letting everybody know that what he offered was “fundamentally different from anyone else running.”
Acknowledging the late start, Wilson said his message really “resonated” throughout the state and that he felt “really good about the progress we made.”
Wilson also noted how important and powerful voting is for citizens.
“The challenge with primaries is it’s very little turnout in general. A lot of people are disenchanted with politics … and you have to break through and explain how different what we’re doing is, not just the same politician doing the same thing with predictably bad results,” Wilson told the Inquirer. He said he thought he got that message out, and hoped to get the turnout they needed.
In a four-man race, he said, “it cuts differently in different parts of the state with different types of voters, but all we can do is what we can control, which is getting our message out as broadly as we can.”
Wilson said no matter the result, he wanted to thank all of those who supported him in his second-ever political campaign, including many from Scarsdale (https://bit.ly/3QUyhiN).
“I’m very thankful to our family, friends, our campaign team, our supporters,” Wilson told the Inquirer. “It’s just been terrific, terrific outpouring of support. One of the best things about this process is you see the best of humanity. People are giving up their time or their money or both to help. And why? Because they want to make a difference, too. It’s incredibly humbling and I greatly appreciate it.”
