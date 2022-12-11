Greenburgh Police blotter logo

On Dec. 5, a Sunrise Lane resident reported theft from a bank account belonging to a nonprofit organization. The person who called police controls the organization’s bank account. He said someone withdrew money and transferred it from the account with no authorization. He told police he’d already spoken with his employees and no one knew what was happening. No employees were present when police conducted their interview. He reported 90 transactions between May and November 2022, resulting in a loss of $133,467. He provided paperwork to police and detectives are investigating. 

Overdraft? Whoa

