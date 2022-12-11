Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.