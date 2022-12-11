On Dec. 5, a Sunrise Lane resident reported theft from a bank account belonging to a nonprofit organization. The person who called police controls the organization’s bank account. He said someone withdrew money and transferred it from the account with no authorization. He told police he’d already spoken with his employees and no one knew what was happening. No employees were present when police conducted their interview. He reported 90 transactions between May and November 2022, resulting in a loss of $133,467. He provided paperwork to police and detectives are investigating.
Overdraft? Whoa
On Dec. 5, a Sentry Place resident told police his bank informed him of an overdraft on his checking account. He said he went to the bank and was shown the draft of the check, which had been altered from the original amount of about $300 to a new amount of about $9,800. It was made out to a name the reporting party didn’t recognize. His bank advised him to make a police report if he hopes to be reimbursed for the money.
The swap didn’t happen
On Nov. 30, a manager at Best Buy on N. Central Avenue went to police headquarters to report the store was notified by a car rental company they were in possession of a car the store rented in March 2022. The manager said the car was picked up from the rental place by an employee who was supposed to return it the same day and swap it out for another car due to the first car having a mechanical issue. At the time, the manager said Best Buy no longer needed the car and didn’t require the swap. There was some confusion about the paperwork regarding the swap, which was never completed. The first car was returned. A report was made for documentation.
Bad driving
While responding to the scene of a collision Nov. 30 near N. Central Avenue and Harvard Drive, police learned the driver, Karen D. Scott, 60, was driving with a suspended license. Police said she had two suspensions, one out of Yonkers and another from White Plains; Scott claimed to be unaware of the suspensions and said she never received notification of her status from the DMV. She produced an insurance card that was valid but police arrested her on scene. She was given a ticket to appear in court Dec. 21 to respond to charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, third degree.
More bad driving
An officer on patrol Dec. 1 on S. Central Avenue observed a car traveling without proper lights. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, Lemuel Harris, 67, was found to be unlicensed for failing to respond to a summons. His car inspection sticker was also expired. Harris was issued several tickets including one to appear in court Dec. 28. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third degree.
While on patrol Dec. 2 an officer saw a Ford Explorer violating a turn restriction at Fort Hill Road. A traffic stop was conducted on Tanglewood Road and police discovered the driver, Julios Rojas-Garcia, 40, had his license suspended 14 times on seven separate dates. He was taken to police headquarters where it was soon learned an active warrant for his arrest was issued by the MTA, but when notified, that agency declined extradition. Rojas-Garcia was given three summonses and a desk appearance ticket to be in court Dec. 19. His car was towed to the police impound.
Forged instrument
Shaun Lewis, 32, was arrested Dec. 1 on W. Hartsdale Avenue, charged with possession of a forged instrument in the third degree. While patrolling the area, police saw a red Acura with temporary Georgia plates roll through a stop sign at Hartsdale Road and W. Hartsdale Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop and the officer saw the temporary plate was fraudulent. Police said it had no state seal, had the wrong lettering font and the wrong kind of paper, wrong format and was laminated. Lewis was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters. The car was towed and impounded. He was issued a traffic ticket and a summons to appear in court Dec. 28. An E-Justice entry was made.
Animal tales
On Dec. 2, a Spencer Court woman reported her son’s 4-year-old pit bull bit her. She said the bite was superficial and didn’t require medical attention. A family member from out of town who was staying in the house requested the dog be removed from the premises. Police advised that wasn’t part of their protocol. Contact was made with the woman’s son who said he would remove his dog or surrender it to a shelter.
A loose golden retriever was reported Dec. 5 on Sprain Valley Road. The dog was secured. Police were unable to find its owner. The dog was taken to a veterinary practice to check for a microchip. It didn’t have one. The dog was brought back to headquarters and Animal Control was notified.
A sick raccoon was reported on ByWay and Northern Road Dec. 1. The reporting party said there was no contact. The animal was observed to be ill and was moved to a safe location for dispatch. The officer bagged and disposed of the carcass.
That wasn’t me
On Dec. 2, a Boulder Ridge Road resident reported a theft after ordering an iPad and an iWatch using his Verizon app, which required a signature. He said he wasn’t at home when the package was scheduled to be delivered; he went to the FedEx office on Fieldcrest Drive to retrieve it and was told his package was already picked up by someone else. The FedEx employee described a man who signed his name to accept the package. The Boulder Ridge man said he would pursue charges if the thief were apprehended.
3 times a thief?
Police responded to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue Dec. 2 when a loss prevention officer reported a woman, whom she identified by name, went into the store, put items in a cart and then proceeded to the cash register to make a return. She presented identification using a different name and received a return receipt and a merchandise credit card for about $400. The loss prevention officer said the woman was accompanied by a man. The pair left the area in a 2022 Honda with New Jersey license plates. The loss prevention officer said she recognized the woman from previous incidents in Nassau County.
Five hours later, the loss prevention officer contacted police again to report a second theft. Same woman, same routine. This time she used a different ID to make the return, receiving a merchandise credit card for $467. She immediately went to the bedding department and used the refund card she had just received to purchase sheets. While waiting online for the cashier, store security alleged she concealed four children’s toys valued at $67.96 on her person. This time the suspect had entered the store with another woman.
The suspect returned to the store for the third time that day, doing the same thing, providing yet a third ID, and walking out with a card for merchandise credit worth more than $400. On her third run, she returned with the man who had accompanied her the first time that day. The store said it would press charges if the suspect were apprehended.
Funny business?
An officer on patrol Dec. 3 saw a gray Mitsubishi traveling south on S. Central Avenue with no rear license plate. A traffic stop was conducted and the 51-year-old driver produced a New York driver’s license but said the car had an Ohio license plate on the front and she didn’t know she had to have one on the back. Police checked the Ohio registration and saw it was attached to a green Ford. The driver told police her boyfriend got the plates and put them on her car. She was given three citations and a summons to appear in court Jan. 10.
The car was impounded at which time a temporary Ohio plate was found in the trunk. The temporary plate belongs to a red Chrysler. An E-Justice entry was made for the impounded car. The driver was charged with motor vehicle violations and suspended registration.
A suspicious incident
On Dec. 5, a Warnke Lane resident reported she received a phone call from a person who identified himself as an officer with the Bronx County sheriff’s office. He identified himself as “Sgt. Casey” and told her she’d violated a court ordered subpoena to testify in a trial, and as a result she would have to pay a fine of $4,000. She told police she was momentarily confused by the call because in her professional capacity in the past she had been called upon to give expert testimony at other trials. She decided this caller was a scammer and notified police who contacted the sheriff’s office and determined the case number the woman was given was false and there is no “Sgt. Casey” working in that office.
Harassed
On Dec. 6, a Westminster Road resident reported her neighbor is harassing her about trash cans and children’s toys scattered on the lawn. She said the complaints started when she opened a day care facility at her residence. The building department has cited her for violations and she was scheduled to be in court about it Dec. 12. She said the neighbor keeps texting her with complaints. She told police she wanted to document her position before there are more complaints.
Alleged shoplifter
Police responded to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Dec. 6 on a report of a shoplifter. He was described by store security as a man walking through the store and wearing a black durag. The manager approached him and asked him to leave. He said he would leave. Police asked him if he had any merchandise on him that he didn’t pay for. He said no and was escorted from the premises. Once outside, the manager told police the man was in possession of stolen items and 21 items were found in a Target bag he brought into the store with him, valued at $457.80.
Tyquan Massey, 37, was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing. While he was there, a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance was found with his personal property. That bag was vouchered and placed into evidence. A check of his records showed Massey had an active warrant for his arrest from Baltimore County police for failure to appear. That police department was notified and said they would extradite. Massey was held at Greenburgh police headquarters awaiting arraignment, charged with petty larceny and being a fugitive from justice.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, was compiled from official information.
