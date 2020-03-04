The Fabulous ’50s return this weekend as Edgemont High School performs Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s “Grease.”
Set to an iconic rock ’n’ roll soundtrack with hits like “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “You’re the One That I Want,” “Grease” energizes theatergoers while exploring teen angst, politics, peer pressure and first loves. Above all, the musical serves as a love letter to the working class youth subculture, Greasers.
EHS’s rendition, on stage March 5 through 7, follows the plot of Tom Moore’s original 1972 Broadway production, which inspired the classic 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
After a thrilling — but secret — summer romance, tough-guy greaser Danny Zuko, played by EHS junior Anthony Sarro, and square new girl Sandra “Sandy” Dombrowski, played by EHS freshman Sara Francis, struggle to rekindle their love after an unexpected reunion in the halls of Rydell High School. Ultimately, Sandy transforms into Danny’s fantasy, winning back the quintessential Burger Palace Boy.
Since January, EHS cast and crew members have worked diligently under the creative visions of director Tom Coppola, alongside musical director Howard Kilik, choreographer Audry Ginsburg, producer Dawn D’Addario and faculty adviser John Catoliato. Professional services for the Student Productions Club are included in the district’s annual budget; funding for the show itself comes from ticket and concession sales from previous shows, and the Arts and Cultural Enrichment branch of Edgemont’s PTSA.
“We open a week from today, by the way!” Coppola not so gently reminded students during a recent rehearsal.
Coppola has directed and choreographed for high schools, colleges and community theaters around the tri-state area for more than 20 years, but this marks his first endeavor at EHS.
“To borrow a character situation from the show,” he said, “I was basically ‘Sandy’ — the new person in an already familiar school setting … I had to work hard to win the students’ trust, and they in turn have been able to learn from me.”
Francis, a poised ninth grader with a wonderfully delicate voice, is also new to Edgemont’s stage — though you wouldn’t know it. “This is basically my first real musical play drama experience,” said Francis, who plays Sandy. “I never really was in theater until now, so having that role and being able to connect with the character and step into someone else’s shoes is pretty interesting … I like that part of it.”
Unlike Francis, EHS junior Olivia Reduto is no stranger to the stage. Beyond near-daily Grease rehearsals, Reduto attends outside theater classes every Saturday and will be embodying three unique characters this weekend: a cheerleader, Johnny Casino and the Fairy Godmother.
During rehearsal, Reduto commanded the stage with her rich alto singing voice in “Born to Hand Jive” and “Beauty School Dropout.”
“I think I’ve learned some skills that are not necessarily just drama,” Reduto said about her EHS theater experience. “… like working with other people and learning what it’s like to be in a more professional and serious environment.”
EHS senior Lara Campanella is also a seasoned performer planning to continue musical theater after high school. A dancer who took up singing lessons four years ago, Campanella nailed every dance move with ease and great skill during rehearsal this past Thursday. She plays Betty Rizzo, leader of the Pink Ladies. “She’s very unlike who I am as a person,” Campanella reflected on her fiery Italian character. “She’s very snarky and sarcastic and gets around, but she has a sensitive side and so I’ve had a lot of fun playing into both of those sides.”
For many students, participating in EHS’s musical encompasses much more than performing.
For Sarro, who plays Danny Zuko in his first leading role at EHS, evening rehearsals provided escape, taking his “mind off the stress of school, especially now in junior year.” Furthermore, Sarro said rehearsals are his “favorite part of the day because it’s a lot of fun to be here with everyone in the cast.”
Campanella echoed Sarro’s sentiment. “I’ve grown as a performer but also as a person because these people are so supportive, and you make such great friends that you learn from and overall it’s just a great time.”
Director Coppola is confident that this camaraderie will translate into a great onstage performance, as “there’s no more of an exciting art form as live theater. I’m sure the audience is going to love our production.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with an additional matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Unsold tickets will be available for purchase at the door (cash or check only), but due to anticipated demand, quantities may be limited.
