Police responded to Candlelight Inn on S. Central Avenue Oct. 14 on a report of stolen grease. On arrival, police spoke with a Candlelight Inn employee who said he pulled into the parking lot around 5 a.m. to start work and saw a white Ford van parked near the fenced area where the grease from the restaurant is kept. He said he saw two men and he tried to block the van from leaving with his own car but the van drove past him, ripping the bumper off his car with the driver’s side of the van. The van took off, heading south on S. Central Avenue. An employee said four barrels were taken, each holding about 55 gallons of grease. He said he would contact the grease company, located in New Jersey, to get a dollar value of what was taken. He said he would press charges if the thieves can be apprehended.
Punched in the face
An assault in progress was reported Oct. 14 in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on N. Central Avenue. Police arrived and spoke with the victim who said he was punched in the face by an unknown assailant. He said he was approached by a dark, four-door car driven by a woman. He said he had seen her littering and knocked on her car window and asked her not to litter, at which time a male passenger got out of the car and punched him in the face.
The victim said he chased the man through the parking lot toward Fieldstone Drive before losing sight of him. He described a 6-foot tall man with a beard wearing a black jumpsuit and carrying a red and white Target bag. A witness to the fight had taken a video of the incident on his phone. Police are investigating.
Stolen catalytic converter
Police responded to uBreakiFix on S. Central Avenue Oct. 13 on a report of a stolen catalytic converter. On arrival, police talked to a field technician who said a converter was cut out of a work van sometime overnight two nights before. He said he didn’t realize there was a problem until he went to start up the van at which time he noticed it didn’t sound right. The value of the stolen item was recorded as $500. The business supervisor said he is interested in pursuing charges should the culprit be apprehended.
Lights on at vacant house
A Holmes Avenue resident Oct. 13 said she saw a light on in the garage at a house in her neighborhood that’s been vacant for months. Police responded and checked the perimeter of the house and found everything seemed in order. There was a lockbox and a phone number was provided for the key holder, but it was after business hours, so police were unable to contact anyone. The person who called police had a phone number for the person last known to have managed the property, but when police tried to reach that person the phone was out of service. No further action was taken.
Frozen food thief
A theft in progress was reported Oct. 14 at Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue. On arrival, police were told a woman with braids was walking toward a white Ford Explorer after leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Police followed her and conducted a traffic stop. The described woman, Carina Polonia, identified herself. There were two other people in the car who were all asked to get out of the car. Both passengers told police they tried to return meat purchased at Trader’s Joe’s; a store manager said they did try to return meat but were unable to because they didn’t have a receipt and then they left the store. Polonia was positively identified as the suspected thief by a store employee and was placed under arrest. The employee said they saw her taking items from the frozen food section and putting them in Stop & Shop bags. The stolen items in those bags were in plain sight inside the car. Polonia was taken to police headquarters for processing. Her car was impounded. While searching the car, police found in the driver’s side door compartment a police officer’s regulation baton, which was also taken as evidence.
Premise check
Police went to a house on Thomas Lane Oct. 15 when an alarm went off in the basement. An unsecured basement door with a locked doorknob appeared to have not fully engaged with the strike plate. There were no signs of forced entry. There was a large dog inside the house, so the key holder was contacted and was able to secure the dog before police entered the premises. All appeared in good order and there were no signs of criminal activity.
Electric shavers thief
Police went to Rite Aid Oct. 15 on E. Hartsdale Avenue for a report of a theft in progress. A description of the subject, a man wearing dark jeans and a hat and a distinctly colored T-shirt fleeing toward the train station on a scooter with a backpack, was broadcast to patrol. A search of the train station area yielded nothing. A store employee said the man took electric shavers and placed them in a backpack. She said she locked the store because she had seen the man stealing before but he unlocked the door and left without paying. Seven shavers were taken, valued at $273.93. Rite Aid plans to press charges if the thief is caught.
Burgled
Burglary was reported on Cross Hill Road Oct. 16. The caller said she and her husband went out to dinner and, when they returned three hours later, her husband went to sleep in a spare bedroom while she watched television downstairs for a few more hours. When she went upstairs to the master bedroom, she saw items on the floor and noticed a back window was smashed and double French doors to the backyard were open. She said she closed the doors and immediately called 911. On arrival, police checked the exterior and then the interior. The homeowner confirmed jewelry was missing. Only the master bedroom and master bedroom closet appeared to have been ransacked. The caller said she was unable at the time to say exactly what was stolen and was given a form to fill out.
Argues with neighbor
A woman went to police headquarters Oct. 16 to report she’d argued with her neighbor whom she said became aggressive. Both parties live on Wildwood Road. The woman told police her neighbor put her hands on her after she informed the neighbor about a mold inspection company she had scheduled to come to her apartment. She said the neighbor became irate and demanded business cards from the inspectors. The alleged irate neighbor is the president of the building complex. The woman told police she and her neighbor have had no contact since the described incident. A report was made for documentation only.
Wrong pedal
Police responded when a car hit and then got stuck under a tractor trailer in a parking lot of H-Mart Oct. 16 on N. Central Avenue. The driver of the car was out of the car when police arrived. The driver said she was trying to leave the parking lot when she mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and her car got wedged under the trailer. She wasn’t injured. A tow truck arrived and removed her car and towed it. The hood, windshield and side mirrors were damaged. Damage to the trailer was superficial.
Wallet stolen at ShopRite
A 71-year-old woman reported her wallet was stolen Oct. 18 while she was in ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. She said she was in the laundry detergent aisle and stepped away from her cart. When she went to pay for her items, she noticed her wallet was missing from her handbag. In the wallet was $250 in cash, various bank cards and her driver’s license. When she called her bank to cancel her card, she learned $1,000 in fraudulent charges had already been made at various locations.
Suspicious activity credit card
A Laura Lane resident Oct. 18 reported getting a message from her bank warning of suspicious activity on her bank credit card account. She learned her card was used at a business called “Snipes Springfield” in Newark, New Jersey, with multiple transactions totaling $1,035.66. All subsequent purchase attempts were declined. The woman said her card had since been deactivated. She said she last used her wallet at a golf club in Yonkers. Inside the wallet was $200 in cash and various bank cards, her Costco membership card, health insurance cards and her driver’s license.
Cars messed with
An Andrea Lane resident called police Oct. 19 to report a black Porsche was rummaged through while it was parked in his driveway. He said the car is registered to his wife, but he’s the one who drives it. He said coins were taken and papers from the glove box were thrown around and the car’s registration card and an insurance card were missing. Police saw no signs of forced entry and the man had both keys to the car.
A Beverly Road resident told police Oct. 19 a neighbor had seen two men approach the man’s car and try to open the door. The neighbor described two men in a white SUV.
A Berkeley Lane resident Oct. 19 reported a Honda CR-V was entered while parked on the street overnight. The resident said her nanny drives the car and was the last person to drive it and the nanny had said she locked the car. The complainant told police her neighbor called in the morning and said the trunk of the woman’s car was open and when she went outside to look, she saw her belongings were tossed outside the car. Ten dollars in cash and a cosmetic bag containing $250 worth of makeup and skin care products were taken. A tire changing kit valued at $200 was also missing. Police saw no signs of pry marks or forced entry and all the glass was intact.
A Moorland Drive resident Oct. 19 reported that her unlocked black Jeep Wrangler, parked in her driveway, was rummaged through during the night. Items taken include the car’s insurance card and registration, the owner’s manual and a tire changing kit. The tire changing kit was valued at $200. The resident said the car owner’s manual is valued at $100. The car wasn’t damaged.
Welfare check
Greenburgh police received notification Oct. 19 from the NYPD about a potentially suicidal/homicidal man driving a black Toyota Camry. Police were told the man said he planned to hurt himself, and others, and had a plan. Police located the man shopping in Saks Off Fifth. He was taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance and was calm and cooperative.
It started with a 911 hang-up
Police responded to Dalewood Drive Oct. 19 after receiving a 911 hang-up. While canvassing the area to see if anyone was in distress, police saw two men running toward the bus stop at Dalewood Drive and N. Central Avenue. The men were holding a large amount of household goods with security tags still attached. When police asked where they got the items, the men said they found them all at the bus stop. Everything was from Marshall’s, so police called the store.
When police asked the men if they could show receipts for the items, one of the men said they stole the items. The manager of Marshall’s said it was their policy to recover the stolen items. A warrant inquiry was initiated and police learned one of the men is wanted on a nonextraditable warrant from Wisconsin. The other man was clear. They were both released on scene as the store did not want to press charges on $2,177.88 worth of merchandise, which was returned to them.
