In what was one of the most clutch performances in school history, Scarsdale senior Maddie Greco helped the Raiders topple the Mamaroneck field hockey dynasty by scoring three goals — one down 1-0, one down 2-1 and the third in overtime — as the Raiders avenged last year’s 1-0 finals loss with a 3-2 victory.
“I’m forever grateful for her,” senior Kenzie Mauro said of Greco. “She gives 110% whenever she has the ball and she goes for it no matter what. She puts her body on the line and she wants to score. And she does.”
The game-winning goal came 3:15 into overtime after a shot was taken by senior Sammy Hoexter.
“Maddie had an incredible game on Saturday,” coach Lauren Barton said. “She had received passes on her goals and it was teamwork as well. That said, Maddie was able to finish on three separate occasions and that is a skill that is sometimes hard to find. We have definitely had seasons where we could get the ball to the goal, but could not finish in the way that Maddie does.”
Assists were credited to seniors MaryJane Callahan and Riley Iasiello.
“I think all of my goals were assisted,” Greco said. “I didn’t get it up the field by myself. I had people backing me up and passing to me. I had the support of my teammates wherever I was. If I lose the ball I have to get it back and they’re there to get it back. This isn’t just a one-man show — you can’t win a game by yourself. I’m so lucky I have these teammates.”
Senior Lauren Zoota credits team chemistry on and off the field with the team’s success.
“I think what really set us apart from Mamaroneck today was we always played as a team,” she said. “We just wanted it for each other. We didn’t want it for ourselves, we wanted it for each other. We wanted to see each other for practice Monday and we’re so excited for that.”
The Raiders played iron-girl lacrosse for 60 minutes of regulation with junior goalie Gabby Lopez, who had five saves in the game, junior Parker Mauro, Callahan, senior Chelsea Berson, junior Abby Feuerstein, Iasiello, Kenzie Mauro, junior Nina Franco, Zoota, Hoexter and Greco hustling from end to end.
“I think our strength is our team,” Barton said. “Every individual strength, they are part of the team and the team is part of them. We played as a team, we trusted each other and we didn’t give up. We kept supporting one another. If we had not done that we would not have scored. That team experience was the key to our success.”
The Raiders won their sixth Section 1 field hockey title in school history: 1983, 1996, 1997 and 1999 under coach Penny Sallinger, 2016 under Sharon Rosenthal. The 1996 team remains the lone team sport in Scarsdale to ever capture a New York State championship.
Barton, a 1993 Scarsdale High School graduate, won a Section 1 title as a spring soccer player under coach Art Resnick, but never won in field hockey under Sallinger. She took over the team in 2018 from former teammate Rosenthal and turned the team back into finalists and champions in short order, helping the next generation of Raiders achieve greatness.
“This is just so exciting,” Barton said. “I haven’t been this happy and teary at the same time. It was an exhilarating feeling.”
Kenzie Mauro said holding the Section 1 championship plaque was the “best feeling ever.”
“We’ve grown so much over the past year, it’s incredible,” she said. “This one game we knew we were going to have to give it our all and no matter what happened with the score we just kept going and going and going. You could really see that because we did not give up for a single second on the field.”
Mamaroneck went up 1-0 less than 90 seconds into the game, an early reminder of Mamaroneck’s ability to step up in postseason. It wasn’t until the second quarter that the Raiders started creating corners — three by Greco, one by Kenzie Mauro — giving the team some momentum heading into halftime.
“I felt like we really needed to break through the dam,” Zoota said. “We had to keep going and pushing. It was always 0-0 on the scoreboard no matter what the scoreboard said. The score never mattered. We had the time and we just really needed to keep going. We knew if we got deflated we wouldn’t have a chance, so we kept going.”
Callahan created the first corner just under four minutes into the half. Parker Mauro inserted the ball expertly as she did all game and Kenzie Mauro and Callahan got the ball to Greco, who scored with 9:30 left in the third quarter.
Mamaroneck went ahead five minutes later on a corner. Trailing 2-1, Greco stepped up once again, taking on two defenders and the Mamo goalie to tie the game with 5:34 left in the fourth.
“I think we all came out to play and we all showed so much heart,” Greco said. “It was another one of those games. Last time I said what we learned from losing games is how to come back after not scoring the first goal and I think that was important here. We didn’t score the first goal, but we came back and gave it our all.”
In overtime, which field hockey doesn’t play in the regular season, the teams picked their best seven to do battle. The Raiders went with Lopez, Greco, Iasiello, Callahan, Hoexter and the Mauros, Kenzie and Parker.
“I was really proud we came back twice,” Barton said. “I was really hoping we could have won in regulation for my nerves, but for 7 v. 7 our seven are the heart of our team. I felt confident with them going out there. I was nervous, of course, because it was sudden death, but we took advantage of the opportunity and we scored early and that was our plan.”
The Raiders stared with possession and never yielded it.
“We’ve practiced 7 v. 7 and we scrimmaged Rye and we practiced it, so we definitely knew going into it what it was going to be like, but I know that no matter what seven girls got put on the field we were going to give it our all,” Kenzie Mauro said. “We worked as a team during those few minutes. We worked for each other, dropped for each other and it wasn’t left to one person.”
Greco said the victory was “fulfilling after falling short last year.
“I’ve been thinking about this forever,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep last night. This is for our seniors last year, too. We lost last year and we got it for them this year.”
The Raiders started the season 5-0 in dominant fashion, including 1-0 at Mamo, before heading to an elite national tournament at the Proving Grounds in Pennsylvania. The Raiders found themselves on the defensive end of the field the majority of the time for the three games. They returned home and had their lone local tie and loss of the season and then got their groove back for the rest of the season. They were not used to trailing in games, but learned from that tough stretch in the middle of the season.
“Losing was nerve-wracking, but we’ve done it before so I knew we could come back from it,” Mauro said. “We haven’t had a lot of games this season where we’ve been down first, so it was a really big testament to us to be able to come back from that and fight and be able to overcome it and win.”
The Raiders had a week to prepare for the state regional on Sunday, Nov. 6. “How we scored at the end, that is what we practiced yesterday,” Barton said. “They are so good about translating what we do in practice, so I’m not sure what we will practice, but we will figure out who we’re playing and I’ll watch this game and see what we need to do for our next game.”
The Raiders were pumped to be together again.
“It feels awesome and I’ve never been more excited to be thinking about coming to practice and work our butts off,” Zoota said. “We’re going to come back stronger than ever with so much motivation. We’ll be ready to play.”
