Real estate developer Wilder Balter plans to build the same 45-unit affordable housing development which was originally proposed by S&R Development and approved by the town’s planning board from January 2016.

Two years ago in May 2021, The Town of Greenburgh settled and agreed to pay $9.5 million in a 2016 federal fair housing discrimination lawsuit filed by S&R Development Estates, that for the previous decade had intended to build multifamily affordable housing on the 2.3 acres at 1 Dromore Road (https://bit.ly/42jDxBf). With insurance covering part of the settlement, residents of unincorporated Greenburgh are on the hook for $6.75 million, plus an estimated $846,600 in interest and nearly $4.3 million in legal fees.

“We’re going to make the housing work,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “We’re going to welcome the affordable housing and we’ll do our best to make the residents welcome. We want to prove that affordable housing for people could be a positive in the community, not something people should be afraid of.

