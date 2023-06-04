Two years ago in May 2021, The Town of Greenburgh settled and agreed to pay $9.5 million in a 2016 federal fair housing discrimination lawsuit filed by S&R Development Estates, that for the previous decade had intended to build multifamily affordable housing on the 2.3 acres at 1 Dromore Road (https://bit.ly/42jDxBf). With insurance covering part of the settlement, residents of unincorporated Greenburgh are on the hook for $6.75 million, plus an estimated $846,600 in interest and nearly $4.3 million in legal fees.
“We’re going to make the housing work,” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “We’re going to welcome the affordable housing and we’ll do our best to make the residents welcome. We want to prove that affordable housing for people could be a positive in the community, not something people should be afraid of.
“There’s practically nobody in Edgemont who has complained since the settlement. Since we settled it, there has been zero opposition. I find it amazing because there was so much opposition for years. Once we worked out the settlement, it’s like everybody is welcoming the project.”
In May, the town purchased five bonds to cover the $6.75 million: $1,110,000 maturing in 2024, $1,315,000 in 2025, $1,380,000 in 2026, $1,440,000 in 2027 and $1,505,000 in 2028.
“We went to the bond market,” Feiner said. “We had approved the resolution a year ago in terms of bonding, and included funding that through bonds. The comptroller basically held off on issuing bonds because there [were] some unspent funds in different accounts. If there was roadwork done, we didn’t have to bond for that. We didn’t go out to the bond market last year. We went to the bond market a few weeks ago and did Dromore.”
Feiner said being around a 4% interest rate is “basically what we had anticipated,” but “a little better than we thought.”
“Basically, financially the town is in excellent financial shape as evidenced by maintaining our AAA bond rating, which very few local governments or school districts have,” he said.
Feiner said there’s not a “major burden” on unincorporated taxpayers and noted a tax decrease this year as evidence. That said, it is money that’s being taken away from other potential spending needs, similar to the Fortress Bible settlement from 2014, which cost more than $7 million, not counting legal fees.
“Obviously it would have been better if we hadn’t had the legal fees and it would have been better if we never had this controversy, but unfortunately this was a lengthy and costly lawsuit and we settled,” Feiner said. “[In] all governments and businesses there’s always lawsuits. Sometimes you’re lucky and you make decisions that are helpful like Regeneron, where we’re getting a lot of revenue, and sometimes we make decisions and it’s costly like Dromore. In hindsight, when you look back you say, ‘I could have done it differently.’ I think this wasn’t only the town.”
He added, “The town was trying to be responsive to the community, to work with the community. The Edgemont community was very opposed to Dromore. The Edgemont community … had Mr. [Bob] Bernstein representing the nuns, who said they needed the property, they needed peace and quiet. They filed lawsuits against the town, against everybody. If you look at the history of this, this is definitely not something that the town solely created the problem.”
Feiner said construction at 1 Dromore finally started in early May.
