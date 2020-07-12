After years of debate and planning, the two-phase $28.4 million Greenacres Elementary School construction project, which included a four-classroom addition on Huntington Avenue, reconfiguration of existing interior spaces and the renovation of 11 classrooms, is on target for a September finish.
The project is funded within a $65 million voter-approved bond passed in February 2018, with a bond project scope at or near tax neutral. Prior to the referendum, a committee comprising members of the school board, school administration, faculty, Greenacres homeowners and the PTA convened to discuss the wants and needs of the 100-year-old building. The renovations and additions were deemed necessary to remedy the school’s relatively small room sizes, which conflicted with modern teaching trends such as interactive and project-based learning that’s replaced the model of teaching to kids sitting at desks.
“The addition and the existing building … look like they’re going to be completed on schedule,” said Gary Gonzales, the vice president-project executive for Park East Construction Corp. “Everything looks like it’s coming along rather nicely. We did get a little bit more than a month jump start I would say and that was a big help.”
Greenacres residents met in May 2019 with construction manager Park East Construction Corp. of Huntington Station and BBS Architects, Landscape Architects & Engineers of Patchogue to voice their concerns and ask questions about the school’s renovation, which took up almost half of the voter-approved 2018 bond. In April 2019, the school board voted unanimously to approve mechanical, plumbing and electrical bids for the planned Greenacres School renovation and construction, which was slated to break ground as soon as students and teachers left the building for the summer at the end of June.
According to Assistant Superintendent for Business Stuart Mattey, with 80% of the bids awarded for the elements of the 2018 bond, the district continues to be under budget for the projects.
“Credit to our architects BBS and also Park East for the really very limited number of change orders that we’ve seen to date for all contracts,” said Mattey.
Currently, construction is still underway on the addition with a focus on painting classrooms, installing ceiling grids and light fixtures, and finishing some exterior masonry work.
According to Gonzales, the addition is almost complete and almost all the windows have been installed. The new full-service kitchen is also almost ready and should be open to receive equipment soon.
According to Mattey, noise complaints, especially since the pandemic forced many people to begin working remotely, have been few and far between and when complaints did arise, they were acted upon quickly.
“It’s really worked the way we said it would,” Mattey said.
Gonzales said some complaints stemmed from machines being turned on prior to 7 a.m. but otherwise, most nearby residents had been undisturbed.
Masonry repairs, the installation of a new ceiling in the gym and interior handrails at the Scarsdale Middle School are also progressing, as well as new ductwork and boilers at Edgewood and Fox Meadow elementary schools. Work began this month at the high school for a roof replacement and interior renovations.
As it remains unclear what instruction will look like when schools reopen in September, board member Ron Schulhof asked if the district would have time to finish construction, or potentially change layouts districtwide to accommodate social distancing.
Mattey said the district has been considering layout changes and considering how spaces across the district would be used if students return in person, with mandated distancing, in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.