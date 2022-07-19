Greenacres July 4 2022 photo

Children hop across the finish line in the sack race.

 Barry Meiselman Photo

More than 200 people attended the Greenacres July 4th celebration, enjoying breakfast and watermelon, games for all ages, a patriotic program and more. The festivities were capped off with the Scarsdale Fire Department’s rainbow producing water display.

Games included sack, spoon and three-legged races; a dash; foul shots and a candy hunt.

