More than 200 people attended the Greenacres July 4th celebration, enjoying breakfast and watermelon, games for all ages, a patriotic program and more. The festivities were capped off with the Scarsdale Fire Department’s rainbow producing water display.
Games included sack, spoon and three-legged races; a dash; foul shots and a candy hunt.
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, state senators Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Shelley Mayer, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Assembly member Amy Paulin joined Greenacres neighbors to celebrate.
“Neighbors new and old came together to show that Greenacres is still the place to be,” said incoming Greenacres Neighborhood Association President Kristen Zakierski. “We are immensely grateful to all our volunteers and members. The Fourth of July may traditionally be about red, white and blue, but today it was also about green.”
Winners from each age group
1st: Maddy Liu, Clara Bliss, Lucas Farrenkopf, Eloise Feist, Penelope Homan, Ben Pearson, Maya Shum, Owen Dubinsky, Leon Zhou
2d: Rui Holmes, Dylan Galeon, Louisa Tse, Shane Jaffe, Luca Streche, Nikki Zhou
3d: Cameron Crowe, Ben Purcell, Connor Weptner, Chloe Yang, Zaiden Panda, Emily Deka
1st: Julia Fang, Clara Bliss & Milly Feist, Nico Streche, Louisa Tse & Chloe Yang, Chloe Yang & Meng Chen, Lucas & John Gugliuzza, Shane Jaffe & Misha Sandler, Misha & Vladik Sandler
2d: Connor Weptner, Eugene Grechukhin, Elena Streche & Maria Faria, Eloise Feist & Dad, Colton & Kristen Zakierski
3d: Reagan Zerilli, Eloise Feist & Eleanor Bliss, Uma & Parvati Dabral, Shane & Alison Jaffe, Dylan & Jen Galeon
1st: Ryan Yu, Hunya Maroof, Shane Jaffe, Christian Dias, Maya Shum
2d: Maddy Liu, Zara Panda, Misha Sandler, James Li, Lucas Gugliuzza
3d: Will Kramer, Penelope Homan, Louisa Tse, Maria Faria
1st: Aidan Wang, Shane Jaffe, Mark Dyner
2d: Colton Zakierski, Hunya Maroof, Nico Streche, Luca Streche
3d: Jordan Wolfson, Eleanor Bliss, Parvati Dabral
1st: Cameron Sullivan, Luca Streche, Leon Zhou
3d: Narayan Dabral, Dylan Ostermiller, Nikki Zhou, Hill Tse
