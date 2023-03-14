LS-Boniface-Water-Tower.mp4.00_06_41_11.Still001.jpg

Leslie Chang tells the story behind the Boniface Water Tower in the Grange. 

 Drone photo by Jordan Copeland

Whether you’re a local history buff or just an average Scarsdalian curious about the history that surrounds you, the Scarsdale Historical Society has created a film that will answer any questions you may have ever had about the village’s northernmost neighborhood.

“Greenacres Tales: Building a Scarsdale Neighborhood” is set to be shown to the public in two screenings Wednesday, March 15 at the Scarsdale Public Library. It’s the fourth installment in the historical society’s series of documentaries on the five neighborhoods of the Scarsdale we know today.

LS-FountScan.jpg

Fountain Terrace Park was demolished in the late 1960s to widen the Bronx River Parkway.

