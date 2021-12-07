The Greenburgh Town Board held a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Greenburgh Town Hall to appoint George N. Longworth, Esq. interim chief of police of the Greenburgh Police Department.
Longworth, a graduate of Mercy College and Pace University School of Law, and a practicing attorney, is the former chief of the Dobbs Ferry Police Department and former commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. He will serve as interim chief of police until a permanent chief is selected next year.
Longworth grew up in Greenburgh and spent most of his adult life in Westchester policing, and he “looks forward to bringing his experience and skills, and best management practices, to the position,” according to a statement released Nov. 14 by Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.
Longworth began his police career in 1982 with the Dobbs Ferry Police Department, quickly rising through the ranks, being named chief of police 10 years later. At the time, he was the youngest person, at age 32, ever named chief of a Westchester County police department.
Longworth was elected president of the Westchester County Chiefs of Police Association in 2000. In 2007, he retired from law enforcement and created the Westchester personal injury law firm Grant & Longworth, LLP. He has represented a wide variety of clients, including public safety personnel injured during the atrocities of September 11, 2001.
In January 2010, Longworth accepted the call to public service once again when he was appointed as commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. He led the Westchester County Police into an era of providing expanded services to local municipalities, including the provision of contracted Westchester municipal policing and countywide unified and standardized in-service training.
Longworth is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. A strong advocate of education and best practices training, he serves as an adjunct professor of criminal law and forensic science as his time allows.
“Longworth is one of Westchester’s outstanding law enforcement leaders and brings a wealth of experience to this interim position,” Feiner said in the emailed statement.
Results of the recent police chief civil service exam are slated to be finalized in May or June 2022, according to the press release, and consistent with civil service rules, the Greenburgh Town Board can select from the top three candidates.
“The interim appointment of George Longworth, who is not a candidate for the permanent appointment, will provide all candidates for the permanent position a full and fair process leading to their consideration by the town board,” Feiner wrote, adding, “The Greenburgh Police Department and the community will be in very good hands with George Longworth as interim chief of police until a permanent chief is selected.”
