Greenburgh’s town board on Feb. 8 unanimously passed a symbolic resolution directed at efforts to incorporate Edgemont as a village.
The resolution approved Wednesday night calls on the New York State Legislature to change state Village Law to extend the qualification of voters for any incorporation attempt in Greenburgh to anyone within the unincorporated area in town, not just the area that could potentially incorporate.
The requested change wouldn’t affect incorporation attempts anywhere else — it’s specific only to Greenburgh.
While the resolution itself doesn’t specifically name Edgemont, it comes amid the third push to incorporate the hamlet as the seventh village in the town of Greenburgh since 2017, and it’s clear where the town’s intent is.
“The impetus for this action by the Town Board was the recent formation of a grassroots coalition of prestigious religious, civic association and community leaders, ‘Saving Greenburgh Coalition.’ The group has closely studied the devastating financial and social effects which Edgemont’s proposed incorporation would have on those remaining in Unincorporated Greenburgh,’” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote in an email to journalists the morning after the passage of the resolution.
Feiner confirmed to the Inquirer that the town board took up the resolution Wednesday night as a result of a petition from 10 members of the Saving Greenburgh Coalition, which was sent to the board along with State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Member Mary Jane Shimsky.
The resolution has no real power in and of itself; it’s simply a request for state lawmakers to do something.
Still, supporters of Edgemont incorporation saw the resolution as a shot across the bow — and a questionable one at that.
Jeff Sherwin, chair of Edgemont Incorporation Committee, pointed out that the current petition for incorporation being circulated has more than 1,000 signatures, well more than the handful of people who signed the Saving Greenburgh Coalition petition.
“How does the town select which petitions it chooses to follow? There’s a special irony in the fact that the town is citing a new petition to stifle the process of another petition,” Sherwin told the Inquirer via text message.
A newsletter sent out the day prior to the Wednesday vote by the Edgemont Incorporation Committee accused the town of “working to disenfranchise our community.”
“The resolution violates several laws, but the Town nevertheless tries this trick each time we have a petition,” the newsletter said.
It is indeed not the first time such a resolution has been passed by the town board — it most recently passed one with a similar request in 2017.
Sherwin told the Inquirer that Greenburgh’s resolution makes little sense in relation to the intention of state laws on village incorporation.
“The purpose of NYS village law is to protect residents of a smaller portion of a town who are not being represented because they lack the necessary voting power,” Sherwin said in an email. “That’s why the law puts it in the hands of the residents of the proposed village, and not the town as a whole and it has been that way for over a century. Putting the decision in the hands of the rest of unincorporated, the town entire, the county, or any arbitrary larger area would defeat the whole purpose of the village law. The town board repeatedly fails to understand the law or worse, does understand and makes repeated attempts to manipulate it. Either way, this is one of the reasons why Edgemont wishes to hold a vote on incorporation.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, though, defended the resolution while speaking to the Inquirer via telephone.
He said a potential village of Edgemont — which he noted is one of the wealthiest portions of unincorporated Greenburgh — would result in a drastic loss in tax revenue for the town, and voters outside of Edgemont deserve to have a say in the matter.
“You could have a referendum and 500 people in Edgemont vote, and let’s say 251 people vote yes and 249 people say no,” Feiner said. “A small group of people will end up voting over a town of more than 90,000 people. The major impact will be to more than 40,000 people who live in unincorporated Greenburgh.”
Feiner said if Edgemont incorporates, the town estimates there will be at least a $5 million loss in revenue for the town of Greenburgh. He also thinks it could trigger a domino effect that would leave poorer areas of the town with worse services.
“If Edgemont breaks away, I think other areas will break away, too,” he said.
Feiner said he’s optimistic about the chances of the resolution actually leading to a change in the law.
“I think there’s a good chance it’s going to get passed because I think there’s going to be an enormous amount of community support and pressure,” he said.
In spite of Feiner’s optimism, the members of Greenburgh’s delegation in the New York State Legislature to whom the initial Saving Greenburgh Coalition petition was addressed did not offer any immediate endorsements of the town’s request.
“I was unaware of the Town Board’s intent to pass last night’s home rule message until after the fact,” Assembly Member Shimsky told the Inquirer in an email statement. “As with all issues, I will reach out to community stakeholders and my legislative colleagues, including Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and will determine the most realistic course of action.”
Mike Murphy, spokesperson for Stewart-Cousins’ office, threw cold water on the idea of a change in Village Law specific only to Greenburgh.
“It’s an issue we’re well aware of, it’s something we take very seriously, but it’s much more complicated than just one locality, and we’re in the process of looking for a statewide solution. And we hope to move quickly,” Murphy said.
Asked for specifics, Murphy said he couldn’t say how quickly Stewart-Cousins was prepared to move.
There were plenty of supporters of Greenburgh’s resolution present at Town Hall on Wednesday.
Alicia Ford, president of Greenburgh’s Parkway Homes Civic Association, said the potential negative impact on the town from lost revenue if Edgemont incorporates is plenty of reason for the rest of the town to have a say in that decision.
“We have too much to lose if Edgemont separates from the Town of Greenburgh,” she said. “This is the third time they’ve come with this fight, and they send all these hate mail letters out. I’ve been a resident for 35 years here and I’ve been very happy here with the town, with the services and I know if this law is not passed and they get their wish, we will lose many of our services, people will move out, the homes will be vacant, the stores will leave.”
Janice Griffith, president of the White Plains/Greenburgh branch of the NAACP, likened the rest of the unincorporated town residents’ lack of say on incorporation to disenfranchisement.
“We have fought long and hard to have that right and to take it away and not allow us to vote on issues that impact us negatively or positively goes against the grain of the Constitution,” Griffith said. “And especially since it will impact so many people whose voices are not normally heard.”
Blair Connelly, a member of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee, was the only person at Wednesday night’s meeting who spoke up against the town’s resolution.
“One of the reasons for the village law, maybe the central reason of the village law, is to protect the interest of people in a smaller part of the town who do not have the electoral power to protect themselves in the political process,” Connelly said. “It has not been the case ever that that decision of whether to incorporate themselves has been subject to the will of the remainder of the town because that would defeat the whole purpose.”
Reached for comment, Edgemont Community Council President Dylan Pyne said despite the ECC’s lack of a position on incorporation, the town’s request for a change to incorporation rules midway through a petition process seems unfair.
“The ECC as an organization is neutral on the question of incorporation,” Pyne said. “That said, changing the rules midway through the process feels undemocratic.”
Fair or not, the Greenburgh Town Board sent its message loud and clear. And given the applause in Town Hall when the board passed its resolution, it seems many residents in the town agree.
