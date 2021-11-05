Cannabis is legal, the businesses who sell it benefit the community and it cuts down on illicit, unregulated products being sold, so let’s reap the tax benefits instead of letting other towns get all the profits.
Those were some of the key messages shared by several residents at the Greenburgh Town Board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Weed invites a bad element and increases the potential for youth exposure, puts a strain on emergency services and could lead to safety concerns, so we don’t want it here.
That was the counterpoint as unincorporated Greenburgh delved into the issue for the first time publicly.
Like every other municipality across New York State, Greenburgh is considering whether to opt in or out when it comes to allowing dispensaries and/or consumption lounges within its borders. There is a Dec. 31 deadline to make a decision. If the town opts out by then, they can later choose to opt in at any time. If they opt in or do nothing, they will be permanently opted in.
Community Development and Conservation Commissioner Garrett Duquesne gave an overview of The Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA), which passed in March and legalizes recreational cannabis use for ages 21 and older. However, guidelines from the newly formed New York State Cannabis Control Board are not expected to be released until sometime next year.
Duquesne explained that anywhere tobacco is legal to be smoked, so is cannabis. It can also be cultivated at home for noncommercial use. Those age 21 and up can grow up to six plants for personal use, with a maximum of 12 plants per household, kept secure and not accessible to anyone under 21.
Commercial indoor grow sites can be as large as 150,000 square feet and must include high ceilings and proper ventilation, lighting and security. Outdoor sites can be on a farm or other type of commercial open space. Duquesne said he went to a hemp field in Dutchess County and “was surprised at the intensity of the scent from that hemp field.”
Duquesne said it was estimated there would be more than 700 licensed retail dispensaries in New York State and that consumption lounges would not allow alcohol. Neither type of business would be permitted within 500 feet of a school or 200 feet of a religious institution, and can only be established in an existing commercially zoned area.
As far as ownership of these businesses, there is a social equity component where the state will help owners get off the ground.
With a 4% tax on cannabis, 75% of that goes to the municipality, 25% to the county in which the business is located.
According to data he pulled from a state website, 166 local governments had already opted out of both, 34 were leaning toward opting out, 53 had opted in to both, 20 were leaning toward opting in to both, and 13 were opting in to dispensaries, but not lounges. Many communities, like Greenburgh, are still undecided.
Greenburgh Chief of Police Chris McNerney addressed public safety concerns, including the potential “increase in the risk of illness towards residents,” as there has been an increase in “emergency room visits, hospitalizations and accidental exposures,” in addition to increases in poison control calls due to cannabis use in states where it is legal. He said in 2019 the poison control calls were up 113% in Colorado and 140% in Massachusetts.
“In Greenburgh we’ve already seen an increase in calls for service in multiple dwellings with exposure to marijuana coming from adjoining units,” McNerney said. “Driving while impaired by marijuana will increase and there’s no field test yet available … to measure marijuana impairment. The use by our youth could increase. In legal states, the percentage of youth — and that includes studies with eighth graders, 10th graders and 12th graders reporting use in the last 30 days — has increased, and … accidents and fatal car accidents where drivers tested positive for marijuana continue to increase.”
Much of the rest of the meeting centered around public comment on the issue before the board attended to some other business. No information about the next steps was given at the meeting. A follow-up with Town Supervisor Paul Feiner revealed that the next steps would be discussed at upcoming board meetings.
Public weighs in
Edgemont resident Eric Zinger said his “goal” was to push the board to “make this decision based on the facts of the situation, not opinions or feelings.” He cited the benefit of the tax revenue, which is “money that can be used for all the wonderful services our town provides and help keep property taxes relatively low.”
Zinger said there are no downsides to opting in and addressed the concerns he knows others have about this, citing the “long history of xenophobic misinformation about marijuana going back to the 1900s that we need to debunk” with “science peer-reviewed journals and facts.”
Zinger cited information from The Journal of Psychopharmacology, the American Journal of Public Health, the Journal of Health Economics, the Journal of the American Medical Association, IZA Institute of Labor Economics, the National Library of Medicine, the Journal of Addictive Behaviors, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in debunking myths about cannabis.
In addressing the “gateway drug theory,” Zinger said, if anything, cannabis is an “exit drug” as studies showed a reduction in use of opioids, alcohol and antidepressants. He also noted there is a lessened strain on emergency services and hospitals; that “there is little or no evidence that recreational marijuana use increased or encouraged youth marijuana access”; there is more likely a reduction in crime as the “criminal element” is eliminated; there is “no significant difference” in danger for pedestrians in motor vehicle crashes; and that alcohol is the more worrisome than cannabis when it comes to violent crimes and deaths.
“The CDC reports more than 30,000 annual deaths due to the health effects of alcohol,” Zinger said. “On the other hand, they don’t even have a category for deaths caused by the health effects of marijuana.”
Among his closing statements, Zinger said, “The only thing we do by banning sales in Greenburgh is give up the tax revenue … Why would we do such a foolish thing?”
Hartsdale resident Hal Samis said when he was in college from 1963-67 cannabis “was the essence of our life,” noting he stopped using after college.
“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on where we tolerate cigarettes the surgeon general says [are] hazardous to your health and yet we sell it everywhere, everywhere that children might go,” Samis said. “We also have alcohol, which as Eric has pointed out, is the root of all evil. So what I suggest as a compromise for all this is that you can institute your own local laws and … set these standards to be as harsh or harsher than the same standards that you live by for the sale of cigarettes and the sale of liquor.”
Scarsdale’s Mitch Kulick is a partner of Feuerstein Kulick and is the head of the firm’s Cannabis, Securities and Corporate Departments. He has been going to various communities to speak on the subject. In his experience around the country, Kulick said that dispensaries and lounges “if not initially, ultimately are received as good members of the business community,” offering well-lit storefronts with increased security — typically an upgrade to the business community.
Kulick said that since it’s going to be in neighboring towns throughout Westchester County, it makes sense for Greenburgh to be among that number, especially since the businesses create jobs and support education in youth.
“One thing I hear a lot at these town hall meetings is, ‘Well, if we opt out now, we can always opt in later,’” Kulick said. “That’s a common refrain … This is not a rolling process. It’s possible that this is it … So there is the possibility by opting out that you’re just out.”
The board engaged Kulick in a Q&A. Kulick admitted it was “difficult” to answer all questions since the regulations have not been finalized, but based on the regulations in other states, he doesn’t expect that to negatively impact the businesses at the local level. He expects the regulations to address potency, labeling and advertising, noting that the industry is “highly regulated.”
“But the statute is very clear that this is ultimately a local decision,” Kulick said. “Where, when, how those are done is a local decision — that’s very clear in the legislation that’s already been promulgated.”
Feiner said New York State Sen. George Borrello is pushing to extend the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022, to give communities more time to study the issue and see the full scope of regulations. Kulick said the current lack of regulations certainly did give pause to many municipalities.
“There’s regs in multiple states,” he said. “We have a good sense of what they look like. And again, there’s going to be dispensaries all around the county.”
David Sloane of Hartsdale pointed to the flashy Hartsdale Tobacco storefront with lights and signs and bong displays that have been taken down and put back up. “I don’t think we could trust these people to actually play by the rules,” he said, adding, “Of the 3% that we’re going to get, we’re going to end up paying a lot more in legal fees and possibly lawsuits down the road that can be disastrous when the state government takes the side of the industry.”
While Sloane advocates for medical marijuana, he said he doesn’t want to “end up with a society of stoners who just don’t want to work, who stay home and [are] not productive.” He said it’s best to let “other communities have it.”
Former Bronx prosecutor Nancy Baynard is an associate of Feuerstein Kulick, the mother of a 4-year-old and a Hartsdale resident who moved to the area for a shorter commute to New York City and the community schools. She called the arguments for and against opting in “absolutely valid and understandable.” That said, what scares her as a mother and an attorney is the illicit, unregulated marijuana that’s out there hurting people. The state, she said, has offered this safer alternative that offers tax benefits and more.
“We’re going to partner, it sounds ironic, but [cannabis businesses] partner with rehab organizations and school organizations to educate the youth on the dangers of cannabis,” Baynard said.
Letters submitted
Ella Preiser, on behalf of the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations, recommended the town opt out: “It is unknown what regulations will be promulgated by the Cannabis Control Board. With the current lack of details regarding certain aspects of the MRTA, it makes it difficult to craft the necessary legislation. And with the approaching holiday season there is insufficient time for the town to engage careful public review of such legislation before Dec. 31, 2021. Therefore, the sensible solution should be to opt out at the present time.”
One longtime E. Hartsdale Avenue resident wrote that opting in “is an added layer of concern” to the “many social issues in today’s world.”
“We just keep inviting more problems with the use of drugs,” she wrote. “We condemn the use of nicotine as addictive and harmful and yet as a society appear to condone the use of addictive drugs. A number of our neighboring communities have opted out of opening retail dispensaries. If Greenburgh were to allow dispensaries we become a hub for purchasing marijuana — not a great distinction for living in Hartsdale. Also, we would have increased traffic and the added need for police monitoring. I and many of my neighbors hope that the board carefully consider rejecting this option.”
Attorney Guy Novo said the town should “reject any activity which federal law prohibits” and urged the town to opt out. He also noted that if you can’t stop kids from getting alcohol, “There’s no guarantee that any marijuana dispensaries would be able to limit sales to persons over the age of 21.”
Another resident wrote the board in support of opting out: “We who live here do not want to be known as ‘pot haven’ or as a village or town supporting this commerce when all towns around us have opted out and are not supporting this commerce …”
Yet another simply wrote, “I think they should be allowed in the town.”
The writer of another letter also asked the town to opt out. “A town full of marijuana dispensaries/cafes will not help to attract young families, a demographic that should be bolstered in unincorporated Greenburgh,” she wrote.
