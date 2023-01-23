The Town of Greenburgh’s spending on its summer interns drew the ire of some members of the town board last month.
On Dec. 19, four members of the town board voted down a proposal from Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner to increase funding for the town’s six-week summer internship program for high school and college students.
“Our program is larger than those of every other local government in the area,” town council member Ellen Hendrickx said in a joint press release along with colleagues Francis Sheehan, Ken Jones and Gina Jackson. “At a time when we have to allocate money from our fund balance to provide needed property tax relief, we cannot spend even one more dollar on programs that are nice to have but not necessities.”
Now, some on the board are continuing to allege the money spent on the internship program was ill spent and that the supervisor’s claims about the nature of the board vote is inaccurate.
Earlier this month, Feiner told the Inquirer the board “cut $10,000 from the proposed budget” for 2023 and that he hopes “to find grants to offset those cuts.”
Feiner also sent testimonials to the Inquirer in support of the internship program, including one from a student.
“I understand that the funding for this beneficial program may be cut by $10,000,” wrote Frank Riccardi, a 2022 intern. “This is a shame as it will limit the amount of students who get to experience firsthand local government and its processes.”
Hendrickx and Sheehan told the Inquirer the claim about a cut is a bit misleading — the $10,000 cut from the proposed budget does not represent a decrease in funding appropriated to the internship program compared to previous years; it remains funded at $15,000. The two council members say additional funds diverted to the program last year were taken out of a discretionary fund by the supervisor without board approval.
“In 2022, an additional $10,000 was spent [on the internship program], which Paul [Feiner] transferred from a budget line within the supervisor’s budget,” Hendrickx told the Inquirer. “And as such, he did not have to request a budget transfer. Therefore, the other board members were unaware of those monies.”
Feiner said in an interview with the Inquirer that he did take additional funding from another budget line on top of the $15,000 already appropriated for the internship program because of high interest in the program, which is primarily for students who live in Greenburgh, though others may apply.
“This year we had so many people enrolled that we took [funds] from another line,” he said. “They’re not approving funding for as many students as were enrolled last year. We’ve had so many nationally known leaders participating in this internship program. We anticipate having some amazing people participate this year and I don’t want to deny anyone.”
The other board members also raised questions about why the town is paying its interns in the first place — it pays $400 to high school interns and a little less than $600 to college interns, but the board members suggested that, while the program is beneficial to the interns, they don’t do any work that justifies being paid.
“The interns are solely directed by the Town Clerk and the Supervisor, and the students spent this past summer studying the County’s Bee Line bus pricing as their project, rather than any Town program or service,” Hendrickx, Sheehan, Jones and Jackson stated in the joint press release.
“If it’s such a great program, why would we have to pay them?” Sheehan questioned in an interview with the Inquirer. “If we’re going to have money to pay, I would rather put money into paying students, young people to join our police explorer program, which is so effective in taking children who may have a fear of police — just from what they hear — and have them interact with the police.”
Hendrickx said the internship program allows the interns to spend time listening to luminary speakers and working on some projects, but it’s not directly related to the town.
“It’s a good experience, but not hands-on, learning about town government per se,” she said.
She pointed to the bus-pricing project as something she didn’t consider to be related directly to the town — the interns’ project was to lobby Westchester County to make buses free for the summer.
“It would have benefited everyone in Westchester if it could have been done, but it was not a town project per se. So that’s what I mean,” she said. “We felt it’s a nice program to have but not one that we need to extend to that many children.”
Sheehan pointed out that more than $1,300 was spent on a bus to take the students up State Route 9A to hear a talk at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Tarrytown, which was improper, he alleged, during the town board meeting last month and in an interview with the Inquirer.
“It was like a bus you would take to Atlantic City,” Sheehan said. “It had a bathroom, the tinted windows, everything. How would that program rent a luxury bus for $1,340? It made no sense, and at the same time, we weren’t able to use our buses for other things like the after-school program, for our senior program trips to Manhattan — all of those were canceled because of an issue with our buses, and yet the summer internship program has a luxury bus.”
At the Dec. 19 board meeting, Town Clerk Judith Beville disputed Sheehan’s claims about the spending on a bus being improper.
“For last summer, there would not have been a need for the internship program to lease a bus had it not been for the fact that this board neglected to ensure that a contract was signed to provide the bus transportation that has always been provided through Greenburgh buses that work for the town,” Beville said, “and the only reason why we had to bill a bus service — which was, by the way, recommended to me by a department head here in the town — was because we wanted to make sure that our children were safely transported to Regeneron.”
Beville also challenged Sheehan’s criticism of the spending on the internship program in general, saying that Sheehan “always finds a way to make a goldmine look like and smell like a cesspool if it’s not an initiative that he did not himself create, inspire, or has anything to do with.”
Furthermore, Sheehan criticized the fact that some interns from 2022 were not Greenburgh residents.
“Six of these people getting paid for the internship program don’t even live in the town of Greenburgh,” he said.
Feiner defended the acceptance of interns from areas outside the Greenburgh town limits.
“If you have really smart kids from other towns like Scarsdale and they really are motivated, it really helps the internship program be successful,” he said.
He also said the costs for the students from outside Greenburgh were covered by a grant.
“We did get a $5,000 grant from the Apple Bank for the internship program,” he said. “They’ve been funding it for years, giving the $5,000, so you could say the outsiders came from that, were paid for by outside, nontaxpayer dollar grants.”
At any rate, Hendrickx said she thought Feiner’s effort in trying to get the extra funding was his attempt to impose his will on the rest of the board.
“Paul had asked for the additional monies, and when we said ‘no,’ he put on a full court press in trying to make us accede to his wishes,” Hendrickx said.
She said as much in the press release she and the rest of the board, other than Feiner, signed in December.
“All five Board members are the decision makers here, not just the Supervisor alone,” Hendrickx said in the press release. “The voters expect us to use our independent judgment and act as good stewards of their tax money, and not merely to rubber stamp one person’s desires and wishes.”
Feiner, for his part, said the internship program is “an enormously positive program” for local high school and college students.
He said without the additional $10,000 funding he would try to find grants to fund the internship program. Barring that, it may have to pay less if more students apply than can be funded, although he still expressed hope the board could approve additional funds down the line.
“I honestly believe we will be able to avoid a controversy because it’s one thing to talk generically about interns, but when the town board sees the applications and the interest, I would be very surprised if they were opposed,” he said. “I think there’s always the possibility they would agree to go into contingency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.