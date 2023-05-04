Members of the Saving Greenburgh Coalition know they might be too late, but they are fighting to change the New York State Village Law that currently allows certain populations of a town to incorporate as a village, effectively seceding from the town.
While the Edgemont Incorporation Committee had two failed petitions to call for a vote to leave unincorporated Greenburgh, the EIC has been circulating a new petition and could file at any time to move forward with an attempt to become its own entity with its own government and tax collection. If successful, the new village would either create its own public services or contract those out through the town of Greenburgh.
Saving Greenburgh Coalition held a community event on April 27 with several planned speakers. The 90-minute event cut off the question-and-answer period due to several speakers running over their time limit.
Bishop Wilbert. G. Preston moved to Greenburgh 27 years ago as the pastor of Christ Temple Church, where the event was held. He said his “love has grown tremendously” for Greenburgh and he’s trying to find a way to stay in the town when he retires. He said he thinks “Edgemont staying connected to unincorporated Greenburgh might help that.”
“We are not saying they do not have the right [to incorporate],” Bishop Preston said. “The point we want to make here is what effect it has — and everyone that effect has a part on should have the right to vote in this kind of problem, with this kind of situation.”
Dr. Carol Allen, a 27-year Hartsdale resident, called herself the “unofficial head” of the Saving Greenburgh Coalition. She described the wide reach of Greenburgh’s unincorporated and incorporated areas. The six villages — Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Elmsford, Hastings-on-Hudson, Irvington and Tarrytown — were formed between 1873 and 1910 and have their own police, fire, sanitation, recreation and schools. They collect their own taxes with a “tiny amount” going to the town for “overall administrative services.”
Of the approximately 95,000 Greenburgh residents, about half live in the villages. Of the 45,000 in unincorporated Greenburgh, about 7,000 live in Edgemont. Allen said all residents vote for the town supervisor and council members, and should Edgemont incorporate, that would mean the leadership would be chosen by about 60% of the population who aren’t governed by the council.
Based on the state’s village law, only people who live in the Edgemont School District could vote on incorporation.
“We have no say in a process that would give the villages a majority voice in electing our town government, thus controlling the decisions that affect our town and our lives,” Allen said. “We have no say in a process that could result in the loss of $17 million in taxes. That loss would devastate our town budget and the services that the town provides to us.”
Allen is pushing for the law to be changed to prevent a “small, elitist segment of the town” from having the “ability to destroy the budget and the way of life of the larger part of the town.”
Thirty-one-year Edgemont resident Michael Schwartz said that taking an estimated $16 million or 17% from the $96 million Greenburgh budget after Edgemont pays $2 million worth of bond debt that has already been accrued, between $14.5 million from property taxes and $3.5 million from other revenue, could mean fewer policemen and EMS professionals, in addition to cuts to the library, recreation and community center services. Should Edgemont opt to contract services with the town, that’s still millions of dollars in lost tax dollars and revenue, he said.
“The town can’t sustain that,” Schwartz said. “It’s not a possibility.”
Should Edgemont become a village, he said, it would take time to hold elections for a village board and hire a village manager and therefore voters wouldn’t know exactly what services were being created or contracted until well after the vote, which he sees as a “large issue” that impacts voters — and nonvoters — on both sides.
After two unsuccessful attempts at filing incorporation vote papers, Schwartz expects the EIC’s next petition to meet state guidelines. He sees a “sense of urgency” as incorporation proceedings “could quickly move in” well before any changes to state law can occur.
Former Greenburgh Town Councilman, Westchester County Legislator and New York State Assembly Member Tom Abinanti called Greenburgh a “fine community” with strength and diversity at the forefront. When he was on the council, the board worked to spread service locations throughout the unincorporated areas, which could be impacted if a part of the town incorporates.
Abinanti called the state’s current village law “anachronistic,” and noted it “doesn’t make sense to allow a small part of the community, which has all of the services it needs, to break away for the political convenience of that small part of the community.”
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins, despite not being a resident in the area, has represented Greenburgh and in past years has supported saving Dobbs Ferry Hospital, getting a tennis bubble in town and helping the Greenburgh Central School District obtain proper foundation aid from the state.
One of the ways Stewart-Cousins tried to support the Greenburgh schools was to decouple the aid Greenburgh and Edgemont received due to being in the same town and holding a revaluation of property taxes. As a result, she said, Greenburgh’s aid did not increase, seniors were hit hard by tax increases and Edgemont’s taxes went up about 40% or more, as did the taxes in villages like Irvington. Stewart-Cousins noted that many Greenburgh residents send their children to private schools.
“I believe — and this is just my belief — that there are a lot of reasons that Edgemont got edgy, but I do believe that when those taxes went up they started giving this some thought of, ‘OK, I used to get some kind of a benefit, but maybe now we should start trying to figure out how, since we’re going to pay this amount of money’ — all of the political undertones of why they feel they need to be separated or whatever,” Stewart-Cousins said. “So they began the process that exists in law since 1874 … and they began that process.”
Stewart-Cousins said bringing in a mediator didn’t work as there was a “disconnect” between the two sides. Changing the state law is likely the only way to prevent an incorporation vote, but dealing with different legislators and different groups looking to incorporate for different reasons makes it tougher to make a “contemporary law.” She is waiting for a study from Pace University and whether the state might set aside funds to study the impacts of incorporation.
Stewart-Cousins also noted that with redistricting Edgemont has its own assembly member, Amy Paulin, for the first time.
Stewart-Cousins vowed to work with elected officials at all levels to push for a “reasonable path forward to make change.”
“You’re not wrong, you’re right,” Stewart-Cousins said. “You have to fight for the continued strength of this great town. I’m fighting with you, but I have to fight in a way that is true to the integrity of the work that I try to do on your behalf and I promise to try to continue to do that.”
Greenburgh Central Schools Board of Education president Tracy Mairs noted there are about 1,700 students in the district and she showed her support for keeping unincorporated Greenburgh intact. She said she doesn’t want to “take that risk” of raising school taxes for the remaining residents if Edgemont incorporates. The board of education has been advocating for legislation for a financial impact statement, a comment period at least 40 days prior to a vote, and including all impacted residents in an incorporation vote.
“I beg of you, I plead to you to continue to push for this fight,” she said.
Second-year schools superintendent Dr. Linda Iverson is looking to make the district “state-of-the-art” and bring students back from private schools. She showed her solidarity with unincorporated Greenburgh. “I’m here tonight to say to you I’m in this fight with you,” she said.
NAACP White Plains/Greenburgh president Janice Griffith said that “Edgemont leaving Greenburgh would be devastating to most of us,” notably members of the NAACP, who are largely older minorities on fixed incomes.
“Knowing that our property taxes could rise is devastating,” she said. “Most of us want to stay in Greenburgh. We really like Greenburgh the way it is, and we can’t afford our taxes to go up any higher.”
While there is a fiscal importance, the bottom line for Griffith and her organization is voting rights.
“Too many of our leaders fought and died for us to have voting rights and it wasn’t to be selective,” she said. “It’s voting rights across the board. If the issue affects us, we should have a say in it. It doesn’t necessarily get us the response we want or the outcome we’re looking for, but it gives us a voice in the process — that is what so many of our people died for, so that we can have a voice and that’s why I decided to join this committee because it’s very important to me. I want to stay in Greenburgh, I don’t want my taxes to go up any higher, but I also want to have a voice in what goes on in this community like most of the members of the NAACP.”
Pastor Leroy Richards of First Community Church of the Nazarene in White Plains joined the coalition to help protect the “right of the people” from being “victimized by other people’s personal decision and desire.” Acknowledging the “legal right” to incorporate, he said, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should.”
“The law is outdated and therefore the law needs to be changed,” he said. “We are not a rural agricultural community, we’re a modern suburban community. We need modern laws to supervise community. And might I say community is really, really what this is all about because we’re living in the United States. United. And as we move on as a country and as a community, we find that there are forces that are dividing us … we have to fight against those forces because part of the beauty of America, part of the beauty of Greenburgh, is that we can be united within our diversity. There can be a common brotherhood, sisterhood and so this cessation business is taking us backwards.”
He likened Edgemont incorporation to white and Black water fountains.
Richards has lived in Greenburgh for 45 years and worked in Mount Vernon for 16.
“I saw some deterioration in Mount Vernon,” he said. “I don’t want Greenburgh to be Mount Vernon North. God bless Mount Vernon, God bless their struggle — it’s a noble struggle — but, hey, listen, we may wake up and find out that things have really changed and not for the better, for the worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.