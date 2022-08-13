According to Edgemont Community Council (ECC) president Dylan Pyne, the town of Greenburgh’s proposed amendment to its “Tobacco product and electronic cigarette advertisements and smoking paraphernalia display” code misses the mark for protecting children from seeing inappropriate products at smoke shops. While the ECC and the town board had a shared goal of getting new legislation prior to the beginning of the school year, they agreed to revise the wording of the law in advance of the next town board meeting on Sept. 14.
Pyne, the first of several speakers at a public hearing held Wednesday, Aug. 10, addressed the ECC’s concerns with the regulation as currently drafted, which he had also done in a letter submitted to the board.
“While the Edgemont Community Council appreciates the efforts to take action against smoke shops near schools prior to the start of the school year, this law falls short of accomplishing any of the goals of the ECC,” Pyne said. “This draft law as written is not in any condition to be passed.”
He then reviewed the shortcomings of the law as written:
1) With the current draft regulating storefronts, exterior windows and entry doors, Pyne said, “It would be more effective to regulate the display of these items from being visible from the sidewalk or street.”
2) Pyne said the “language is unclear” in regulating advertising and physical display of tobacco products/smoking paraphernalia and “could be read to regulate only ‘nicotine advertisements,’” not both displays and advertisements of such products.
3) While the law would regulate the distance of smoke shops from schools at the minimum 1,500 feet required by New York State law, it would not take into consideration many of the other places kids spend large amounts of time, such as parks, playgrounds, day care centers and houses of worship. “These locations should be included as well for the maximum protection of our community’s children,” Pyne said.
4) The current draft limits enforcement to the building department, which is only open during normal business hours. Pyne said it should extend to the police department, which serves the community at all times and is “well positioned to take action on violations of this law.”
The ECC took issue with the definitions of the words advertisement, e-cigarette and tobacco product. Shoring up the language to reflect advice from Edgemont resident Linda Richter, vice president of prevention research and analysis at Partnership to End Addiction, would prevent any loopholes, Pyne said.
“While we were eager to have this addressed before the start of the school year, what is most important, as Supervisor [Paul] Feiner has stated multiple times, is adopting the strongest law possible,” Pyne said. “The ECC remains committed to working with the town, the town board and staff to get this done right.”
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said he “definitely would like to work with the Edgemont Community Council” on the issues to strengthen the law. He asked if passing a “weaker law now” would make sense. Pyne said he didn’t think so, noting, “I think it would be worth taking a little extra time to make sure that we do this right.” Feiner agreed it was the best approach, as did Councilman Ken Jones. The board decided to readdress the topic in September.
During more public comment that followed, Edgemont resident Hugh Schwartz said he was “glad” the board is working with the ECC on this matter, but said all communities throughout Greenburgh should be involved in this issue.
Hartsdale resident Hal Samis agreed with Schwartz and said he sent the town board a 13-page email the day of the meeting “on matters relevant and in response” to a letter Pyne had sent to the town on the issue, which was mostly summed up in Pyne’s comments during the public hearing.
“My concern is not so much about the tobacco aspects, but I see this entire law as the forerunner of what you really intend to do when marijuana comes up,” Samis said. “And the concessions that you’re willing to make here seem to deny the reasons why you … passed last fall consent to sell marijuana within Greenburgh.”
Councilman Francis Sheehan said the board was working with the ECC “because they sent us very graphic pictures … it’s almost like the business owner was trying to test us, because if you could come up with a worse window display that you would want to have children go by, you’d have to show it to me.” He noted, “What benefits Edgemont will benefit the rest of the unincorporated area.”
Feiner said all community groups would be invited to the redrafting table.
Molly Franco, the community engagement coordinator for POW’R Against Tobacco — POW’R standing for Putnam, Orange, Westchester, Rockland — which is a grantee of New York State’s Tobacco Free Communities Program housed out of the American Lung Association office in White Plains, works on tobacco “control, policy, advocacy and education” to make a healthier environment for all.
Franco said smoking kills about 28,000 New York residents annually, and about 750,000 adults in the state have “serious” illness related to smoking. Tobacco, she said, is the leading cause of preventable disease and death nationwide and nearly all use begins “during youth and young adulthood,” with the average age of new smokers being 13 years old.
She said POW’R learned of residents’ concerns over the rise of smoke shops in Greenburgh and wanted to get involved locally. According to Franco, smoke shops and retail availability of tobacco:
• Perpetuate social norms about tobacco use
• Increase exposure to industry advertising
• Can lead to higher smoking rates
• Contribute to social and environmental inequities
• Increase brand recognition
• Encourage impulse purchases of tobacco products, cues cravings and undermines quit attempts.
Franco said while she “admires” what the town board is doing to address concerns, she wanted to tell them about options they can use to limit and regulate “how and where tobacco products are sold.” She said the town could require sales licenses that can be capped and would permit local police to enforce any laws. Zoning laws can limit where these stores can be located and the town can go beyond the aforementioned 1,500 feet minimum and extend the limits beyond schools as Pyne had suggested.
“Local governments are not powerless and should be promoting policies that advance public health, safety and well-being,” Franco said. “Regulation of tobacco sales is not only possible, but it’s necessary.”
Franco said her research showed the town doesn’t have any tobacco-free policies on any of its indoor or outdoor municipal properties. She suggests enacting such regulations to limit exposure to smoke and potential for litter. Scarsdale’s updated legislation prohibiting the smoking of tobacco and cannabis on public property took effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Edgemont resident and “concerned parent of two young children,” Khushbu Upadhyay is a health promotions specialist with the American Lung Association working on the state-funded Center for Tobacco Free Hudson Valley program. She said use across all tobacco products by high school students is more than 25%, with e-cigarettes, a “relatively new product” sold in the U.S. for about a decade and “rapidly emerging,” the most commonly used. Upadhyay said e-cigarette contents are unregulated and “harmful,” the flavors are appealing and help create addiction.
“Any form of tobacco is very harmful to anyone, but especially to our younger population,” Upadhyay said. “As a concerned parent I really appreciate that the town is taking a look into this matter and involving the experts to address the concerns among the town of Greenburgh residents.”
