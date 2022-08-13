Cloud House Smoke Shop photo

Property line of Cloud House at 760 Central Avenue is within 500 feet of Seely Place School.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

According to Edgemont Community Council (ECC) president Dylan Pyne, the town of Greenburgh’s proposed amendment to its “Tobacco product and electronic cigarette advertisements and smoking paraphernalia display” code misses the mark for protecting children from seeing inappropriate products at smoke shops. While the ECC and the town board had a shared goal of getting new legislation prior to the beginning of the school year, they agreed to revise the wording of the law in advance of the next town board meeting on Sept. 14.

Pyne, the first of several speakers at a public hearing held Wednesday, Aug. 10, addressed the ECC’s concerns with the regulation as currently drafted, which he had also done in a letter submitted to the board.

