Jennifer Frain had no idea why her energy bills had gone up. Her single-family house on Doris Drive in Edgemont shouldn’t have been costing her upward of $400 a month.
She was confused. With Con Edison holding a monopoly on energy in Westchester, she thought she was getting the best deal she could under the circumstances. Then over the summer she got an explanation. She saw an online post that said the town of Greenburgh had automatically enrolled all residents into an ESCO (energy service company), which had higher rates compared to Con Edison, but residents could opt out at any time.
Since she was paying significantly more for energy, she decided to opt out but didn’t know where to start. With auto-pay, she rarely ever looked at printed bills, which could’ve had the information she needed. She contacted Con Edison and after multiple tries (she couldn’t remember her account number and couldn’t log in) she decided to try again later. Some months went by until the town announced in September that it was planning to renew its contract with Sustainable Westchester to automatically enroll residents in a green energy program. At that point, Frain was determined to figure it out. She reached someone at Con Edison by phone who told her the number to call to opt out of ESCO.
“I feel duped by the town,” said Frain. “It wasn’t clear that they were enrolling us in this. That’s the piece that makes me so angry.”
On Sept. 29 the Greenburgh Town Board unanimously authorized a resolution to enter into a new agreement with Westchester Power to continue participation in its community energy program by selecting 100% renewable energy as the default option for residents in Greenburgh.
Residents are automatically enrolled in the program but are allowed to opt out at any time without penalty. Residents who previously opted out of the program in a previous contract will not be automatically re-enrolled.
According to the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations, the town board started discussing the possibility of participating in a community choice aggregation (CCA) program back in 2015, with the assumption that if a large number of users joined the program, then the board could negotiate a cheaper price and reduce residents’ bills.
In 2016, the town board granted Westchester Power the ability to procure electric supply from an ESCO for a two-year contract at a fixed cost of $0.0738 per kWh for the basic supply option or $0.0768 for the green option. Rates at the time were reasonable, but when the town reupped their contract for another two years for a new fixed rate, Con Edison rates dipped and residents began paying more for electricity.
Initially, residents saved money, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, but when Con Ed’s prices decreased unexpectedly, the town decided not to renew that agreement. “The Council of Civic Associations and some community leaders had been highly critical of that, but we are open to participating in this Sustainable Westchester option,” Feiner said, adding that he believed the program was important, especially with global warming being an existential threat.
“Sustainable Westchester is our best option,” he said. “We can’t just sit back and do nothing. Otherwise, the future generations … are going to be living in a world that has many more problems than we have here.”
Some residents were hesitant though. Although the majority agreed that combating global warming was exigent, they didn’t support the town automatically adding residents to a program that would increase their costs.
“I don’t think it’s the town’s business to make a determination about how I should spend my energy dollars,” said Jeff Sherwin, an Edgemont resident and a leader in Edgemont’s incorporation effort. “If the town wants to go educate the public and make an opt-in option … and make sure that everyone’s aware of those options, that’s one thing. But by forcing everybody into the contract and not sufficiently educating people on how to get out of the contract, in this way you have basically overstepped your town responsibilities. Your responsibilities are to shepherd our tax dollars. It’s not to engage in how we should invest our money.”
Dan Welsh, the program director for Sustainable Westchester Power, told the Inquirer that the opt-out format brought “the scale necessary to bring the suppliers to bid,” while also having the “environmental impact that we desperately need.”
“If you think about it for a moment, Con Ed is also an opt-out program. You move into the neighborhood or your new apartment, call them up and ask them to hook up your power, and you get what they supply as a default,” he said. “Under the CCA program, the community has decided that they would like a renewable energy default of their selection, but people still have all of the choices they had before. Residents can switch to Con Ed variable rate nonrenewable supply, or switch to a different energy service company and there is no penalty or cancellation fee for doing so.”
Welsh added that more customers did mean better rates, but the effect became smaller as you get past a certain point and the number of opt-ins and opt-outs were small and did not really affect the rate.
Communication from the town about the automatic enrollment was minimal, with many residents unaware they were enrolled in the program or unsure of how to opt out.
“The auto enrollment option is very confusing,” said Colin McCarthy, the president of the Edgemont Community Council, who himself tried to opt out and spent 35 to 40 minutes haggling with Con Edison. “Out of the majority of people we talked to, very few of them even know there’s an option or that they’ve been enrolled and for those that do know, getting out of it is not trivial; it required several phone calls.”
Welsh said he hoped nobody had to spend a significant amount of time trying to opt out of the program and he said the nonprofit had personnel ready to help those who call in. The nonprofit’s website also includes a short form for opting out.
“Making that easy is really important to us,” he said.
Feiner said the town “had an obligation” to let people know they could opt out of the program. To make sure residents were aware, Feiner added new conditions to the agreement in the resolution which required that Sustainable Westchester fund a notification mailing annually to let residents know about their right to opt out and a comparison of their current rate with Con Edison’s rate. The town board would also have complete control over the wording in the letters and would have to alert enrollees that their electric rates can be higher than Con Edison supply rates depending on market conditions. As a supplement the town will also make one or two robocalls per year to residents to remind them of the program.
Eric Zinger, president of the Hartsdale Neighbors Association, said he was wary that the town would keep up with the notifications to residents. “I’m concerned that once we move forward with this, the topic will be moved to the back burner after the contract is renewed and residents … will remain in the dark,” he said.
Feiner said this time things would be different, and the town would assume responsibility for notifying residents about the program.
“With previous agreements, there were savings for everybody during the first contract [but] during the past 18 months there hasn’t been savings and the town board decided that we’re not renewing that contract,” said Feiner. “This is a totally different agreement because this is for green energy. The goal with this is to help the planet. It’s not about saving dollars and if people can’t afford it, we’re going to let them know how to opt out and we’re going to make it easy.”
At around noon on Sept. 30, Sustainable Westchester finished the auction for the contract. Five bidders bid on 14 different scenarios, each with several terms. The new contract was awarded to Constellation, an Exelon company, which was Sustainable Westchester’s previously used ESCO. The term will be 18 months starting on Jan. 1, 2021.
“We’re always listening to people and [we took] the criticism that people had at the last ESCO into consideration and we have a better agreement now because we listened to the community,” said Feiner.
According to Councilman Francis Sheehan, Greenburgh customers who do not opt out will be paying less for 100% renewable energy than they currently are paying for energy predominantly from fossil fuel sources.
According to an email sent on Sept. 29 to Feiner from Stephen Campbell, a senior key account executive at New York Power Authority, the trustees of the NYPA approved a 7.49% increase in utility rates due primarily to the planned retirement of the Indian Point Nuclear Power Facility.
When asked by Feiner if he believed Con Edison rates would also be increasing, Campbell said he believed they would.
“Although the fixed rates we had last year were not favorable to residents … my guess is that many people who opted out may want to opt in,” said Feiner. “They will appreciate the fact that the ESCO we signed up for guarantees that rates won’t go up.”
