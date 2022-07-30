The town of Greenburgh was expected to sign a contract to purchase property for $2.05 million for a new Greenburgh Police Department and EMS headquarters on Thursday, July 28, but changed its mind in a statement released one day earlier.
Even though it was clear the sale would not be complete unless voters approve it in a referendum that will be on Election Day ballots, Nov. 8, in addition to requiring a New York State Environmental Review (SEQRA), Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote the following in an email to the community:
“The Town Board recognized the extraordinary scope of the proposed police HQ relocation and will only move forward when and if it is clear such an action is deemed beneficial and affordable to the Town’s residents.”
Instead, the July 28 meeting was set to become a listening session for residents to voice their opinions on the current proposal.
Feiner also wrote, “To ensure that there is no question related to how the costs for this project will be divided between the Villages and Unincorporated Town, we are obtaining a formal legal opinion and can determine the legal, correct and most equitable course of action.”
The meeting was then cancelled just hours before it was scheduled to take place. Feiner wrote, “Recent due diligence by the interim Town Attorney has provided conflicting information regarding how the repayment of Bonds required to develop a new facility would be apportioned. Therefore, the meeting tonight is being canceled and will be rescheduled, with notice to the public, after the town has resolved issues of concern.”
The 4.2 acres of vacant land is on the south side of Dobbs Ferry Road in White Plains behind the Game On Golf Center driving range, according to a document previously released by the town, which also called the sale price “consistent with market value for this property, use and location.” In addition, the Game On owners offered to donate “just under” an acre of land that would be used as a public roadway to the new headquarters.
According to the document, the current facility at 188 Tarrytown Road in White Plains was constructed in 1956 and underwent renovations in 1993 and 2001, with upgrades taking place as needed throughout the decades. “At this point, the facility is beyond its useful life and is no longer able to be added to, or renovated, due to size, configuration, construction, and site limitations,” the report says.
The size of the facility would be double its current size at 19,500 spare feet, expected to cover more than 40,000 square feet with high-tech capabilities to “allow for far more efficient and effective” functionality and “future growth.” Among the downsides of the current facility are that it doesn’t meet federal or state requirements for law enforcement buildings, does not have proper facilities for female employees, is below standards for technology and modern fleet, and has “terribly insufficient” parking.
The town looked at more than 40 sites over the past three years and found the Dobbs Ferry Road location to meet “all the criteria necessary to comply with the parameters of emergency services facilities.” In addition, it is “at almost the exact geographic center of the Town Entire; on a major East to West, New York State Department of Transportation street and contiguous to the Sprain Brook Parkway.” It will be set back about 1,000 feet from Dobbs Ferry Road and “nearly invisible” because it will be surrounded by “large expanses of non-residential land,” the town report said.
The new location, the town said, would “offer quicker response times to the Villages” and a safer community.
On the “quite level” property, Greenburgh would build a single-story unit with a garage underground to better protect the fleet of “expensive, high-tech vehicles” and “properly house” EMS equipment for the first time. It would also support a full array of solar panels on the roof, with the potential for grants to fund “a good portion” of the solar installation.
Since the land is undeveloped and vacant, it doesn’t impact the town’s tax collection as much as taking over a property that’s more functional and bringing in more taxes, something the town sees as a plus.
Increased traffic on Dobbs Ferry Road is not expected. In addition, the properties with existing structures the town looked at “all were found too costly to bring up to current structural requirements” or “present insurmountable challenges based upon layout,” according to information in the report.
“We found that PD [police department] and EMS facilities have quite specific structural and operational needs and municipal requirements which could most effectively, and at a lower cost, be met through new construction,” the report says.”
If the referendum passes, it is estimated the project would take three to four years. The current cost projection is $55-$60 million. Five million dollars would come from the police department’s reserve fund and grants would be sought from a variety of sources.
The report says: “Based upon discussions with the Town’s Bond consultant, Bonds will be projected at 30-year terms and at a conservative percentage rate of 4.25%. It is likely the Bonding will occur in at least two tranches (groups) and our consultant feels comfortable that the rate projected is prudent, especially with the Town’s extremely excellent Bond rating. The proposed cost of this facility is substantial and will impact property taxes. All property owners in the unincorporated Town and the Villages will share in paying for the cost of this new facility, on a percentage basis based upon NYS standards.”
An increase in property tax would not begin until the construction is done. “In order to repay the construction loan, it is currently estimated to cost an unincorporated property owner with a $750,000 property approximately $150 annually,” the report says. “For a $750,000 property in a village, it is currently estimated to cost approximately $86 annually.”
Under the proposed move, the current public safety campus, which also houses the court, could be reconfigured and provide “qualitative upgrading of Court services” and increased parking for the court. It is also possible the current GPD building would be demolished. The cost of building a new court facility is estimated at eight to 10 times more than renovating. “It should be noted, the Town has designated $2,500,000.00 of its existing GPD/Court Reserve Fund of $7.5 million for upgrades to the Town Court building and site, which will begin to be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2022,” the report says.
At the end of the document, the five members of the Greenburgh Town Board included a message to the community showing unanimous support for the project: “We strongly believe we have to make this purchase, as ensuring the public safety of the families who live in Greenburgh is the absolute most crucial responsibility of the Board. After decades of renovation and repair, it is clear the age and condition of the current GPD/EMS facility is woefully inadequate.”
