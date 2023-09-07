While there seems to be consensus that no traffic or safety measures could have prevented longtime Hartsdale resident Stefanie Kavourias from being killed by a driver that was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the intersection of East Hartsdale Avenue and Rockledge Road the morning of Aug. 26 (https://bit.ly/3Lb5yVO), residents and government officials agree that pedestrian safety needs to be a priority going forward.
“We know residents are not looking for words — you want actions,” Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said.
After a heated meeting that lasted longer than the allotted 15 minutes to discuss the matter on Aug. 29, the Greenburgh Town Board scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 5, with pedestrian and traffic safety the lone item on the agenda. The 6 p.m. meeting, much calmer than a week earlier, was followed at 8 p.m. by an independently held vigil in honor of Kavourias at the scene of her death.
Feiner asked Police Chief Kobie Powell to address residents prior to opening up the floor to three-minute comments. Powell said he was not expecting to speak first and, while he had notes, he was speaking from his “head and heart.” His intent was to listen, but he did offer some insight, though he was unable to discuss the investigation into driver Antonio Robles Sanchez, whom he said remains in Westchester County Jail.
“The unfortunate loss of life is the result of a criminal,” Powell said, noting that even before the incident residents had safety concerns about the intersection.
Powell and his staff have been working on various concerns from residents as they come in, whether the issues involve smoke shops, shoplifting or safety. In this case, Powell said enforcement has been stepped up in the area with an “aggressive approach.”
“The truth is, proactive enforcement may or may not have prevented the tragedy that occurred from occurring, but we want to make sure the residents know that we’re not ignoring the issues, and that we’re going to try to address it as best we can,” Powell said. “For now, that’s [being addressed] through obvious presence and enforcement, not just being there, but stopping cars and writing tickets.”
The police department will be expanding from 115 to 120 officers as part of a long-term plan to cover more ground.
When Feiner asked about adding speed and light cameras, Powell said there are “pros and cons” that would be discussed at a future meeting.
Edda Perfetto, an E. Hartsdale Avenue resident for more than 40 years, said traffic has “increased tremendously” in the area and drivers have been “very aggressive” in recent years. She said police presence is key, along with a traffic speed monitoring device, like the one on Fenimore Road in Scarsdale.
Property manager at 100 E. Hartsdale Ave., Thomas Flocco, a friend of Kavourias (https://bit.ly/3LczSPX), said, “I don’t believe that traffic control is the issue. I don’t think speed is the issue, because as the police chief said this was a gentleman creating a criminal act and running away from the police.”
The emotional speaker wondered if something could have been placed in the road like bollards — protective posts — to have prevented the car from going off the road and hitting Kavourias.
Victoria Walsh lived on the same floor as Kavourias at 45 E. Hartsdale Ave. and “got to know her well.” In her own experience, Walsh’s husband uses a walker, which limits where they can walk, and they have been nearly hit trying to get into their car “multiple times.” She’s seen cars get close to traffic lights in the area and “hit the gas” after being held up by the volume of traffic in the area. “I just hope things will change and Stefanie’s life will not be in vain,” Walsh said.
Ninety-year-old Murray Bodin of Hartsdale said it’s important to do “simple” things to ensure safety. He wears a neon yellow hat to make himself stand out. He suggested having LED lights in the area so people can see pedestrians more easily.
New York State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, a former Westchester County legislator and Greenburgh volunteer, noted that the “grievous loss” has led to “fear” in the neighborhood and that she will work at the state level to get the traffic law amended to allow speed cameras to operate on the town road.
Shimsky said that in addition to law enforcement, a “public health approach” would be part of the solution, including some measures like bollards, speed bumps, increasing sight distances, narrowing crossing areas and use of physical barriers that were proposed as part of the 2021 East Hartsdale Avenue Pedestrian and Traffic Improvement Study.
“I urge the town to take a multifaceted approach, follow some of the recommendations in its own studies,” she said. “This is what I think we are going to have to do to preserve life and limb on East Hartsdale Avenue.”
Feiner said a $5 million grant secured by NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in 2022 has been put to use to “implement some of these recommendations” and that meetings to follow up will take place. He said much of the process could last into 2025.
Susan Tolchin, who is special assistant to Stewart-Cousins, was the town clerk in Greenburgh from 1979-1994 and worked closely with Kavourias. She pledged full support to the town and said, “I love Stefanie. She was a great friend, would do anything for anybody and that’s probably why all of you are here, not only for Steffie, but because the accident was horrific and it didn’t need to happen.”
New Westchester County Legislator David Imamura, who replaced Shimksy, also pledged county support.
A resident of 119 E. Hartsdale Ave. who lived “right by the crosswalk” said, “Little steps are taken every time something happens, but nothing ever changes … Every time you step into the crosswalk you have a high chance of getting hit.” He said he’s almost been hit twice and supports any measures, no matter the cost, to make significant changes well before 2025.
“Something needs to be done,” he said. “There is no, ‘Let’s take little steps.’ How many people need to either get injured, almost injured or killed before significant changes are made here? I don’t want myself or my mom to have to worry about crossing the road every time we go into town. That’s not a way to live.”
Feiner tried to ease concerns by saying, “A lot of people are skeptical about government and they feel every time there’s a tragedy there’s meetings and there’s a lot of words and everybody says we’re going to do something, and then a month later something happens and people forget. I just want to reassure people that we’re not having this meeting as a show — we are committed to giving this priority and we are committed to giving this priority after it’s off the front pages of the newspapers.”
Feiner noted more than 11.5 miles of new sidewalks have been built in town and he is awaiting a list of pedestrian safety measures taken in recent years to present to the community to show it is being given “highest priority attention.”
“We’re never going to be able to prevent every single accident because that’s impossible, but we want to do everything humanly possible to make sure the town is doing everything possible to address the problems and make everybody be safe, but feel safe,” he said.
Another resident wants to see a “multifaceted, comprehensive approach” to the problem, especially with an “aging population.” He suggested a professional traffic study, and he noted that speed and light cameras charge the car, not the driver, with violations. In addition, to send a message to drivers who should be accruing more points that could lead to suspension of licenses and higher fines, he believes courts should not plead down traffic violations.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate owner Barry Kramer, who has offices in Hartsdale and Scarsdale, is president of the Garth Road Council and deals with similar issues; he encouraged the town to evaluate the area to see what works best. He said one positive solution that has worked on Garth is flashing pedestrian beacons.
Josh Eisenman, a longtime resident of 180 E. Hartsdale Ave. and friend of Kavourias, read a letter he had sent to the board.
“I want to go on record saying that while nothing could have prevented the death of my innocent, beloved Stefanie, I’m in favor of both a red light camera and permanent speed monitor being installed at the light [at the] corner of East Hartsdale and Rockledge, as well as additional speed bumps being installed along East Hartsdale between the village and the Four Corners,” he said.
Eisenman favors “fast-tracked” solutions and changes “rather than these continued thoughts and prayers.”
Hartsdale resident George Gundlach noted another “dangerous” intersection at Hillcrest and Ridge roads, where drivers “roll or drive through” the stop signs. He suggested “enforcement and compliance” through issuing summonses.
“It is a tragedy waiting to happen and I don’t want us to be sitting here a year from now dealing with something we can correct,” he said.
Feiner suggested creating a “small group” that includes residents and personnel from the police department to work together to work toward solutions and provide quarterly updates.
“I think the key to this is really the follow-up and I feel that if everybody sees we really are serious about this and we are requiring progress reports and updates, and the community is kept informed of what we’re doing and not doing, we’ll definitely make the streets safer for everybody,” he said. “We’ll be able to avoid … some accidents and I think along the way we’ll get new ideas that we haven’t thought of today. This should be a work in progress. We’re never going to make it perfect, but we’ll keep making it better and better every year.”
Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx noted that “driver responsibility is so important, that we slow down.” She urges drivers to “go easy on that gas pedal, pay attention, look to see who’s walking, look to see the pedestrians who are trying to get into their car.”
Councilwoman Gina Jackson urged the community to “flood” townboard@greenburghny.com with emails on the topic.
Greenburgh will hold a tribute to Kavourias at its Sept. 13 meeting, when the discussion on pedestrian safety will continue.
