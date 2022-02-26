The Town of Greenburgh kicked off its campaign against hate, bigotry, and discrimination with the unveiling of two new signs alongside a “Welcome to Greenburgh” sign on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The unveiling took place at the intersection of Knollwood Road and Mayfair Way, where an “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter” sign was vandalized on the night of May 12, 2021. One of the new signs reiterates that message while the other states “Racism is not tolerated here.”
Duplicates of those two signs were also installed alongside “Welcome to Greenburgh” signs on Central Avenue, entering Greenburgh from White Plains and entering from Yonkers. No ceremonies were held at those locations. Police monitor the new signs through surveillance cameras.
Also on Feb. 19, banners were placed at the Greenburgh Town Hall, Greenburgh Public Library, Greenburgh Nature Center, Theodore Young Community Center, and Anthony F. Veteran Park. Three banners were designed by Woodlands High School students and two by children who attend a camp program at the community center.
Councilman Ken Jones, chair of the town’s Black Lives Matter Committee, described the signage as the start of a campaign.
“The plan of the campaign is to spur conversations in the community around race,” he said in an interview Feb. 22. “I believe not talking about the issues is what keeps them going. I believe that, like in any relationship, the shame and discomfort in talking about it is what breeds resentment and discontent. And if we can talk about this cultural baggage that we all share, that’s how we can make progress in our race relations, and we’re hoping that’s the way we can make progress in our campaign.”
For the second phase of the campaign, the town has allocated $25,000 for an artist, yet to be chosen, to paint a 2,500-square-foot mural inside the I-287 underpass at Manhattan Avenue. The 14-panel project, which was conceived by lifelong Greenburgh resident Clifton Abrams, will pay homage to the Black experience in America since 1619.
Below the mural will be hundreds of rocks that students will paint red, black and green — the colors of the pan-African flag. Some of the rocks will bear the names of unarmed African Americans who lost their lives due to police brutality.
Security cameras, lighting, and wifi service will be installed at the underpass, and a website will be launched with information about the time periods, people and events illustrated in the mural. The aim is to complete the project by August. On Feb. 15, the town issued a request for proposals from artists. The deadline to apply is March 15.
The campaign’s educational component extends further. “Around that mural we hope to have an essay contest, certainly with the schoolkids, but we have talked about opening it more broadly,” Jones said, noting that the town reached out to the school districts in unincorporated Greenburgh, including Edgemont, and in the villages of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, Elmsford, and Tarrytown.
Jones pointed out that older generations should talk about the issue of racism, too. “In our experience working with the kids, they’re very clear why Black lives matter and why we have to say it,” he affirmed. “People my age, in their 50s, and older who haven’t been talking about it need to have the conversation.”
Once the town’s campaign gets rolling, Jones wants it to gain momentum.
“It really is an individual mission that people need to go on,” he said. “Councilwoman Gina Jackson is heading the Greenburgh Against Systemic Racism Task Force (GASR). We have to practice what we preach, in different town departments, and in the housing situation. The GASR is investigating all the ways systemic racism is being practiced in the town.”
