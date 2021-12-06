To honor the more than 2 million women who have served in the U.S. military, a peace garden was dedicated outside the Greenburgh Public Library on Nov. 13.
The garden was established by the town of Greenburgh and the Barbara Giordano Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is “to recognize these heroic women for their sacrifices and to put a public face on these mostly unsung heroes,” according to the event program.
The manicured garden boasts a colorful assortment of shrubs, perennials, annuals and bulbs, each one signifying a specific character trait (e.g., cherry laurel for victory, hyacinth for sorrow).
The ceremony was emceed by U.S. Armyveteran Nneka Bell of Queens. The exuberant Bell was accompanied by the 89th New York Guard Band as she belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Following was a prayer led by the Rev. Viviana DeCohen, a Marine Corps veteran and director of veterans services for the city of Mount Vernon who was appointed director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services this month by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The prayer centered on gratitude for the garden and the pleasure it will provide.
Next came Virginia Giordano of Hartsdale, chairperson of the Barbara Giordano Foundation (and younger sister of the late founder), who began by putting a new twist on an old saying. “Everyone has heard the expression ‘It takes a village’,” she said. “In the case of this beautiful garden, it took a town — the town of Greenburgh.”
Barbara Giordano was a resident of Scarsdale and an administrator at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains when she passed away 25 years ago at age 50. She began her career as a nurse, earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Bridgeport and a master’s in administration from the University of Pennsylvania. The Foundation was formed after her death. For the last five years, it has offered free wellness programs for women veterans. For the first 20 years, it offered programs for women in general.
In addition to thanking Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who was in attendance, and other Greenburgh officials — as well as workers “who literally did all of the heavy lifting” — Virginia Giordano singled out Alison Bergman, a leader with the Ardsley Girl Scouts. “They were cheerleaders from the very first,” she gushed.
Six Girl Scout troops — three from Ardsley, and the rest from Edgemont, Elmsford and Hartsdale — will maintain the garden.
“The plan is for each troop to take a month of the year the garden is likely to need care, from March to November,” Bergman later explained. “They will tend the garden once a week, for a month, and then pass the care off to the next troop.”
Giordano went on to praise “horticulturist extraordinaire” Jim Diermeier, “[whose] incredible knowledge, hard work, and patience in answering all of my questions… were truly invaluable to this entire project.”
Giordano also directed attendees to the displays of books and photographs of women veterans inside the library, and closed by quoting the Giordano Foundation’s mission and stressing its aim of educating the public. The garden, she added, was designed with plants that ensure something is in bloom every season.
In his speech, Feiner informed attendees that women made up 4% of the veteran population in 2000, which is projected to rise to 18% by 2040. He also drew laughter as he thanked veterans for preserving democracy and the rights of people to complain at town board meetings.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins spoke of the early days of America when women were excluded from the armed services, but “when those doors opened, they came in, as many as could be allowed, despite gender bias, despite racial bias.” Stewart-Cousins mentioned that Hochul had signed off on the creation of a New York State Women Veterans Advisory Committee on Nov. 11, which will address the needs of women veterans.
State Sen. Shelley Mayer lauded the Barbara Giordano Foundation, citing, “The projects they have undertaken recognize the uniqueness of women veterans’ needs.” She saluted women veterans for their grit and determination, and expressed pleasure that the garden will be ever-blooming.
Westchester County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky told the story of one of the first two female servicewomen to die in the Vietnam War. “All of these 2-million-plus veterans have a story to tell as well, but often their stories have not been told,” she said. Shimsky praised the garden as a place to remember and honor those veterans, their service and their stories. She added, “We must also make sure that our living women veterans get all the services they need.”
Westchester County Director of Veterans Services Ron Tocci advocated for lobbying school districts to teach students about the history of those who contributed to the military, especially women. Tocci pointed out the appropriateness of a peace garden being dedicated to women, who, with their compassionate and caring nature, have historically been the ones who have advocated for peace.
The last speaker, retired Col. Mary Westmoreland, a 31-year combat veteran of the Coast Guard and the Army and a former Girl Scout, credited the Scouts for giving her the “strength and confidence” needed for the military. “It thrills me to learn that it will be the Girl Scouts who will be tending this garden,” she said.
