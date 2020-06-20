A Tallwood Drive woman told police on June 1 someone had entered her 2019 Honda left unlocked on her property. She said her credit card and $40 cash were stolen. She canceled her card and police advised her to lock her car doors.
A second report of theft came to police on June 2 when another Tallwood Drive resident noticed items missing from his car. He was also advised to keep his doors locked.
A third Tallwood Drive victim on June 2 said his car was entered and his E-Z Pass was stolen.
Unauthorized transaction
A Doris Drive woman on June 2 called police to report payment for a Microsoft invoice for $3,651 was taken from her son’s checking account without authorization. The woman contacted Microsoft and her bank to dispute the transaction and was assured the account would be credited the amount of the transaction. She told police she wanted the incident documented should a problem arise about the refund.
Fighting roommates must clear out
A Dunham Road woman told police on June 2 her two male roommates were fighting in the kitchen. She said she had called a meeting to discuss security in the house and during the discussion, the men began fighting. There was a disagreement over who threw the first punch. Both men were bruised and scratched during the tussle but declined medical attention and neither wanted to press charges against the other. Both men agreed to go elsewhere for the night and to look for new housing.
Weed dispute
In Hartsdale, a Holland Place man told police on June 6 he was pulling weeds off his property near his neighbor’s yard when his neighbor came out and began shouting at him to get off her property. She said she was going to call the police. The woman aired her ongoing grievance with the man doing yard work at the property line, and said he comes on her property without permission. She said she’s seen him reach into her yard to pull weeds. Police recommended they stay off each other’s property.
Trapped cats rescued
Two stray white cats hiding under a deck at a Cross Hill Road residence were successfully caught June 3 by police, who had set traps. Officers then took the cats to the New Rochelle Humane Society.
Tiny peaceful protest
Police responded June 3 to the intersection of Underhill Road and Central Avenue on a report of multiple people gathering. Five women told police they gathered in peaceful protest and would be at this location for about three hours. Eventually they were joined by three more women, but there were never more than 10 people present and they were not in the roadway or causing a traffic hazard.
Lost driver’s license
A S. Central Avenue woman told police on June 4 that she had lost her driver’s license and a debit card somewhere in the last 24 hours. The card was canceled and a report was made so the woman could replace her license.
Identity theft
A Rockledge Road woman June 5 reported that someone opened a Verizon account in her name without her knowledge. She said she was billed $2,501.98 but would be reimbursed after filing a police report.
Car impounded, sold
A Penny Lane man told police June 5 his daughter’s car was impounded and sold in January with its plates still attached. He said he filed a report with the Fort Lauderdale Florida police and was told to file a report in his home jurisdiction.
Suspicious car
While patrolling Underhill Road on June 6 police noticed a gray Honda Civic traveling eastbound very slowly; police tailed it discreetly until it arrived at the Candlelight Inn where three people got out of the car, went inside and then got back in the car shortly after. Police followed the Honda as it traveled westbound on Underhill Road, but lost sight of it. The officer on patrol was notified the Honda is registered to a person on probation for theft. Radar showed the Honda traveling northbound on Saw Mill River Road. Police looked for it with negative results. Police are looking for the driver of the car because of a recent rash of car thefts.
Items stolen from CVS
A tattooed man and his female friend were reported on June 6 by the manager of CVS on N. Central Avenue taking multiple headphones and an unknown quantity of cosmetics from the store without paying. The manager said the pair fled the area in a white Nissan with Virginia license plates. The pair sped off headed northbound on N. Central Avenue.
BLM graffiti
The words “Justice 4 George,” “#BLM,” and “I Can’t Breathe” spray painted on a wooden fence using black spray paint were reported near the Greenville School on Glendale Road in Scarsdale on June 8. Police determined the fence is private property belonging to a homeowner on Ardsley Road. The homeowner was not interested in pursuing charges and said they did not want police assistance.
Fraudulent banking activity
A Burns Street resident reported June 9 a suspicious check cashed on her Chase Bank account May 15. The check was cashed in the amount of $20,000 through a bank in Atlanta, Georgia. She has documentation proving a check of hers with that same number was made out and paid to American Express for a much lesser amount. Chase Bank advised she file a police report. The woman said she plans on pressing charges if a suspect is identified.
No cake, thank you
A Highpoint Drive resident reported a suspicious box left by her door on June 14. She said she was afraid to open it. Police arrived and opened the box; inside was a cake inscribed in icing with the words, “My Apologies.” The caller said the cake was probably referencing a flooding issue stemming from her upstairs neighbor’s apartment that caused damage to her own apartment. She did not want the cake, so police discarded it.
Suspicious caller
An unknown man called a Beverly Road resident June 9 asking what bank she uses. The man identified himself as “Marshall Jones” from the Drug Enforcement Administration. He gave the woman a phone number and said he’d come to her home. She gave him no information about her bank or where she lives. Police said they would patrol the neighborhood and let other officers know about the incident.
Stolen motorcycle
A Fieldstone Drive resident said her motorcycle was stolen June 9 from the roadway directly in front of her residence. She said she had parked it around 10:15 p.m., but at 11:50 p.m., it was gone. She purchased the white Honda CBR 500 two weeks earlier from a private party, and had not yet registered it to her name nor had she applied for license plates.
Shoplifting at ShopRite
A ShopRite security officer told police on June 10 a man wearing jeans, a black shirt, black sneakers, wearing a mask and carrying a black book bag came into the store and stole several items, some of which he dropped on the ground outside the store. He was seen heading south on the sidewalk. Store security would like to pursue the matter as it believes the man is also stealing from the Tuckahoe ShopRite. No surveillance video was provided.
Packages not received
A S. Central Avenue resident reported June 11 three deliveries of shoes on three separate dates in May were never received. UPS paperwork showed the packages were delivered. The combined value of the shoes is $400. The man said he had no video surveillance of his property and asked the incidents be documented to initiate a UPS investigation.
Items stolen from car
A Midvale Road resident on June 11 said her wallet, including multiple credit cards, debit cards, and personal identification, was taken from her unlocked car. She said a neighbor told her about other car larcenies in the neighborhood.
Identity theft
A woman added her name to an E. Hartsdale Avenue resident’s Verizon account and attempted to open multiple lines of credit. One was approved but the action was stopped before damage was done. The E. Hartsdale woman reported the situation to police on June 12. It is unknown if she knows the other woman or if they’re strangers. She said she hasn’t lost any money but wanted to document the incidents.
Found wallet
A Lawton Avenue resident turned in to police a wallet she found on her porch June 14. Inside the wallet were multiple cards. The finder attempted to contact the person to whom the wallet belongs without success. Police vouchered the wallet for safekeeping.
This report was made using official police reports from the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of June 1 through June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.