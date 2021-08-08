The town board’s years-long pursuit of a remedy for Greenburgh’s ramshackle police headquarters and courthouse crept forward July 26. The latest step was the board’s unanimous vote to approve a $10,000 contract with CBRE Inc., a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, to provide a comprehensive project cost estimate to relocate the adjacent buildings.
According to the contract, dated March 23, Eric Wagner, CBRE’s senior director of project management, wrote that the firm concluded that a relocation of the courthouse and police station to 100 Hillside Ave. across the street from Greenburgh Town Hall was “the best option.”
The courthouse and police headquarters, located next to each other at 188 Tarrytown Road, has been suffering from infrastructure woes, a severe lack of space and failure to comply with ADA regulations.
Former Greenburgh Police Chief Brian Ryan briefed the board in December 2019 on the current conditions of the headquarters, which was built 60 years ago and includes cramped locker rooms, remote public parking, a waiting room that lacks privacy, and a detective interview room that violates industry standards and best practices.
The 30,600-square-foot facility includes a 210-square-foot women’s locker room on the lower level of the building which suffers from ventilation issues and lacks privacy as it is adjacent to the evidence room and boiler room. Though the men’s locker room is larger at 780 square feet, it has storage issues — the 12-inch-deep lockers don’t provide enough space for officers to store equipment, which means many of them leave items in their cars parked in the headquarter’s unsecured lot.
The town’s courthouse has only one room for proceedings and no rooms for attorneys to meet with clients. The lack of space in the lobby also means defendants and plaintiffs are often commingling in the lobby.
The ball really didn’t get rolling to find a new space for the headquarters and courthouse until January 2019, when the board passed a resolution authorizing the town’s Department of Public Works to solicit request for proposals (RFPs) from real estate consulting firms to help locate properties for a new station and courthouse.
In June 2019, a resolution was brought to the board to accept a 25-page proposal from CBRE, a firm that planned to perform a market analysis to find a location for the new town buildings for a monthly fee not to exceed $5,000 and a total fee, absent any outside consultant agreements, not to exceed $60,000. The resolution was held over until a special meeting on June 19, 2019, when the resolution removed the language related to outside consultant agreements. During the special meeting, the board discussed whether it was necessary to hire a consultant to pick a property. The resolution was pushed once again to a work session in July 2019, though it never appeared on the agenda.
A contract with CBRE was revived in October 2019, when the board unanimously agreed to a new agreement with the firm, which set out a commission-based payment plan if the firm were able to sell the property at 188 Tarrytown Road. The contract also gave CBRE latitude to search for a new space. In the event an acquisition transaction failed though, the town would be liable to pay CBRE a fee of $60,000 for its services. The board passed the measure unanimously.
The contract with CBRE was extended in October 2020 and in February 2021. The firm offered a new proposal dated Jan. 15, 2021, which named 100 Hillside Ave. as a potential site for the new police headquarters and courthouse. According to the proposal, CBRE said the cost estimate for initial conceptual plans would be $85 million, which far exceeded the town’s budget allocation of $35 million.
CBRE proposed a six weeklong $6,000 project to try to reduce the cost, which the town board passed unanimously. The passage of that resolution led directly to the town’s most recent $10,000 proposal from CBRE, which once again shared the conclusion that 100 Hillside Ave. was the best option for relocation.
According to town Comptroller Roberta Romano, the town has set aside $12.5 million in the operating budget for the courthouse transition, $7 million of which was added in 2019, with the remaining $5.5 million set aside in 2020. She said the money being paid to CBRE in the town’s most recent resolution would be paid out of the $12.5 million.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner told the Inquirer that CBRE was looking at what the projected costs would be to move the police station, and whether that might make financial sense. He added that it was possible nothing could come of the new proposal from the firm since the town had yet to negotiate a price in selling or leasing the old property and the cost of the new buildout of the headquarters and courthouse.
“We have no idea right now what the dollar amount is,” said Feiner. “That’s why what we approved last week [is] a step that will help us make an informed decision whether to pursue this or not.”
